Top Russian Miner Now Receives Half Of Its Revenue In Asia

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 71.64 -2.70 -3.63%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.85 -2.51 -3.20%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 76.66 -1.29 -1.65%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.268 -0.130 -5.42%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.645 -0.076 -2.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.34 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 72.84 +1.43 +2.00%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.645 -0.076 -2.79%

Graph up Marine 2 days 75.87 +1.51 +2.03%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.39 +1.56 +2.06%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 76.48 +0.93 +1.23%
Graph down Basra Light 542 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 78.07 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 77.34 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 77.34 +1.00 +1.31%
Chart Girassol 2 days 79.35 +0.93 +1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 77.49 +1.53 +2.01%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.88 +1.00 +1.70%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 53.09 +1.43 +2.77%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 76.49 +1.43 +1.91%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 74.74 +1.43 +1.95%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 71.89 +1.43 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 68.59 +1.43 +2.13%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 68.59 +1.43 +2.13%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 69.89 +1.43 +2.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 78.84 +1.43 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 68.19 +1.43 +2.14%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.02 +1.30 +1.74%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 76.87 +1.27 +1.68%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 66.87 +1.43 +2.19%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.82 +1.43 +2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 63.25 +1.00 +1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

Top Russian Miner Now Receives Half Of Its Revenue In Asia

By ZeroHedge - May 25, 2023, 1:00 PM CDT
  • Russia's largest mining company MMC Norilsk Nickel has re-routed a large chunk of its exports to Asia.
  • Nornickel controls about 7% of global nickel output and 40% of palladium.
  • Traditionally, Europe has been Norilsk Nickel's largest buyer.
Palladium

The US and its G7 partners have slapped more than 300 economic sanctions on Russia since the invasion of Ukraine over a year ago. Initially, Washington and Brussels pitched the idea of sanctions as a strategy to paralyze Moscow. However, Western sanctions have backfired as Russian companies are redrawing commodity flows from the West to Asia. 

The latest example of global supply chains being rejiggered comes from Russia's biggest miner MMC Norilsk Nickel PJSC. Bloomberg said the miner recorded 45% of revenue from Asia for the first quarter of 2023. Traditionally, its revenue from Europe is the largest but plunged to 24%. Asia's revenue share has increased from 27% in 2021 to 31% in 2022 to 45% in 2023. 

Nornickel controls about 7% of global nickel output and 40% of palladium. The US and UK have imposed sanctions on Norilsk Nickel's top shareholder and president, Vladimir Potanin. But no sanctions have been placed on the miner. However, the company faces challenges such as shipping, insurance, and logistics in getting products to Western countries, which is one of the main reasons the miner has easily found new customers in Asia.  

Nornickel sought to increase sales to China this year, in some cases offering metals for yuan, people familiar with the matter said in March. Those prices are set in Shanghai, a sign of how the conflict is redrawing the global trade map for commodities and handing greater power to China, they said. --Bloomberg 

Western sanctions have pushed Russia and China closer:

Chinese President Xi Jinping concluded his Russian visit on Wednesday without much progress on peace in Ukraine. China, however, has pushed for deeper trade and investment links with its northern neighbor using its own currency. That suggests the path of least resistance for yuan internationalization now runs through Moscow instead of London or Singapore. -- Bloomberg Markets Live reporter George Lei wrote in March.

Lei also noted the share of yuan in Russia's export payments has surged:

The share of yuan in Russian export payments surged 32-fold in 2022 to 16% by year-end, according to the Bank of Russia. Its use in Russian imports also jumped to 23% from 4%. Yuan savings accounted for 11% of Russia's total FX deposits as of January, compared with practically zero when the war broke out. The Chinese currency has also overtaken the dollar and euro as the most traded FX on the Moscow Exchange.

Western sanctions severely limited Russia's access to dollars and euros, forcing Russian companies to seek new business opportunities in Asia.

By Zerohedge.com

