The Lithium Even Elon Couldn’t Buy

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 53.87 -0.16 -0.30%
Brent Crude 1 day 59.42 -0.49 -0.82%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.517 +0.001 +0.04%
Mars US 1 day 54.68 -0.10 -0.18%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
Urals 2 days 54.15 +0.05 +0.09%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Mexican Basket 3 days 46.98 -0.55 -1.16%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.517 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 59.63 +0.65 +1.10%
Murban 2 days 61.59 +0.37 +0.60%
Iran Heavy 2 days 50.67 +0.93 +1.87%
Basra Light 2 days 65.43 -1.03 -1.55%
Saharan Blend 2 days 59.23 +0.64 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Bonny Light 2 days 58.59 +0.79 +1.37%
Girassol 2 days 59.46 +0.55 +0.93%
Opec Basket 3 days 59.54 +0.26 +0.44%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 24 hours 36.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.68 +0.42 +1.13%
Canadian Condensate 60 days 47.93 +0.57 +1.20%
Premium Synthetic 50 days 54.33 +0.57 +1.06%
Sweet Crude 1 day 51.08 +0.57 +1.13%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.18 +0.57 +1.20%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 51.18 +0.57 +1.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 55.68 +0.57 +1.03%
Central Alberta 1 day 48.93 +0.57 +1.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 56.94 +0.47 +0.83%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Giddings 2 days 44.00 -0.25 -0.56%
ANS West Coast 37 days 62.91 +0.23 +0.37%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.73 -0.15 -0.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.68 -0.15 -0.29%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.25 -0.25 -0.50%
Kansas Common 3 days 44.25 +0.75 +1.72%
Buena Vista 3 days 63.36 +0.57 +0.91%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 7 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 11 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 14 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 58 mins Yesterday Angela Merkel stopped Trump technology war on China – the moral of the story is do not eavesdrop on ladies with high ethical standards
  • 2 hours IMO 2020:
  • 4 mins China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 14 mins Brexit agreement
  • 17 hours World Stocks Drop And Futures Tread Water After China Reports Worst GDP Growth In 30 Years
  • 3 hours The Problem Is The Economy, Not The Climate
  • 1 hour Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 1 day National Geographic Warns Billions Face Shortages Of Food And Clean Water Over Next 30 Years
  • 8 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 1 day ABC of Brexit, economy wise, where to find sites, links to articles ?
  • 22 hours Why did Aramco Delay IPO again ? It's Not Always What It Seems.
  • 18 hours Deepwater GOM Project Claims Industry First

Breaking News:

Nigeria’s Oil Industry Faces An Existential Risk

Alt Text

Iraq Gets Yet Another Sanctions Waiver

Iraq has been given another…

Alt Text

Turkish Bank Tied To International Billion-Dollar Oil Sanctions Skirting Scheme

Turkey's state-run bank dealings are…

Alt Text

A Crisis Is Brewing For Offshore Oil

Times are hard for both…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Lithium Even Elon Couldn’t Buy

By Jon LeSage - Oct 19, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Battery

Demand for lithium will be booming over the next few years, and the US wants to increase its share in the global market for the metal used in electric vehicle and cell phone batteries, energy storage, and consumer products.

Bloomberg NEF forecasts global demand for lithium will double by 2025 to about 800,000 tons. Electric vehicle batteries will make up the lion’s share of that demand, followed by consumer electronics and energy storage. With this booming demand, the U.S. is desperate to dominate the lithium production market.

San Diego-based company EnergySource is taking on this challenge by bringing a new lithium extraction technique to market that can reduce lithium costs when compared to importing the metal from a small number of global markets capable of keeping the cost high. It also taps into a specific lithium supply that companies have been trying to access for decades.

This supply is nested beneath geothermal power plants that have been operating next to one of the world’s geothermal hot spots — the Salton Sea in the California desert, where the plants have been operating since the 1980s. It's such a hot market that, not long ago, Tesla chief Elon Musk made a bid on a competitor — Simbol Materials — for $325 million. The company went bust shortly after and Tesla and its competitors have had to wait for another supplier from the rare metal market.

Major lithium projects underway in the US include Piedmont Lithium’s hard rock lithium project in North Carolina; Standard Lithium’s Arkansas Smackover lithium brine project; and Lithium Americas’ Thacker Pass lithium claystone project in Nevada. In addition, output last year came from a Nevada-based brine operation, most likely in the Clayton Valley, which hosts Albemarle’s Silver Peak mine.

Related: Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

The actual production in the US can only be estimated, with top lithium producers in the US choosing to withhold production numbers from Investment News to avoid disclosing proprietary company data. The US is one of the nine largest lithium producers in the world, with Australia, Chile, China, and Argentina leading the global industry.

It was the focus of a May conference in Washington featuring speakers from Tesla, the US Dept. of State and Dept. of Energy, as well as Standard Lithium Ltd. and other companies working to develop U.S. lithium mines.

Tesla, Volkswagen, other carmakers, and battery manufacturers are expanding their EV and lithium-ion battery output. They’re frustrated with being reliant on mineral imports without a major push to develop more domestic mines and processing facilities.

US Senator Lisa Murkowski, the Alaska Republican who is chair of the Senate’s Energy and Natural Resources Committee, said at the May conference that she would be introducing the American Mineral Security Act with Senator Joe Manchin, a West Virginia Democrat. The legislation was written to streamline regulation and permitting requirements for the development of mines for lithium, graphite, and other EV supply chain minerals. The senators see it as part of a plan to offset China’s dominance in the space. Related: The Death Of The World’s Most Popular Battery

“Our challenge is still a failure to understand the vulnerability we are in as a nation when it comes to reliance on others for our minerals,” Murkowski said.

The Senate’s Committee on Energy and Natural Resources is looking at an amended version of the American Mineral Security Act. A similar version of the bill is now being considered in the House of Representatives.

Making electric vehicles has been costly mainly due to the battery packs and the precious lithium used in nearly all of them. Solid-state batteries and other options for EV batteries are being developed, yet lithium is expected to dominate the EV battery space for years. Harvesting that metal inside the US is expected to be a stepping stone to compete with the huge Chinese EV market.

While U.S. lithium production is slowly ramping up, breakthroughs like exploiting the Salton Sea could end up being a game-changer for the industry. The energy division of Berkshire Hathaway has been working with the US Dept. of Energy to resolve the challenges that have blocked lithium extraction at the Salton Sea, and one day soon we may see a true American lithium revolution.

By Jon LeSage for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Next Post

Are Sci-Fi Energy Sources Even Possible?
Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage

Jon LeSage is a California-based journalist covering clean vehicles, alternative energy, and economic and regulatory trends shaping the automotive, transportation, and mobility sectors.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil

Trump Claims To Have Taken Control Of Middle East Oil
Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

Russia Ready To Seize Control Of The World's Largest Oil Reserves

 The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

The Warning Signs Are Flashing For U.S. Shale

 Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

Replacement Rate Hits 20-Year Low: Oil Industry Only Replaces 1 In 6 Barrels

 The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

The World’s Largest Oil Company Fights To Save Gasoline Engines

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com