Trade War Panic Sends Oil Lower

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.11 +0.17 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.35 +0.09 +0.15%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.345 -0.013 -0.55%
Mars US 5 hours 54.64 -1.16 -2.08%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.76 -1.35 -2.25%
Urals 23 hours 55.20 -1.10 -1.95%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Louisiana Light 6 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Bonny Light 23 hours 58.64 -0.59 -1.00%
Mexican Basket 5 days 49.54 -1.51 -2.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.345 -0.013 -0.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 23 hours 56.32 -1.42 -2.46%
Murban 23 hours 58.19 -1.08 -1.82%
Iran Heavy 23 hours 51.44 -0.51 -0.98%
Basra Light 23 hours 59.76 -2.08 -3.36%
Saharan Blend 23 hours 57.97 -0.27 -0.46%
Bonny Light 23 hours 58.64 -0.59 -1.00%
Bonny Light 23 hours 58.64 -0.59 -1.00%
Girassol 23 hours 59.80 -0.60 -0.99%
Opec Basket 2 days 58.76 -1.35 -2.25%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 40.37 -0.60 -1.46%
Western Canadian Select 6 hours 43.40 -1.61 -3.58%
Canadian Condensate 14 days 49.10 -1.61 -3.17%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 55.50 -1.61 -2.82%
Sweet Crude 6 hours 51.20 -1.61 -3.05%
Peace Sour 6 hours 48.85 -1.61 -3.19%
Peace Sour 6 hours 48.85 -1.61 -3.19%
Light Sour Blend 6 hours 50.55 -1.61 -3.09%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 56.60 -1.61 -2.77%
Central Alberta 6 hours 51.10 -1.61 -3.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 6 days 59.65 +0.59 +1.00%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 50.50 -1.25 -2.42%
Giddings 23 hours 44.25 -1.25 -2.75%
ANS West Coast 6 days 62.40 +0.67 +1.09%
West Texas Sour 23 hours 47.89 -1.16 -2.36%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 51.84 -1.16 -2.19%
Eagle Ford 23 hours 51.84 -1.16 -2.19%
Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 50.50 -1.25 -2.42%
Kansas Common 5 days 45.25 -0.75 -1.63%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.23 -1.61 -2.48%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Trump regrets not having added even higher tariffs
  • 7 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 9 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 11 minutes Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 17 mins It's Not the Job of the Government to Dictate Where Businesses Should Go
  • 57 mins ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 8 hours Selected Society: The 25 Wealthiest Dynasties On The Planet Control $1.4 trillion
  • 1 day U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia
  • 7 hours Chamber of Commerce, Multinationals and Trump Haters pressure the President to close trade deal . . . They're talking to wrong person. Call Chinese Communist Sec General Xi to stop unfair trade practices.
  • 3 hours Google Target Of New U.S. Antitrust Probe By State Attorneys General
  • 7 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 1 day Save the Earth: India Set To Outlaw Six Single-Use Plastic Products On October
  • 1 day Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 13 hours Explosive documentary Ties between Chinese Communist Party and Huawei.
  • 16 mins NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 19 hours Pope urges politicians to take 'drastic measures' on climate change and reduce the use of fossil fuels
  • 1 day .

Breaking News:

OPEC Not Only Produced More Oil In August, But Shipped More Too

Alt Text

Why China’s Oil Majors Aren’t Leaving Canada’s Oil Patch

China’s state-held oil majors are…

Alt Text

Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oil prices looked to be…

Alt Text

Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms

Oil prices fell on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trade War Panic Sends Oil Lower

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 03, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil tanker

Oil prices fell sharply on Tuesday as fears over the economic fallout from the U.S.-China trade war returned.

On Sunday, a 15 percent tariff on roughly $112 billion worth of Chinese goods took effect, and retaliatory tariffs by Beijing on American goods also went up. Trump had previously decided to hold off on putting tariffs on a much larger $300 billion tranche of Chinese goods – the remaining levies are set to take effect in December. Together, the tariffs could impose the equivalent of a $1,000 tax on American consumers over the course of a year.

Financial markets showed a renewed bout of concern as the summer draws to a close. On Tuesday, major stock indices were down sharply, as was crude oil. While the higher tariffs were bad enough, markets saw deeper gloom because trade negotiations seemed to be in worse shape than previously thought.

Softer rhetoric from Trump and Beijing last week helped lifted spirits, although it’s a bit of a mystery why financial markets take shifts in tone at face value, as if they offer concrete evidence of anything in particular. After all, the tone of Trump’s twitter feed changes by the hour.

More importantly, both sides have dug in hard on the trade fight, and with each passing round it becomes harder to find a face-saving way for either Trump or Xi Jingping to exit the standoff. After all, both have powerful reasons not to back down, despite the economic toll.

It shouldn’t be surprising then that the talks are faltering before they even started. “We’re going to win the fight,” Trump told reporters. “We’re having conversations with China, meetings are scheduled, calls are being made. I guess the meeting in September continues to be on, it hasn’t been canceled,” he said.

Yet, Bloomberg reported that Chinese and American officials can’t even manage to agree on a schedule to hold the negotiations. That doesn’t mean that the talks won’t happen, but if the two sides are at odds over how to restart talks, it does not bode well. And because financial markets were encouraged last week based on the questionable notion that the U.S. and China were eager for a deal, the latest snag over scheduling is a grim reminder that the trade war is very far from a conclusion. 

The scheduling mess added to the market’s woes. Also, China submitted a trade complaint to the World Trade Organization over the U.S. tariffs at the start of the week.

Against this backdrop, Trump’s harsh rhetoric towards China returned on Tuesday, once again underscoring the hollow foundation that last week’s rally was built upon. “Think what happens to China when I win,” Trump said in a tweet on Tuesday, referring to the 2020 presidential election. “Deal would get MUCH TOUGHER!” Related: Russia Aims For Full Compliance With OPEC+ Cuts This Month

A string of recent economic data also poses reasons for concern. The Institute for Supply Management’s purchasing managers index fell to 49.1 in August, dipping into negative territory. A reading below 50.0 signals a contraction. This means that U.S. manufacturing activity contracted for the first time since 2016, while a measurement of new orders is at a seven-year low.

Several analysts cut their growth forecasts for China as the trade war continues to inflict damage. Oxford Economics, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Bloomberg Economics all cut their GDP forecasts for China to below 6 percent.

With traders spooked, the dollar rose to its strongest level in over two years and the yuan weakened to about 7.2 to the greenback, the weakest level since the global financial crisis more than a decade ago. A stronger dollar and weaker yuan poses further risks to global growth. Other emerging economies are coming under enormous pressure to weaken their currencies as a result. Taken together, crude oil becomes significantly more costly in this currency race-to-the-bottom, another headwind for crude oil prices.

Meanwhile, a Bloomberg survey estimates that total OPEC production actually increased in August by 200,000 bpd, with gains from Saudi Arabia, Nigeria and Iraq. Russia also boosted output by 100,000 bpd – pushing production higher than its agreed upon threshold as part of the OPEC+ deal. “To protect the oil price from another slump, considerable production discipline will be needed from OPEC+ in view of the fears about demand,” Commerzbank said in a note.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Russia Favored For Half-Trillion Dollar Iranian Oil Project

Next Post

Energy Industry Stumbles As Recession Looms
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production

OPEC Abandons ‘’Whatever It Takes Strategy’’, Boosts Production
The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

The CIA’s Dark Prince Doesn’t Want War With Iran

 Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Huge Crude Oil Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oil Prices Crash As Hurricane Hurts Bullish Sentiment

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com