Trump Wants OPEC+ To Double Its Production Cut

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 22.46 -0.30 -1.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.78 +0.30 +0.95%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.739 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Mars US 4 days 20.51 +0.62 +3.12%
Graph up Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Urals 5 days 24.00 -0.80 -3.23%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Mexican Basket 5 days 16.54 -1.35 -7.55%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.739 +0.006 +0.35%
Graph up Marine 5 days 23.79 +0.03 +0.13%
Graph down Murban 5 days 24.09 -0.26 -1.07%
Graph up Iran Heavy 5 days 22.11 +0.51 +2.36%
Graph down Basra Light 5 days 27.88 -1.97 -6.60%
Graph up Saharan Blend 5 days 22.52 +1.01 +4.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Bonny Light 5 days 26.40 +0.51 +1.97%
Chart Girassol 5 days 26.31 +0.53 +2.06%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 21.19 +0.00 +0.00%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.14 +1.73 +15.16%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 13 hours 7.360 -2.330 -24.05%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 13 hours 23.61 -2.33 -8.98%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 13 hours 23.16 -2.33 -9.14%
Graph down Sweet Crude 13 hours 18.51 -2.33 -11.18%
Graph down Peace Sour 13 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 12.76 -2.33 -15.44%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 17.01 -2.33 -12.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 21.76 -2.33 -9.67%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 13.26 -2.33 -14.95%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 19.10 -1.87 -8.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Graph up ANS West Coast 6 days 25.33 +7.12 +39.10%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 16.71 -2.33 -12.24%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 20.66 -2.33 -10.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 19.25 -2.25 -10.47%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 13.00 -2.25 -14.75%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 26.49 -3.33 -11.17%
China's Oil Imports Suffer From Sharp Drop In Economic Growth

Russia Slams Trump's Space Mining Order

Russia’s national space agency has…

Nuclear Energy Could Power The Trillion-Dollar Space Race

As OPEC dishes out some…

Pandemic And Price Crash Force Gulf Oil Producers To Take On Debt

Arab Gulf oil producers began…

Trump Wants OPEC+ To Double Its Production Cut

Oil tanks

Shortly after Mexico won a historic "Mexican standoff" with Saudi Arabia on Sunday afternoon, and was exempt from a historic 9.7mmb/d oil production cut by OPEC+ member states (which Mexico had held up for the previous 4 days after refusing to agree to the across the board 23% cut), we said that "OPEC Reaches "Historic" Deal To Cut Oil Production As Mexico Wins "Mexican Standoff" With Saudis... But It's Not Enough."

A few hours later, Goldman echoed what we said in a note titled "A historic yet insufficient cut", writing that "taking into account updated core-OPEC production guidance from April, this 9.7 mb/d “headline” deal represents a 12.4 mb/d cut from claimed  April OPEC+ production (given the Saudi, UAE, Kuwait ongoing surge) but an only 7.2 mb/d cut from 1Q20 average production levels." Doing the math, the Goldman analyst calculated that "the OPEC+ voluntary cut would only lead to an actual 4.3 mb/d reduction in production from 1Q20 levels" adding that "based on our updated oil balances, such OPEC+ voluntary cuts would still require an additional 4.1 mb/d cut in May  production at the binding storage capacity constraint" which means that "at the 35% compliance level outside of core-OPEC, the necessary production cuts need would need to be 0.5 mb/d larger."

In short, and as we have been repeating all along, the 10 9.7mmb/d production cut is nowhere near enough to offset the plunge in demand which based on various estimates is anywhere between 20 and 36mmb/d.

It's also why after knee-jerking higher, oil - which had priced in a 10mmb/d production cut as far back as the middle of last week - has been drifting lower...

Premium: There Is Still Hope For Oil Prices

... in the process infuriating the US president who had hoped the OPEC+ deal would send oil sharply higher. Alas, even algos can do math now, and everyone by now understands that a 9.7mmb/d supply cut is nowhere near enough to offset 36mmb/d in less demand.

The result: after watching Brent drift lower, Trump finally snapped this morning and in hopes of doing OPEC's job for them, the US president tried his best to jawbone oil higher by saying that "the number that OPEC+ is looking to cut is 20 Million Barrels a day, not the 10 Million that is generally being reported."

Trump has a point... the only problem is that 20 million b/d number also includes several million in US production cuts, which Trump refuses to order! In fact Trump believes that between covering Mexico's 300kb/d shortfall (which will be met with organic production declines not an actual supply stop as of May 1), the US does not need to cut further.

So if Trump really wants to send the price of oil higher - and he does to avoid mass layoffs in the re-election critical state of Texas even if it means much higher gas prices at the pump - it is up to Trump to somehow find 2-3 or more million barrels in US production cuts. Without those, Brent will keep drifting lower because while the US president may not do supply/demand math, everyone else in the energy sector now does.

By Zerohedge.com

Higher Natural Gas Prices Are On The Horizon
  • Mamdouh Salameh on April 13 2020 said:
    President Trump should stand up and be counted before he asks OPEC+ to cut production by 20 million barrels a day.

    The United States claims that it is the world’s largest crude oil producer produing 13 million barrels a day (mbd). If that is true, then it can afford to contribute at least 4 mbd to the 20 mbd President Trump is asking OPEC+ to cut. Deeds speak louder than tweets.

    Still, any cuts no matter how big they are will hardly have a positive impact on prices while the coronavirus outbreak is raging.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

