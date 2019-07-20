Community OilPrice GEA
All Charts
The Ten Countries With The Greatest Fossil Fuel Production

By Robert Rapier - Jul 20, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Skyline

Despite the rapid growth of renewable energy over the past decade, fossil fuels still dominate global energy consumption. According to BP’s recently-released Statistical Review of World Energy 2019, fossil fuels represented 84.7 percent of global energy consumption in 2018.

A few weeks ago I received a press kit on this topic. I usually receive several of these each week, most of which aren’t of enough relevance to share with readers. This one, I felt, was.

A company called 911 Metallurgist pulled together data from more than a dozen sources to created animated maps showing which countries currently produce the most oil, coal, and natural gas.

The graphics are consistent with my recent Review series, but they go into more detail by showing the Top 10 in each category, as well as for overall fossil fuel production. By expanding the rankings, some surprises were revealed in each category. (All graphics are used with permission).

Oil

Total oil production.

The U.S. was the world’s leading oil producer, which is consistent with my recent article detailing the Review’s findings on global oil production and consumption. The biggest surprise for some might be that China is one of the world’s Top 5 oil producers, ahead of all Middle Eastern countries except for Saudi Arabia.

Natural Gas 

Total natural gas production.

The U.S. was in first place here as well, consist with my previous report. Canada, China, and Norway were among the countries represented in the Top 10.

Coal

Total coal production.

China is by far the world’s leading producer of coal, with 46% of the global total in 2018. I think the biggest surprise in the Top 10 is the presence of Germany, which is widely considered to be one of the world’s “greenest” countries.

Total Fossil Fuel Production

Total fossil fuel production.

It shouldn’t come as a huge surprise, given its top spot in both oil and natural gas production, that the U.S. took the top spot overall. Russia in second place was also not a surprise, but Iran in third place will be a surprise to many.

It might also be a surprise that more Middle Eastern countries weren’t on the Top 10 list, but that countries like Canada, China, Norway, and Australia were all in the Top 10. Norway is perhaps the biggest surprise, because they only made the Top 10 in one category, coming in at No. 7 in natural gas production.

By Robert Rapier

