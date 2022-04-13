The Threat Of Russian Cyberattacks On Western Infrastructure Is Growing

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 104.2 +3.62 +3.60%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 108.8 +4.16 +3.98%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.060 +0.380 +5.69%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.740 +0.276 +7.96%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 3.295 +0.141 +4.47%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%
Chart Mars US 23 hours 99.00 +6.91 +7.50%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 3.295 +0.141 +4.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.04 +0.51 +0.52%
Graph up Murban 2 days 99.85 +0.49 +0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 103.8 +6.11 +6.25%
Graph down Basra Light 135 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 107.0 +6.51 +6.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 105.2 +5.91 +5.96%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.7 +5.59 +5.64%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 102.4 +2.33 +2.33%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 86.52 +6.00 +7.45%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 86.50 +6.31 +7.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 102.8 +6.31 +6.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 101.0 +6.31 +6.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 98.90 +6.31 +6.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 96.05 +6.31 +7.03%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 98.15 +6.31 +6.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 101.7 +6.31 +6.61%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 96.35 +6.31 +7.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 101.9 +6.60 +6.92%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 103.5 -3.18 -2.98%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 94.55 +6.31 +7.15%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 98.50 +6.31 +6.84%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 97.00 +6.25 +6.89%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.75 +6.25 +7.40%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.3 +6.31 +6.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 46 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 9 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 hours Ukraine gas
  • 3 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 day Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 4 hours Exporting hydrogen is a pipe dream
  • 3 hours Europe and U.S. are unlikely to find their worthy place in the new world order
  • 9 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 22 hours Following the Big Money
  • 1 day "While You Were Distracted By Will Smith, The International Elitists Met At The World Government Summit" - ZERO HEDGE article by Derrick Broze
  • 3 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 4 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

India Faces Coal Shortage, Again

Will Russia’s War Derail Global Emissions Ambitions?

Will Russia’s War Derail Global Emissions Ambitions?

Putin’s war in Ukraine has…

The World Desperately Needs To Get Energy Costs Under Control

The World Desperately Needs To Get Energy Costs Under Control

Shortages and supply chain hiccups…

Selling Pressure Increases In Oil Markets

Selling Pressure Increases In Oil Markets

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Threat Of Russian Cyberattacks On Western Infrastructure Is Growing

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 13, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Reports of Russian cyberattacks on Ukrainian infrastructure are mounting. 
  • German infrastructure has been targeted, as well, with an attack that paralyzed 11GW of power in late February. 
  • “Conflict in Ukraine presents perhaps the most acute cyber risk U.S. and western corporations have ever faced,” the Harvard Business Review warned. 
Join Our Community

Back in early February, reports were mounting that Russia was preparing to invade Ukraine. Videos of Russian troops training, working out, and preparing for battle were circulating around the internet, and Vladimir Putin was giving veiled and vague warnings and threats of the impending war. As it became clear that the Russian invasion was no longer a matter of “if,” but rather a matter of “when,” many column inches were dedicated to how the conflict would play out, but few were as prescient as a warning published by the Harvard Business Review less than a week before the invasion came to pass. The column did not predict the atrocities that have unfolded on the ground in Ukraine, but warned of a much more insidious and invisible threat – that of  “a new wave of cyber-attacks on Ukrainian and western energy, finance, and communications infrastructure.”  Last week, those ominous predictions came to fruition. The Ukrainian government and a major cybersecurity company working with Ukraine announced Tuesday that last week Russian military hackers tried and failed to cripple Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with a malware attack. “The attack was designed to infiltrate computers connected to multiple substations, then delete all files, which would shut that infrastructure down,” NBC News reports

According to Slovakia-based cybersecurity company ESET, an arm of GRU, the Russian military intelligence agency, had likely been planned for at least two weeks. This cyber military unit, known as Sandworm, had successfully carried out cyberattacks in Ukraine in 2014 and 2015, causing Kyiv residents to lose power on both occasions. Last week’s attack more than likely used an updated version of the same malware, called Industroyer, used in both prior attacks. 

“The attack adds to a growing number of efforts by Russia to target crucial Ukrainian infrastructure, some of which have been successful,” the NBC report continues. “Ukraine has faced multiple ‘wiper’ attacks, including ones that have targeted computers in Ukraine’s government, financial institutions and internet service providers.” Ukraine’s victory over this latest attack, and their cyber vigilance in general, is an incredible feat under the current horrific conditions on the ground. 

Related: Putin’s War Set To Cost Europe Twice As Much As COVID In 2020

Russian cyberattacks have not been limited to Ukrainian companies and infrastructure, and it is extremely likely that the Kremlin will ramp up cyberattack efforts in the West in response to tightening sanctions, which are helping to drive Russia to a historic debt default. “Conflict in Ukraine presents perhaps the most acute cyber risk U.S. and western corporations have ever faced,” the Harvard Business Review warned back in February. “Russia will not stand by, but will instead respond asymmetrically using its considerable cyber capability.” A cyberattack campaign coming out of Russia could imperil global supply chains and make entire economies vulnerable at a time when economic volatility is already battering consumers with sky-high inflation and costs of living.

Already, Russia has attacked German energy and military infrastructure, paralyzing 11 gigawatts’ worth of German wind turbines and crippling a communication system that is also used for photovoltaic solar power in late February as Russia began its invasion of Ukraine. The impact of that attack was minimal, but it is highly unlikely that it will be the last effort by Russian hackers to hit the West where it hurts. In fact, as Putin feels increasingly backed into a corner as the world unifies to condemn Russia’s violence in Ukraine and to put a chokehold on the Russian economy, desperation will likely lead to increasingly aggressive attempted cyberattacks. 

Making the situation even more precarious, Ukraine is now a part of the European Union’s power grid, a merger that was undertaken in record time in order to keep the lights on in Ukraine, which was dependent on Russia’s grid right up until the moment of invasion. While this provides some insurance to the Ukrainian grid, it creates new vulnerabilities for Europe, which stands to absorb collateral damage from any attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Are Europe’s Biggest Commodity Traders Still Dealing With Russian Oil?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens

Outlook For China Oil Demand Darkens
Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China

Russian Oil Continues To Flow To India And China
Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil

Bearish News Is Mounting For Oil
Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions

Environmentalists Are Crushing Europe’s Energy Independence Ambitions
Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof

Tight Oil Markets Are Sending Fuel Margins Through The Roof



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com