The Ports Receiving Most Russian Oil And Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 117.1 +1.77 +1.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 119.3 +0.79 +0.67%
Graph up Murban Crude 8 hours 119.2 +2.20 +1.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.417 -0.003 -0.04%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.919 +0.025 +0.64%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 108.3 -4.52 -4.01%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.919 +0.025 +0.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 116.4 -2.27 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 2 days 119.8 -2.54 -2.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 114.6 -4.23 -3.56%
Graph down Basra Light 199 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 125.8 -4.04 -3.11%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 126.0 -3.89 -2.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 123.8 -3.97 -3.11%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 123.7 +3.07 +2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 8 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 101.2 -3.62 -3.45%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 117.5 -3.62 -2.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 115.7 -3.62 -3.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 113.6 -3.62 -3.09%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 110.8 -3.62 -3.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 112.9 -3.62 -3.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 116.4 -3.62 -3.02%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 111.1 -3.62 -3.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 120.1 -2.10 -1.72%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 105.5 -3.75 -3.43%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 126.1 +0.08 +0.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 109.3 -3.62 -3.21%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 113.2 -3.62 -3.10%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 111.8 -3.75 -3.25%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 111.3 +0.25 +0.23%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 124.5 -0.58 -0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "ESG Investing Is Heading for a Reckoning, Says One Veteran Manager" - Bloomberg
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 18 hours Famous author Michael Crichton talks about the "Climate Change Religion" aka Feudalism 2.0
  • 3 hours "And this is perhaps the most dangerous kind of government there can be."
  • 2 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 14 hours Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 4 days "Why I believe a freight recession is imminent" - by CEO of FreightWaves ...and also... "Freight Market Crash Indicators" by AFT Dispatch, Inc.
  • 2 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 5 days ExxonMobil does not own any U.S. gas stations
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Is 2.7 Million Bpd Below Oil Production Target

Aluminum Prices Are Taking A Beating

Aluminum Prices Are Taking A Beating

Aluminum prices fell significantly in…

China's Oil Demand Growth Threatened By Latest Covid Outbreak

China's Oil Demand Growth Threatened By Latest Covid Outbreak

Just as China was returning…

Why Biden Should Avoid An Oil Export Ban

Why Biden Should Avoid An Oil Export Ban

President Biden made it clear…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Ports Receiving Most Russian Oil And Gas

By ZeroHedge - Jun 16, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • An estimated 93% of Russian oil sales to the EU are due to be eliminated by the end of the year.
  • Much of Russia’s marine shipments of crude oil went to the Netherlands and Italy.
  • Terminals in France and Belgium stand out as the main destinations for Russian LNG deliveries.
Join Our Community

As the invasion of Ukraine wears on, European countries are scrambling to find alternatives to Russian fossil fuels.

In fact, an estimated 93% of Russian oil sales to the EU are due to be eliminated by the end of the year, and many countries have seen their imports of Russian gas plummet. Despite this, Russia earned €93 billion in revenue from fossil fuel exports in the first 100 days of the invasion.

While the bulk of fossil fuels travel through Europe via pipelines, Visual Capitalist's Nick Routley details below, there are still a number marine shipments moving between ports. The maps below, using data from MarineTraffic.com and Datalastic, compiled by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), are a look at Russia’s fossil fuel shipments during the first 100 days of the invasion.

Russia’s Crude Oil Shipments

Much of Russia’s marine shipments of crude oil went to the Netherlands and Italy, but crude was also shipped as far away as India and South Korea.

India became a significant importer of Russian crude oil, buying 18% of the country’s exports (up from just 1%). From a big picture perspective, India and China now account for about half of Russia’s marine-based oil exports.

It’s important to note that a broad mix of companies were involved in shipping this oil, with some of the companies tapering their trade activity with Russia over time. Even as shipments begin to shift away from Europe though, European tankers are still doing the majority of the shipping.

Russia’s Liquefied Natural Gas Shipments

Unlike the gas that flows along the many pipeline routes traversing Europe, liquefied natural gas (LNG) is cooled down to a liquid form for ease and safety of transport by sea. Below, we can see that shipments went to a variety of destinations in Europe and Asia.

Fluxys terminals in France and Belgium stand out as the main destinations for Russian LNG deliveries.

Russia’s Oil Product Shipments

For crude oil tankers and LNG tankers, the type of cargo is known. For this dataset, CREA assumed that oil products tankers and oil/chemical tankers were carrying oil products.

Huge ports in Rotterdam and Antwerp, which house major refineries, were the destination for many of these oil products. Some shipments also went to destinations around the Mediterranean as well.

All of the top ports in this category were located within the vicinity of Europe.

Russia’s Coal Shipments

Finally, we look at marine-based coal shipments from Russia. For this category, CREA identified 25 “coal export terminals” within Russian ports. These are specific port locations that are associated with loading coal, so when a vessel takes on cargo at one of these locations, it is assumed that the shipment is a coal shipment.

The European Union has proposed a Russian coal ban that is expected to take effect in August. While this may seem like a slow reaction, it’s one example of how the invasion of Ukraine is throwing large-scale, complex supply chains into disarray.

With such a heavy reliance on Russian fossil fuels, the EU will be have a busy year trying to secure substitute fuels – particularly if the conflict in Ukraine continues to drag on.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Biden Could Invoke Defense Production Act To Raise Gasoline Production

Next Post

Energy Transition Goals At Risk As EU May Label Lithium As Toxic
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?

Why Is The UK Sending Gasoline To America As Prices Explode?
Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May

Oil Prices Spike As OPEC Reveals Production Loss For May
Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July

Saudi Arabia Cuts Oil Volumes To China For July
Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices

Weak Chinese Demand Weighs On Oil Prices
U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120

U.S. Oil Rig Count Jumps As Crude Holds At $120



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com