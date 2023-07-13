The West Loses Grip On China's Auto Market As Domestic Carmakers Boom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 77.10 +1.35 +1.78%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 81.57 +1.46 +1.82%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 80.95 +0.32 +0.40%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.544 -0.088 -3.34%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.682 +0.015 +0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 77.05 +0.57 +0.75%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.682 +0.015 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 79.00 +1.15 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.12 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.80 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 591 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.55 +0.72 +0.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.46 +1.00 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 44 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 54.50 +0.92 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 77.90 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 76.15 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 73.30 +0.92 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 71.30 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 80.25 +0.92 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 69.60 +0.92 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 72.23 +0.92 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.98 +0.92 +1.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 70.43 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 72.25 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days HSFO Index
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Future Of Oil Demand Is Brighter Than You’ve Been Told

Volcanoes: The Fiery Future Of Green Energy

Volcanoes: The Fiery Future Of Green Energy

Scientists are exploring the potential…

Oil Companies Strive For Profits As They Prepare For A Greener Future

Oil Companies Strive For Profits As They Prepare For A Greener Future

Despite committing to renewable energy…

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast For First Time This Year

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast For First Time This Year

The International Energy Agency has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The West Loses Grip On China's Auto Market As Domestic Carmakers Boom

By ZeroHedge - Jul 13, 2023, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Chinese automakers have captured 54% of the country's wholesale car market in the first half of 2023, up from 48% in the previous year, with NEVs leading the rise.
  • Nine out of China's top 10 best-selling electric vehicle makers are local companies, with the government's focus on EVs since 2009 propelling China from a global follower to a leader in the industry.
  • China's local manufacturers are now expanding beyond their domestic market, helping the country to surpass Japan as the largest exporter of vehicles in Q1 2023.
Join Our Community
Highway in China with cars

In China, domestic automakers are starting to overtake Western companies, marking a big win for Beijing's domestic industrial policies and signaling the potential end to decades of dominance by Western automakers.

In fact, local auto brands produced in China made up 54% of the wholesale car market for the first half of 2023, The Wall Street Journal noted earlier this week. This is up from 48% a year prior and marks the second 6 month period wherein local brands have surpassed foreign ones in a row. 

It's no secret that NEVs are leading the charge for China's home grown vehicles. We noted just days ago that NEV sales in China were up 25.2% YOY, totaling 665,000 units. Passenger vehicle output fell 0.5% YOY but was up 10.3% sequentially, coming in at 2.2 million units.

 

Nine of China's 10 best selling electric vehicles makers were local companies, led by BYD, the Journal reported. Tesla was the only foreign automaker on the EV Top 10. The country's focus on EVs since 2009 has turned it from a global "follower" to a global "leader" in the industry. 

Stephen Dyer, a Shanghai-based auto consultant at AlixPartners, told WSJ other other automakers would have to learn from China's developing trend if they want to find success in the market.

Many Western companies started to step away from China after its auto market peaked in 2017. ICE vehicle sales had fallen by about 8 million vehicles by 2022, following this peak and as a result of demand compression from Covid amid a shift to NEVs.

Ford has since reduced investments in China since its Mach-E wasn't as successful as originally planned in the country.

And Honda’s Chief Operating Officer Shinji Aoyama commented earlier this year: “Japanese, American and European automakers all have this sense that they were too late to make the initial moves. We’re now in a phase of trying our best to catch up.”

Volkswagen is preparing a push in China and is looking to hire 2,000 developers, as well as speeding up its product cycle in the country. 

China helped catalyze its robust EV market by subsidizing local manufacturers and tightening emissions standards. At one point, only EVs with Chinese-made batteries were eligible for government subsidies. The country also created a nationwide charging network. In 2015, the country has aspirations of becoming the global EV leader by 2025, outlining even more tax incentives and policy prescriptions. 

In total, WSJ reports that the country spent roughly 1.25 trillion yuan, equivalent to about $173 billion, to help boost its NEV sector. 

Now, about 1 in 6 vehicles on the road in Beijing sport "green" number plates, indicating they are NEVs. 45% of vehicles sold in Shanghai so far in 2023 were electric or plug-in hybrids. 

ADVERTISEMENT

And the same firms having success domestically in China are attempting to expand from the country. For example, Chinese carmakers have helped the country surpass Japan in Q1 2023 as the largest exporter of vehicles. China exported 1.1 million vehicles in Q1, although about 75% of those exports were still traditional ICE vehicles. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

IEA Cuts Oil Demand Growth Forecast For First Time This Year
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand
From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com