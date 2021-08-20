The Oil Price Collapse Continues

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 3 hours 62.17 -1.52 -2.39%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 65.08 -1.37 -2.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.835 +0.005 +0.13%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 1.900 -0.069 -3.49%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.014 -0.068 -3.27%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 61.54 -1.87 -2.95%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.014 -0.068 -3.27%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.19 -3.03 -4.44%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.80 -3.23 -4.68%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 60.76 -3.55 -5.52%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 67.18 -2.12 -3.06%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.71 -3.69 -5.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 64.54 -3.45 -5.07%
Chart Girassol 2 days 64.43 -3.45 -5.08%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 66.08 -3.32 -4.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 50.39 -1.97 -3.76%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 50.50 -1.71 -3.28%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 62.50 -1.71 -2.66%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 63.90 -1.71 -2.61%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 59.35 -1.71 -2.80%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 56.50 -1.71 -2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 59.15 -1.71 -2.81%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 62.05 -1.71 -2.68%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 57.50 -1.71 -2.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.39 -2.91 -4.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 60.00 -3.00 -4.76%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 53.75 -3.00 -5.29%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 67.53 -1.42 -2.06%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 57.64 -2.90 -4.79%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 61.59 -2.90 -4.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 61.59 -2.90 -4.50%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.00 -3.00 -4.76%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 54.00 -1.75 -3.14%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 70.35 -1.83 -2.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 8 minutes NordStream2
  • 12 minutes Europe risks freezing in the dark this winter
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 days GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours Wasn't August 13, 2021 supposed to be "Reinstatement Day?"
  • 57 mins Corporations are Falling into the Woke Trap. Oil and Gas Companies are Included.
  • 13 hours Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 1 day Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 21 hours U.S. Calls On OPEC And Its Allies To Pump More Oil

Breaking News:

Production Slumps By 40% At India’s Biggest Oil, Gas Deposit

Biden Administration Wants To Wean All Airlines Off Fossil Fuels By 2050

Biden Administration Wants To Wean All Airlines Off Fossil Fuels By 2050

The Biden Administration is reportedly…

Is The U.S. Shale Bankruptcy Rout Over?

Is The U.S. Shale Bankruptcy Rout Over?

Oil and gas companies in…

What Is Driving The Transformation Of Saudi Aramco?

What Is Driving The Transformation Of Saudi Aramco?

Saudi Aramco is following its…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Oil Price Collapse Continues

By Michael Kern - Aug 20, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

As uncertainty over new Covid outbreaks combined with a strengthening U.S. dollar, oil prices came under pressure this week and are on course to finish the week 7 percent down.

Friday, August 20th, 2021

Oil prices continued their downward slide on Friday, bringing the total weekly decline to 7%. With COVID fears still running high, crude also felt the pinch from the U.S. dollar strengthening as the Federal Reserve mooted cuts to its stimulus measures this year. ICE Brent fell below $66 per barrel on Friday morning, with WTI prices dropping to $63 per barrel. 

OPEC Compliance Stands at 109% in July. OPEC’s Joint Technical Committee reports that OPEC+ compliance with production quotas last month stood at 109%, down 3% from June. Compliance among OPEC members also dropped to 116% as Saudi Aramco rolled back its unilateral supply cut. 

Marathon Forms Renewables JV with ADM. U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) formed a key renewables-focused partnership with Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), with the latter owning 75%, producing soybean oil that would be exclusively sold to Marathon’s renewable diesel plant. 

Related: What Happens If We Stop Pumping Oil Tomorrow?

ConocoPhillips is Selling its Williston Assets. U.S. major ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) is marketing its oil-producing assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota for approximately $200 million, Bloomberg reports, in a development that might be connected to Conoco’s interest in Shell’s (NYSE:RDS.A) Permian portfolio that is up for grabs. 

Tin Prices Soar to Prominence in August. LME three-month tin prices rose to almost $36,000 per metric ton this week, an all-time high after exchange stocks have dropped to a record low of 3,250 metric tonnes as main producers (Indonesia, Malaysia, China) globally failed to ramp up production despite the price signals. 

Tesla Penetrates Japan’s Energy Storage Market. U.S.-based carmaker Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) signed a deal with Japanese firms to build 6.1 MWh energy storage facility using its Megapack battery technology, in a bid to absorb electricity fluctuations and stabilizing grid output, Reuters writes. 

Maersk Signs Up for First Carbon-Neutral Ship. Danish shipping company A.P. Moller-Maersk (CPH:MAERSK) signed a contract for green methanol supply for its first-ever carbon-neutral ship, assumed to start operations in 2023. If the methanol-fueled vessel meets expectations, the prototype can be scaled up relatively quickly, Reuters writes. 

TotalEnergies Exercises Suriname Drilling Right. French oil and gas major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) exercised an option to extend its use of the Maersk Developer drilling rig in Suriname, adding another appraisal well to its scope, hinting at further discoveries to come. 

Sinopec Marks Another Gas Find. China’s state-owned energy firm Sinopec (SHA:600028) reported another gas discovery in Sichuan province, adding 1.2 TCf (34 BCm) of additional reserves to the Zhongjiang pool of fields. Once again, the gas find is low permeability and would be classified as tight. 

Chevron Invests in Waste-to-Hydrogen Tech. U.S. major Chevron (NYSE:CVX) invested in Raven SR, a waste-to-hydrogen firm seeking to produce hydrogen and biofuels by applying steam and CO2 reformation to biomethane from waste, presumably to be used at an undisclosed US downstream asset of theirs. 

Norway Confronts Activist Disruption. The Sture crude terminal in Norway, operated by Equinor (NYSE:EQNR), was forced to halt operations on an Oseberg cargo as activists from Extinction Rebellion breached the site’s security perimeter and disrupted the loading procedure. 

Exxon Lauds Brazil Opportunities. ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) officials have praisedthe low-carbon crude production opportunities that Brazil offers, with pre-salt fields emitting less CO2, insinuating that the US major might want to increase its current portfolio of more than 20 blocks in the two upcoming licensing rounds of 2021. 

Nord Stream-2 Gas Pipe is 99% Complete. The contentious Nord Stream-2 pipeline that would bring Russian gas along the Baltic Sea to Germany, is reportedly 99% and set to meet its end-August construction deadline. The Russian gas giant Gazprom (MCX:GAZ) reiterated its aim to bring NS2 onstream this year still. 

SQM Sees Profits Soar on Lithium Prices. The world’s second-largest lithium producer, the Chilean SQM (NYSE:SQM), saw its H1 earnings rise 65% year-on-year on the back of rising lithium prices and tight supply, estimating that its average sales price would move beyond 10,000 per metric tonne by Q4 2021, Reuters reports.  

Denmark Seeks to Store CO2 in Empty Oil Reservoirs. Denmark’s landmark Greensand project, aiming to capture CO2 in subsea reservoirs formerly containing oil, reached another signpost after it saw another 29 companies and research institutes join it for the forthcoming testing phase.  

Nigeria Wants Money Again. Nigeria’s minister of state for Niger Delta Affairs Tayo Alasoadura stated that the Nigerian government is ramping up efforts to claim outstanding payments from international oil and gas majors up to a total of $4 billion, for allegedly failing to pay 3% of their annual budget to the Niger Delta Development Commission. Increasing government rapaciousness might expedite the departure of majors like Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE:RDS.A) or Chevron (NYSE:CVX).

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Rig Count Ticks Higher Amid Oil Price Slide
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End

U.S. Natural Gas Dominance May Be Coming To An End
Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens

Oil Sinks As Demand Outlook Worsens
China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels

China Is Preparing For Life After Fossil Fuels
Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?

Where Does Wall Street Think Oil Is Heading?
‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil

‘Skimming Stones’ Pattern Shows Wall Street Is Wrong About Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com