The U.S. Desperately Needs To Rethink Its Middle East Strategy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 2 days 71.97 -0.64 -0.88%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 days 75.34 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 days 5.105 -0.230 -4.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 2.209 -0.002 -0.09%
Graph down Gasoline 2 days 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.50 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%
Chart Mars US 2 days 71.07 -0.69 -0.96%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.171 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 72.74 -0.23 -0.32%
Graph up Murban 2 days 74.12 +0.11 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 69.53 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 74.47 -0.30 -0.40%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.50 +0.10 +0.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 73.50 -0.10 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 73.50 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Girassol 2 days 74.12 +0.09 +0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 74.17 +0.88 +1.20%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 68.31 +12.08 +21.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 60.32 -0.24 -0.40%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 71.37 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.77 -0.24 -0.33%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 69.47 -0.24 -0.34%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 67.87 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.22 -0.24 -0.35%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 70.97 -0.24 -0.34%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 67.97 -0.24 -0.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 73.49 +10.74 +17.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 68.50 -0.50 -0.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 62.25 -0.50 -0.80%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 75.59 +1.78 +2.41%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 65.92 -0.64 -0.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 68.50 -1.37 -1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 68.50 -1.37 -1.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 68.50 -0.50 -0.72%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 62.75 +2.75 +4.58%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.05 +4.05 +5.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Iron-Air batteries REALLY change things?
  • 7 minutes Natural gas mobility for heavy duty trucks
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 9 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 20 hours Evergrande is going Belly Up.
  • 23 hours World’s Biggest Battery In California Overheats, Shuts Down
  • 2 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 14 hours Poland Expands LNG Powered Trucking and Fueling Stations
  • 3 days And now, hybrid electric locomotives...
  • 2 days Ozone layer destruction driving global warming
  • 2 days The unexpected loss of output from wind turbines compels UK to turn to an alternative; It's not what you think!
  • 2 days The coming Cyber Attack
  • 2 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 3 days The Painful Death of Coal

Breaking News:

China’s Gas Consumption Growth Potential “Stunning”

China’s Electric Vehicle Market Is Growing Too Big Too Fast

China’s Electric Vehicle Market Is Growing Too Big Too Fast

China is home to a…

America's Infrastructure Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

America's Infrastructure Crisis Is Growing Increasingly Dire

Despite promises of improved infrastructure…

Saudi Arabia On Edge As The U.S. Withdraws From The Middle East

Saudi Arabia On Edge As The U.S. Withdraws From The Middle East

The chaotic withdrawal of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Paul Sullivan

Paul Sullivan

Dr. Paul Sullivan is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, a nonresident senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States in…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Desperately Needs To Rethink Its Middle East Strategy

By Paul Sullivan - Sep 19, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Is the Middle East still important? This is a seemingly absurd question, yet some are asking this in Washington. The Middle East is the source of massive reserves in oil and gas. Much of the fuel to produce goods and trade from Asia and the EU comes from the Middle East. Much of the world economy relies on Middle East energy. The region has strategic chokepoints like the Strait of Hormuz, The Suez Canal, and The Bab al Mandab. It is a source of some of the more significant threats in the world, such as from ISIS, Al Qaeda, and other groups. It contains some of the most important security connections in the world. Consider the neighbors of the Middle East and not just the Middle East. The Middle East is a crossroads for energy and security. It also could be one of the generators of change and improvement, if it is allowed and supported to do so.  However, as the U.S. becomes more focused on “The Great Powers Conflict” in Asia, especially with China, it is becoming clearer that the U.S. is losing the plot in the Middle East. Consider the slow to no reaction to the shipping of Iranian fuel with the help of Hezbollah and Syria to Lebanon.

 The U.S. could have done many different things to help the Lebanese with this without handing a massive public relations and political victory to its adversaries. But, in some ways, Washington’s sanctions have painted it into a corner on such issues. Consider how the U.S. took the anti-missile batteries from Saudi Arabia as the Houthis are still attacking Saudi Arabia with missiles. The Saudis made a deal with the Russians in response to this and other moves by the U.S. The U.S. handed leverage to the Russians. These are just two of many examples of how the plot is being lost. 

Related: China Oil Consumption Seen Peaking In 5 Years

Indeed, China is a threat in the Pacific to Taiwan and others. It is a threat to the freedom of navigation in the Western Pacific. It is an economic and technological threat to the US and has been for a very long time. It is a cyber threat to the US. It is developing leverage in many countries with its Belt and Road Initiative. It is now the largest trading partner with almost all Middle East countries. It is building significant diplomatic, economic, and even military leverage in the Middle East. China is moving into the region as the U.S. moves in other directions. By the way, it is getting more likely that China could have a piece of the nuclear power pie in Saudi Arabia. 

Russia has also been creating greater leverage in the region. Its recent big defense deals with Saudi Arabia are just one example. The U.S. basically opened the door to them. Similar things happened when the U.S. cut back on defense aid to Egypt a few years back. The Egyptians were in Moscow in quick order to make defense and other deals. Russian advisors are back in Egypt. The Russians are building a huge nuclear power complex on the north coast of Egypt. There is no doubt that the Russians have far more clout and leverage in the region than before. Much of this is due to missteps by the U.S. or simply U.S. neglect of this vital region. 

The U.S. should be in the running on nuclear power plant exports and other crucial leverage-giving exports in the region. We could export small modular rectors to the region. These have much lower proliferation and safety risks than older, larger plants. We could further develop the safety of this trade by applying 123 agreements as we did in the UAE. The UAE has the gold standard nuclear power agreement with the US even though the plants were built by a Korean company. 

Related: Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Why am I mentioning nuclear power plants? Because whoever exports a nuclear power plant to another country can develop 80 to 100 years of leverage and clout in that country. Nuclear power plant exports are dominated by Russia with China second. The U.S. is not even in the running. 

We have seen above some examples of how the Russians and Chinese are building leverage and clout in the region. If the U.S. wants to turn more to the “Great Powers Conflict”? Then it should realize that the “Great Powers Conflict” is not just in Asia, but also in the Middle East (and Asia begins in the Sinai). The Middle East is a contested space. 

One cannot win a backgammon and chess game by letting the other sides, one’s adversaries, make clever moves while we do not have good counter moves and we do not think many moves ahead. 

The U.S. seems to be losing the plot of the 4D chess game in the Middle East. It is not too late to rethink strategies. The U.S. needs to be in the game for the long run and think in the long run. The U.S. needs to regain the plot in the region and how it connects with the big pictures in geopolitics, geo-economics, energy, security, and much more. It is not too late. 

By Paul Sullivan for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Global Pipeline For Green Hydrogen Projects Is Growing
Paul Sullivan

Paul Sullivan

Dr. Paul Sullivan is a nonresident senior fellow with the Atlantic Council’s Global Energy Center, a nonresident senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States in…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+

China’s Oil Sale Is A Clear Message To OPEC+
Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report

Oil Prices Climb On Shocking OPEC Report
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Driving Up Natural Gas Prices Worldwide
Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100

Why Bank Of America Thinks Oil Prices Are Heading To $100
China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower

China’s Futile Attempt To Send Oil Prices Lower



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com