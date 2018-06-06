The Permian Has A Natural Gas Problem

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 65.03 +0.30 +0.46%
Brent Crude 11 mins 75.75 +0.39 +0.52%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.900 +0.004 +0.14%
Mars US 7 hours 68.80 -0.36 -0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
Urals 24 hours 73.37 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Mexican Basket 3 days 63.17 -0.80 -1.25%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.900 +0.004 +0.14%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 24 hours 73.33 +0.15 +0.20%
Murban 24 hours 76.28 +0.15 +0.20%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 69.17 +0.31 +0.45%
Basra Light 24 hours 73.71 -0.09 -0.12%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 73.51 +0.57 +0.78%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Bonny Light 24 hours 74.86 +0.31 +0.42%
Girassol 24 hours 73.71 +0.31 +0.42%
Opec Basket 2 days 72.78 -0.78 -1.06%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 43.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 45.52 +5.77 +14.52%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 62.52 -1.13 -1.78%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 65.52 +0.77 +1.19%
Sweet Crude 2 days 54.82 +1.07 +1.99%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Peace Sour 2 days 52.52 +1.77 +3.49%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.02 +0.77 +1.32%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.52 +0.77 +1.29%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.52 +2.77 +5.25%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 73.06 -0.30 -0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 61.25 -0.75 -1.21%
Giddings 24 hours 55.00 -0.75 -1.35%
ANS West Coast 3 days 71.95 -0.94 -1.29%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 58.68 -0.79 -1.33%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 62.63 -0.79 -1.25%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 62.63 -0.79 -1.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 61.18 -0.79 -1.27%
Kansas Common 2 days 55.75 +0.75 +1.36%
Buena Vista 2 days 73.78 +0.77 +1.05%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Oil prices going down
  • 10 minutes A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 15 minutes Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 11 mins Oil prices going down
  • 7 hours New coalition formed to promote offshore drilling
  • 3 hours Bridgewater Calls $62 Oil for 2019
  • 6 hours A Buffett-type Solution and Canada's Problem
  • 4 hours Elon Musk Wins Vote of Confidence From Tesla Shareholders
  • 58 mins Koch brothers take on Trump over tariffs
  • 3 hours Hot line, Macron: Phone Calls With Trump Are Like Sausages Best Not To Know What Is Inside
  • 27 mins Every Spark-Ignited Internal Combustion Engine Ever Produced Has Been Damaged By Gasoline
  • 11 hours Trade War Turns Canada's G7 Summit Into Six-Plus-Trump
  • 11 hours Venezuela can't meet promised June oil volumes.
  • 12 hours When will oil demand start declining due to EVs?
  • 12 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 6 hours Let's talk about biobutanol
  • 3 hours Australia Considering LNG Imports
  • 2 mins US left behind one year after announcing leaving the Paris agreeement,
  • 29 mins Why Alberta Will Win The War Over Trans Mountain

Breaking News:

Higher Oil Prices Boost Hiring At Houston Energy Companies

Alt Text

Higher Prices To Help Oil Companies Refinance $400B In Debt

Oil companies that took out…

Alt Text

Rosneft Discovers Oil Field In Iraq

Russian oil company Rosneft has…

Alt Text

The Energy Model That Can Predict Gold Prices

Investors look over several drivers…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Permian Has A Natural Gas Problem

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 06, 2018, 6:00 PM CDT Gas flaring

Analysts continue to focus on the surging oil production in the Permian and looming takeaway capacity bottlenecks that could slow down the oil growth in the biggest U.S. shale play.

But constraints have also emerged in natural gas takeaway infrastructure, with pipelines nearly full and natural gas prices in West Texas diving on oversupply.

Pipelines will not be able to handle all the excess associated gas from the soaring oil production, so the Railroad Commission of Texas is currently considering whether to keep the strict gas flaring limits or to loosen them.

The Commission issues flare permits for 45 days at a time, for a maximum limit of 180 days.

Currently, the natural gas pipelines in the Permian are 98 percent full, according to Bloomberg estimates.

The Commission that oversees Texas’s oil fields hopes to reach a decision on whether to loosen flaring regulations in six months when the bottlenecks may reach a critical point, Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton told Bloomberg.

But the regulatory body faces a tough dilemma in tweaking gas flaring regulations.

On the one hand, if the Commission keeps the flaring limits in tact, some oil producers may be forced to shut wells because the limit for individual oil well flaring is a maximum of 45 days—after that drillers must either pipe the gas or shut the well. Shut wells in Texas would not only hurt the oil producers, but it will also result in lower revenues for the state of Texas. Related: OPEC’s Dilemma: Demand Destruction Or Production Boost

On the other hand, if flaring limits were to be loosened, it may worsen air quality and increase environmental protests. Expanding flaring caps would pit the oil producers in the Permian who have paid in advance to secure natural gas takeaway capacity on pipelines against those who have not. Drillers who have not secured a spot on the last remaining pipeline capacity would have advantage over those who have, in case flaring is expanded.

The Railroad Commission of Texas is concerned that if it were to loosen flaring limits, it would punish the companies that have already paid for what little capacity is left on the existing pipelines, Sitton told Bloomberg.

“How do we do something that is fair and equitable for all producers so that we are not having an artificial market impact?” Sitton noted.

Centennial Resource Development, whose chairman and CEO is Mark Papa, has paid to secure pipeline takeaway capacity, for example.

“Since the beginning of last year it has been our goal that we ensure our crude oil production will not be curtailed or shut in due to potential gas constraints. Additionally, we are operating under the assumption that the Texas Railroad Commission will not allow us or the industry to flare gas for an extended period when takeaway capacity is full. Therefore, Centennial has put several transportation service agreements in place in order to ensure delivery of its natural gas to market,” Centennial’s chief operating officer Sean Smith said on the Q1 results conference call last month.

“With current Permian basin residue gas production at approximately 7.5 BCF a day and effective takeaway capacity closure to 8.5 BCF a day, we believe there is a significant risk of some operators would even need to flare their wet gas at the wellhead or curtail production at some point in the future,” Smith said.

Texas Railroad Commissioner Sitton also thinks that there is a possibility that oil producers could shut down wells because they would be unable to handle the gas.

“If I don’t have pipeline capacity and I can’t flare it, the only option is to shut in the well,” Sitton said in an interview with S&P Global Platts at the end of May. “And now I’m going to shut down oil production because I don’t have anything to do with my gas. That is a realistic scenario that could happen.” Related: Elon Musk Survives Attempted Coup

The other issue with more flaring is the obvious environmental concern. According to a November 2017 report by the Environmental Defense Fund, Permian operators vary significantly in their flaring practices, with the low-performing companies wasting nearly 10 percent of the associated gas they produce. A Clean Air Task Force report has ranked seven Texas Permian counties in the top 10 worst U.S. counties for asthma attacks, EDF said in its report.

If flaring limits are loosened, it could get worse.

Meanwhile, the Permian natural gas glut is depressing prices at the Waha hub in West Texas, where spot prices have plunged 49 percent so far this year, to US$2.03/MMBtu on June 1, as per Bloomberg data, compared to the spot price of the U.S. benchmark—the Henry Hub in Louisiana—at US$2.93/MMBtu.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Anti-Qatar Threats Could Jeopardize OPEC Meeting

Next Post

5 Of The Most Innovative Blockchain Companies
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent

Oil Kingdom In Crisis: Saudi Royal Family Rift Turns Violent
Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

Don’t Take Higher Oil Prices For Granted

 Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

Shale Bottlenecks Could Send Oil Prices Higher

 Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

Oil Prices Rebound As Crude Inventories Shrink

 Explaining The Double Digit WTI Discount

Explaining The Double Digit WTI Discount

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com