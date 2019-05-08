“The Stock Is Cheap”: Brazil’s Hedge Funds Jump Into Petrobras

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 30 mins 62.12 +0.72 +1.17%
Brent Crude 10 mins 70.37 +0.49 +0.70%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.610 +0.073 +2.88%
Mars US 12 mins 67.62 +0.02 +0.03%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.45 +0.22 +0.31%
Urals 3 days 68.95 -1.85 -2.61%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.91 -0.09 -0.13%
Louisiana Light 2 days 69.91 -0.09 -0.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.43 -1.26 -1.73%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.28 -0.83 -1.32%
Natural Gas 30 mins 2.610 +0.073 +2.88%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 70.29 +1.05 +1.52%
Murban 2 days 71.70 +1.03 +1.46%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.49 -1.57 -2.41%
Basra Light 2 days 70.75 -1.47 -2.04%
Saharan Blend 2 days 71.05 -1.29 -1.78%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.43 -1.26 -1.73%
Bonny Light 2 days 71.43 -1.26 -1.73%
Girassol 2 days 71.44 -1.49 -2.04%
Opec Basket 2 days 70.45 +0.22 +0.31%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 46.23 +0.62 +1.36%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 48.15 -0.85 -1.73%
Canadian Condensate 75 days 58.15 -0.85 -1.44%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 61.85 -0.85 -1.36%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.45 -0.85 -1.48%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.30 -0.85 -1.57%
Peace Sour 2 days 53.30 -0.85 -1.57%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 56.80 -0.85 -1.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 62.30 -0.85 -1.35%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.15 -0.85 -1.52%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 69.91 -0.09 -0.13%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 3 days 52.50 +0.25 +0.48%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.02 +0.30 +0.42%
West Texas Sour 3 days 56.20 +0.31 +0.55%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Eagle Ford 3 days 60.15 +0.31 +0.52%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 58.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Kansas Common 2 days 51.75 -0.75 -1.43%
Buena Vista 2 days 72.55 -0.85 -1.16%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Putin Wins Again at Oil Chess: OPEC Is Facing An Existential Crisis
  • 7 minutes Mueller Report Brings Into Focus Obama's Attempted Coup Against Trump
  • 12 minutes What Would Happen If the World Ran Out of Crude Oil?
  • 15 minutes Sanctions: U.S. Government Cannot Ensure Cheaper U.S. Oil Sales To India
  • 47 mins Why is bigger better in the Permian?
  • 9 hours Roll-back: Iran Informs World Powers It Will Stop 'Some Commitments' Under Nuclear Deal
  • 46 mins We have not seen end of Shale or Deepwater technology efficiencies. Its accelerating . EX: Cramer talks to Core Labatories
  • 2 hours OPEC Sneezes, US Industry Gets the Flu and Canada Gets Pneumonia
  • 4 hours Will Canada drop Liberals, vote in Conservatives?
  • 5 hours WaPo Quixote : Trump administration heeds oil and gas industry calls to remove protections for imperiled beetle
  • 2 hours Apartheid Is Still There: Post-apartheid South Africa Is World’s Most Unequal Country
  • 11 hours Solar Panels at 15 cents per watt
  • 1 hour Gas Flaring
  • 1 hour Solar+Storage Race is On
  • 1 hour U.S. Sinks Arctic Accord Due To Climate Change Differences
  • 4 hours Drilling Ban NY
  • 2 hours U.S. and Turkey

Breaking News:

Saudi Aramco Plans Shale U.S. Shale Gas Move

Alt Text

How Trump's Tweets Are Transforming Oil Markets

Trump took to Twitter once…

Alt Text

Has The Oil Rally Reached Its Limit?

The oil rally appears to…

Alt Text

Analysts Are Wrong About This Under-The-Radar U.S. Producer

One overlooked U.S. producer has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

“The Stock Is Cheap”: Brazil’s Hedge Funds Jump Into Petrobras

By Haley Zaremba - May 08, 2019, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
PBR

Last month, Brazil’s state-owned oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA (colloquially known as Petrobras) made headlines when it put investors on edge when the company announced a controversial decision to walk back a previously planned price increase on diesel fuel. A few days later, in what was seen as an effort to win back the market’s trust, Petrobras announced they would go through with the price raise after all, but the damage to their stock value was done. One of the country’s best-performing hedge funds, however, saw the lowering value of the oil company’s stock as a major investment opportunity. In fact, while many other investors have shied away, Petrobras has become the single biggest holding of the XP Long Biased fund.

In mid-April Petrobras abruptly cancelled a diesel price hike citing concern for the country’s disgruntled truckers, who brought South America’s largest economy to a grinding halt last year when they went on strike in protest of high diesel prices, resulting in “10 days of chaos” and the forced resignation of unpopular Petrobras CEO Pedro Parente. The strike came amid outcry from Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro, who publicly took the side of Brazilian truckers calling for “fair prices”. The most recent strike echoes concerns of last year’s protests, as well.

This move on the part of Petrobras gave investors serious cause for concern, casting doubt over whether the state-run oil firm was being guided by political influence. Investors have good reason to be wary, according to reporting by Oilprice, as the state-run oil company has historically underpriced its products and allegedly sold fuel at a loss for years under pressure from previous governments. Related: Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Despite President Bolsonaro’s campaign trail promises to toe the line with “orthodox economic policies” the far-right ex-military president’s first 100 days in office have indicated a different reality in which the “more populist factions in his government may have an upper hand over free-market voices”. In the wake of the Petrobras decision to cancel diesel price hikes, preferred shares in Petrobras saw their biggest drop in nearly with an 8 percent decrease. Further comments in defense of the Petrobras decision made by Bolsonaro sent shares even lower. “I’m not an economist. I already said I didn’t understand the economy. Those who understood economics sunk Brazil, right?” Bolsonaro was quoted to say to a group of journalists in Macapa. He continued, “I’m also worried about cargo transport in Brazil, about the truckers ... We want a fair price for diesel.”

Seeing the damage done, Petrobras quickly reversed their decision to cancel the diesel price hike, but for many investors the damage to Petrobras’ reputation was done. As Petrobras stock value slid, however, one of the best-performing hedge funds in Brazil doubled down on the buyers’ market, snapping up shares as other investors backed off. “Joao Braga and Marcos Peixoto, who manage US$ 1.3 billion (5 billion reais) at XP Asset Management, have increased their stake in Petrobras”, reported Uruguayan news agency MercoPress, “making it the biggest holding of their XP Long Biased fund even as the oil producer’s rally has outpaced the benchmark.”

Explaining his strategy in an interview with MercoPress, Braga said, “The stock is cheap[...], management is good, the company is deleveraging and there are the asset sales, which will be good for the company.” While Braga and Peixoto acknowledge that leaning into Petrobras is not without its risks, as future volatility such as the dip seen from the diesel decision is always a possibility, they nevertheless believe that Petrobras is greatly undervalued. “The duo see Petrobras trading at less than four times enterprise value to earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization at current oil levels, compared to six times historically”, reports MercoPress.

As Braga sees it, “that means even if oil goes down, Petrobras doesn’t have to go down, because it has a lot of fat to burn.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

How Trump's Tweets Are Transforming Oil Markets

Next Post

Ballooning U.S. Crude Stocks Cap Oil Prices
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To

Why Your Gasoline Won’t Take You As Far As it Used To
Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

Electric Fracking Could Take Over The Permian

 Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

Trump’s Dangerous Oil Price Game

 Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

Middle East Oil Giants Are About To Upend Oil Trading

 Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

Saudi Arabia, UAE “Draw The Death And Collapse Of OPEC”

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com