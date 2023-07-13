Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.07 +0.32 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.48 +0.37 +0.46%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 81.51 +0.88 +1.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 -0.059 -2.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 -0.006 -0.24%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 77.05 +0.57 +0.75%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.661 -0.006 -0.24%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.00 +1.15 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.12 +1.04 +1.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 78.80 +0.85 +1.09%
Graph down Basra Light 590 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 80.55 +0.72 +0.90%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.45 +0.77 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.46 +1.00 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 80.63 +0.96 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 43 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 54.50 +0.92 +1.72%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 77.90 +0.92 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 76.15 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 73.30 +0.92 +1.27%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 70.00 +0.92 +1.33%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 71.30 +0.92 +1.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 80.25 +0.92 +1.16%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 69.60 +0.92 +1.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 78.32 +2.57 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 72.23 +0.92 +1.29%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 65.98 +0.92 +1.41%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days -79.820 -100.00%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 70.43 +0.92 +1.32%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 72.23 +0.98 +1.38%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 72.25 +1.00 +1.40%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 66.00 +1.00 +1.54%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 6 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 1 day If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days HSFO Index
  • 6 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Gazprom Keeps Gas Flowing Despite Dispute With Ukraine’s Naftogaz

U.S. Drillers Add Gas Rigs As Oil Rig Count Slips Further

U.S. Drillers Add Gas Rigs As Oil Rig Count Slips Further

The total number of total…

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq’s parliamentary oil and gas…

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Oil prices are caught in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rising Russian Oil Prices Test Western Resolve

By ZeroHedge - Jul 13, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Oil prices at the Russian port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea have risen close to the $60 cap set by the Group of Seven nations, with declining exports and reduced shipments from Russia's western ports contributing to this rise.
  • The potential breaching of the $60 price cap could suggest an increased capability of Russia to deliver its barrels independently, possibly leading to a global energy market repricing and a consequent price spike.
  • A significant reduction in the so-called "shadow fleet" of tankers, mostly Indian and Greek, that sprang up to circumvent the sanctions, may render the delivery of Russian oil above the price cap more challenging.
Join Our Community
Russian Oil

The reason why oil traded above $100 for much of 2022 is due to fears that it would be effectively withdrawn from global markets as a result of Western sanctions, slashing global oil supply by millions of barrels every day. While that did not pan out in the past year, with every passing day we are getting closer to testing the resolve of western leaders to make sales of Russian oil above $60 illegal.

As Bloomberg reports, at a time when Russian oil exports are finally starting to decline, the price of Russian oil at one of its Western ports is the closest to the price cap set by Group of Seven nations since the measures came into effect late last year.

Urals crude at the port of Novorossiysk in the Black Sea rose to $59.98 on Tuesday, according to data from Argus Media (the pricing agency’s assessments are important in determining future caps). Argus’s figures are central to the price cap. Urals at the Baltic Sea port of Primorsk also gained, rallying to $59.38, the Argus data show.Remorseful Shell aband

ons Russian oil

The primary reason for the rising price - and lower Russian seaborne exports - was significantly reduced shipments from Russia’s western ports, as discussed yesterday.

Since the sanctions came into effect, oil from Russia's has largely traded above the price cap — which prevents access to Western services including insurance — but prices in the West, which serves non-Asian markets, have yet to hit that level, Argus data show. That in part reflects a huge gap between the price at the ports of loading and delivery, almost all of which goes to middlemen.

US officials have long argued that the price cap is there to give buyers leverage while ensuring that, if Russia can’t transport its own barrels, there is no consequent oil supply shock. But a breaching of $60 for Urals would nonetheless suggest Russia’s ability to get its barrels delivered independently is growing.

Should the price of oil keep rising higher, and with Brent now above $80 and approaching YTD highs with OPEC+ supply cuts finally starting to bite...

... a big chunk of Russian oil that was formerly available for purchase to western nations is about to become non grata, leading to another violent repricing of global energy markets and leading to a price spike, one which comes at the worst possible time: just as the market is convinced the Fed is doing hiking. Only, a few more weeks of oil above $80 and headline inflation is about to head back over 5% in no time.

If Russia's top export grade surpasses the $60 threshold, Bloomberg notes that it would allow Moscow to claim a win of sorts by showing Russia can get its barrels to buyers around the world without help from western firms. The price cap allows Russian oil to be transported with western ships and insurance only if it’s priced below the threshold.

But a vast shadow fleet of (mostly Indian and Greek) tankers has emerged since sanctions ratcheted up last year, helping to haul the nation’s oil and work around the cap. Yet in a potential twist, yesterday Bloomberg reported that the fleet of tankers that sprouted up out of nowhere to keep Russia’s oil moving has disbanded even faster than it emerged:

The "shadow fleet" of tankers, which was created to ensure the transportation of Russian oil, has shrunk tenfold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mumbai-based Gatik Ship Management now marshals a fleet of just four oil tankers, according to Equasis, an international maritime database set up to promote safe shipping. As recently as April it had 42, having amassed most of those carriers in under a year.

This development which would make delivering illicit Russian oil which traded above the price cap, much more difficult.

By Zerohedge.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand
From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com