UK Citizens Pay The Highest Electricity Bills In The World

New research reveals that the UK has the highest electricity bills. Brits pay more for their power than anywhere else on the planet.
A new study looked at Government data on electricity and gas prices from the past five years to analyse the impact of the worsening cost of living crisis and discover which countries have had the biggest year-on-year increase in energy prices. The data, compiled by BOXT, was shared with City A.M. today
The UK’s energy price cap was recently raised from 28p to 34p per kWh.
Much like the rest of the world, prices have increased due to reduced supply from Russia due to the Ukraine conflict, as well as the after-effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Ireland
The UK’s neighbours in the Republic of Ireland have the second highest electricity cost, paying 18.99p per kWh. That’s 53 per cent more expensive than the average of these 24 countries.
However, prices are slightly more affordable when it comes to gas in Ireland, which stands at 5.21p per kWh.
The countries with the highest electricity prices
Rank
Country
Price – pence per kWh
1
United Kingdom
19.31
2
Ireland
18.99
3
Spain
18.51
3
Belgium
16.34
3
Japan
15.64
6
Australia
14.01
7
Switzerland
14.00
8
Netherlands
13.98
9
Germany
13.58
10
Czech Republic
12.69
Residents of Spain are paying an average of 18.51p per kWh. Electricity prices in Spain recently hit a historical high and were recently capped at €130 (£112) per megawatt hour, down from €210 (£181).
Norway is the country with by far the biggest increase in electricity prices worldwide – 91 per cent increase in electricity cost in pence/kWh since 2016.
Top 10 countries with the biggest electricity bill price increase:
Rank
Country
5 year difference
1
Norway
91 per cent
2
Finland
37 per cent
3
United Kingdom
35 per cent
3
Czech Republic
35 per cent
3
Denmark
35 per cent
6
Greece
31 per cent
7
Netherlands
29 per cent
8
France
28 per cent
9
Poland
23 per cent
10
Ireland
20 per cent
The second highest electricity rises are in Finland – Since 2016, Finnish residents have seen their electricity bills increase by almost two-fifths (37%) on average.
Tied in third place are the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the United Kingdom, with a 35% increase in electricity prices.
By CityAM
More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:
- Indonesia Proposes Creating An OPEC-Style Group For Nickel Producers
- What Does Russia’s Kherson Retreat Mean For The War In Ukraine?
- Global Markets Breathe Sigh Of Relief As China Relaxes Covid Rules