U.S. Large-Scale Battery Storage Capacity Is Booming

Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 62.17 -1.52 -2.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 65.02 -1.43 -2.15%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.837 +0.007 +0.18%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 1.897 -0.073 -3.68%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.008 -0.074 -3.55%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 61.54 -1.87 -2.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.008 -0.074 -3.55%

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.19 -3.03 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.80 -3.23 -4.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.76 -3.55 -5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.18 -2.12 -3.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.71 -3.69 -5.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.43 -3.45 -5.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.39 -1.97 -3.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 50.50 -1.71 -3.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 62.50 -1.71 -2.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 63.90 -1.71 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 59.35 -1.71 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.15 -1.71 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 62.05 -1.71 -2.68%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.50 -1.71 -2.89%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 -3.00 -4.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.75 -3.00 -5.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.53 -1.42 -2.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.64 -2.90 -4.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.59 -2.90 -4.50%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.59 -2.90 -4.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 -3.00 -4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -1.75 -3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

U.S. Large-Scale Battery Storage Capacity Is Booming

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 20, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Large-scale battery power capacity in the United States jumped by 35 percent last year to reach 1,650 megawatts (MW), and the significant growth of the past few years is set to continue, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said in a report this week.

U.S. large-scale battery capacity has tripled over the past five years, the report showed.

The exponential growth is set to continue over the next few years—as per EIA estimates, utilities have reported plans to install over 10,000 MW of additional large-scale battery power capacity in the United States between this year and 2023. This new battery power capacity would be 10 times the capacity in 2019.

Solar-plus-storage projects, where the battery systems are co-located with or connected to solar power generation projects, have accounted for much of the recent new large-scale battery capacity, the EIA said.

The Administration found that five states accounted for more than 70 percent of U.S. battery storage power capacity as of December 2020. These were California, Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Hawaii.

Unsurprisingly, California had the largest share of installed battery capacity, at 31 percent, or 506 MW, of the total in the United States. Texas, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Hawaii each have more than 50 MW of installed large-scale battery power capacity.

During the first quarter of 2021, a total of 910 megawatt-hours (MWh) of new energy storage systems were brought online in the U.S., according to the U.S. Energy Storage Monitor report from Wood Mackenzie and the U.S. Energy Storage Association (ESA). This was a 252 percent jump compared to the first quarter of 2020, making it the biggest Q1 so far for the U.S. storage market.

“It’s clear that the energy storage market is poised for tremendous growth in 2021 and beyond. The ‘Storage Decade’ is upon us with the convergence of a transforming power and transportation system, and the growing need for decarbonisation and resilience,” said Jason Burwen, ESA Interim CEO.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

