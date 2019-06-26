The Single Biggest Factor For Oil Price Forecasts

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.17 +1.34 +2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.40 +1.12 +1.74%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 -0.014 -0.61%
Mars US 22 hours 61.23 -0.37 -0.60%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.79 -0.26 -0.40%
Urals 16 hours 61.00 +1.05 +1.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Mexican Basket 2 days 59.63 +0.04 +0.07%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.272 -0.014 -0.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.26 -0.78 -1.22%
Murban 2 days 64.36 -0.74 -1.14%
Iran Heavy 2 days 58.30 +1.11 +1.94%
Basra Light 2 days 66.45 +0.43 +0.65%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.02 +0.76 +1.20%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.92 +0.86 +1.32%
Girassol 2 days 65.49 +0.95 +1.47%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.79 -0.26 -0.40%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.96 +1.37 +3.29%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 43.83 +0.33 +0.76%
Canadian Condensate 9 days 53.48 -0.07 -0.13%
Premium Synthetic 23 hours 58.28 -0.07 -0.12%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 53.33 +0.18 +0.34%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.83 -0.07 -0.13%
Peace Sour 23 hours 51.83 -0.07 -0.13%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 54.33 -0.07 -0.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 57.58 -0.07 -0.12%
Central Alberta 23 hours 52.08 -0.07 -0.13%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.63 -0.30 -0.48%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 2 days 47.75 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 3 days 66.98 +0.11 +0.16%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 53.33 +1.55 +2.99%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 57.28 +1.55 +2.78%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.00 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 68.96 -0.07 -0.10%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 5 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 8 minutes The Inconvenient Truth Of Electric Cars
  • 8 hours Here we go folks, the wish of so many: Pres. Trump threatens to lessen US security role in Strait of Hormuz, unveils sanctions
  • 43 mins To be(lieve) or Not To be(lieve): U.S. Treasury Secretary Says U.S.-China Trade Deal Is 90% Done
  • 3 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 2 hours SHALE MAGIC: Let the oil flow: US to lead oil output growth through 2030: ConocoPhillips chief economist
  • 37 mins The Plastics Problem
  • 8 hours Looks like Trump is putting together a "Real" Coalition to protect Persian shipping lanes. Makes perfect sense. NO Fake "Coalition's of the Willing" UPDATE REUTERS Pompeo "Sentinel Program"
  • 20 hours Here We Go: New York Lawmakers Pass Aggressive Law To Fight Climate Change
  • 21 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 3 hours On the hobby side of things
  • 16 hours Hard To Believe: UAE Will Work To Defuse Middle East Tension
  • 10 hours Cap and trade: What could Oregon’s carbon policy cost you?
  • 22 hours Climate change & Wildfires: More Wildfires To The Western U.S., Will Affect Tens Of Millions Of People
  • 14 hours Oil Demand Needs to Halve: Equinor

Breaking News:

Renewables Overtake Coal In U.S. Electricity Mix For The First Time

Alt Text

Can Artificial Intelligence Save The Nuclear Industry?

Nuclear plant decommissioning is a…

Alt Text

Trump Imposes “Hard-Hitting Sanctions” On Iran’s Supreme Leader

The United States has levied…

Alt Text

Middle East Tensions Move Oil Prices Higher

Oil inched higher on Tuesday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor to a variety…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Single Biggest Factor For Oil Price Forecasts

By Osama Rizvi - Jun 26, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
China crisis

Trump and Xi will meet this Friday at the G20 summit to discuss the possibility of settling their dispute and putting an end to the on-going trade war. While it would be overly optimistic to expect the meeting to reverse the current economic downturn, it may well produce the positive sentiment required to halt the downward trend. Downside risks for oil prices due to the trade war remain undoubtedly high, with some commentators projecting $30 a barrel in the future.

The significance of these trade talks is understandable when one considers that China and the U.S. constitute almost 40 percent of global GDP and that almost 30 percent of GDP for both of these countries depends upon trade. China is also the world’s largest consumer of oil, with oil imports of 13.5 million barrels a day.

Ever since Trump launched an all-out trade war against China, concerns regarding global economic growth have been palpable. The latest gloomy estimates come from Bank of America Merill-Lynch. In an interview Francisco Blanch, the head of commodities for BofA, said that the chances of Trump imposing an additional $300 billion of tariffs remain high.

Citing concerns regarding the prospects of China devaluing its currency in order to help exporters and offset the losses from billions of dollars of tariffs, Blanch believes that the threat to oil demand remains high. Given the fact that China is the largest consumer of oil, the further devaluation of its currency would significantly add to its costs. To further add to bearish sentiment, Trump is planning to “punish” any countries that manipulate their currency.

(Click to enlarge)

The World Trade Organization’s Director-General, Roberto Azevedo, said that world trade is being hit by new trade restrictions at a “historically high level”. In this regard, Chinese economic health is particularly relevant. In certain categories, Chinese exports have already taken a hit of almost 26 percent. China is the world’s largest automotive market but it has been suffering a slowdown as sales have fallen by 16.4 percent on year on year basis. Related: Iran Says News Of Oil Reduced Exports is “Absolutely Wrong”

According to a story published in WSJ, some economists even believe that the slowdown may breach the government’s 6 percent level for economic growth. The recently released factory output data showed dismal numbers and trade figures were also discouraging. Exports and imports fell by 8.5 percent. Many analysts are concerned that without the necessary stimulus packages from the Chinese the situation could worsen. BofAML’s estimate for $30 oil seems to be in agreement with what the Russian energy minister said a few weeks ago. Citing a discrepancy between what was being produced and the expected demand Alexander Novak said oil prices could drop as low as $30.

The trade war remains one of the most important factors in determining the trajectory of prices in the coming months. All eyes are on the G20 summit, but it is unrealistic to expect anything more than an agreement to continue talks on the back of Trump and Xi’s meeting.

By Osama Rizvi for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Gasoline Prices Soar As Largest East Coast Refiner Is Set To Close Shop
Osama Rizvi

Osama Rizvi

Osama is a business graduate and a student of international relations. Currently working as freelance journalist, covering commodities and geopolitics.Osama is a regular contributor to a variety…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire

The Golden Asteroid That Could Make Everyone On Earth A Billionaire
Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

Shale Pioneer: Fracking Is An “Unmitigated Disaster”

 Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

Oil Shoots Up As Iran Says ‘’It’s Ready For War’’

 How To Buy Gold For $3 An Ounce

How To Buy Gold For $3 An Ounce

 The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

The West Just Made A Big Mistake In Middle East

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com