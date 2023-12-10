Get Exclusive Intel
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

These Are The 10 Most Polluted Cities In The EU

By ZeroHedge - Dec 10, 2023, 10:00 AM CST
  • While the WHO has recommended a maximum level of five micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter of air for prolonged exposure since 2021, the vast majority of cities in the European Union far exceed this threshold.
  • Many of the cities most affected by PM2.5 are located in Poland.
  • In Italy, the Po Valley, due to its geography and concentration of industrial activities, remains one of the most polluted regions in Europe by fine particles.
Coal Power

The Dubai conference on climate change, or COP28, is currently underway, running from November 30 to December 12, 2023.

The international conference will bring together representatives from countries that are signatories to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change.

One of the main objectives of COP28 is to continue the development of energy transition and accelerate the phase-out of fossil fuels, major sources of greenhouse gasses and air pollutants. Beyond their impact on the climate, fossil fuels such as coal, oil, and gas also pose significant pollution problems; for example, their combustion emits fine particles (PM2.5).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), prolonged exposure to these particles is likely to create or worsen various health problems, such as high blood pressure or diabetes. While the WHO has recommended a maximum level of five micrograms of PM2.5 per cubic meter of air for prolonged exposure since 2021, the vast majority of cities in the European Union far exceed this threshold.

As Statista's Anna Fleck shows in the infographic below, based on data from the European Environment Agency compiled by Toute l’Europe, the most polluted city with PM2.5 in the EU in 2021-2022 was Slavonski Brod, Croatia, where the average was nearly six times the recommended maximum level, or 28 μg/m³.

Moreover, many of the cities most affected by PM2.5 are located in Poland, a country still heavily dependent on coal, which emits a high amount of fine particles when burned.

In Italy, the Po Valley, due to its geography and concentration of industrial activities, remains one of the most polluted regions in Europe by fine particles, leading to the presence of two Italian cities at the top of the list.

Infographic: The 10 Most Polluted Cities in the European Union | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

On the other end of the spectrum, based on data from the European Environment Agency compiled by the website Toute l’Europeten cities in Europe remained below the recommended level of fine particles by the WHO.

Infographic: The 10 Least Polluted Cities in the EU | Statista

You will find more infographics at Statista

In 2021-2022, the least polluted European city in the study was Faro, Portugal, where the average concentration of PM2.5 in the air was only 3.7 μg/m³. Next were two Swedish cities, Umeå (3.9 μg/m³) and Uppsala (4 μg/m³).

By Zerohedge.com

