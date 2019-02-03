The Key Takeaways This Earnings Season

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 2 days 55.26 +1.47 +2.73%
Brent Crude 2 days 62.75 +1.91 +3.14%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.734 -0.080 -2.84%
Mars US 2 days 59.76 +1.67 +2.87%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.19 +0.26 +0.43%
Urals 4 days 59.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.59 -0.34 -0.57%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.59 -0.34 -0.57%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 -0.89 -1.40%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.03 -0.23 -0.42%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.734 -0.080 -2.84%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 3 days 61.28 -0.57 -0.92%
Murban 3 days 62.65 -0.52 -0.82%
Iran Heavy 3 days 54.00 -0.62 -1.14%
Basra Light 3 days 61.46 -0.77 -1.24%
Saharan Blend 3 days 61.47 -0.77 -1.24%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 -0.89 -1.40%
Bonny Light 3 days 62.70 -0.89 -1.40%
Girassol 3 days 62.04 -0.86 -1.37%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.19 +0.26 +0.43%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 42.06 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 13 days 42.79 -0.44 -1.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 50.94 -0.44 -0.86%
Premium Synthetic 28 days 53.79 -0.44 -0.81%
Sweet Crude 13 days 51.49 -0.44 -0.85%
Peace Sour 13 days 48.34 -0.44 -0.90%
Peace Sour 13 days 48.34 -0.44 -0.90%
Light Sour Blend 13 days 51.04 -0.44 -0.85%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 days 53.29 -0.44 -0.82%
Central Alberta 13 days 48.79 -0.44 -0.89%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.59 -0.34 -0.57%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 50.25 -0.50 -0.99%
Giddings 4 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.54 +1.32 +2.19%
West Texas Sour 4 days 47.74 -0.44 -0.91%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Eagle Ford 4 days 51.69 -0.44 -0.84%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 50.24 -0.44 -0.87%
Kansas Common 4 days 44.00 -0.50 -1.12%
Buena Vista 5 days 63.93 +0.92 +1.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 14 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 17 minutes EVs and Oil Demand
  • 2 hours "Renewable" Energy or Hydrocarbons Keeping People From Freezing Their Butts Off This Week in U.S.?
  • 9 hours Oil prices forecast
  • 2 days Huawei ≠ iPhones? UAE Used Cyber Super-Weapon To Spy On iPhones Of Foes
  • 2 hours Good Marriage And Bad Divorce: Germany's Merkel Wants Britain and EU To Divorce On Good Terms
  • 3 days U.S. Oil & Gas can go to hell. Kamala Harris Backs Massive Government Expansion Into Energy & Healthcare
  • 3 days PetroChina To Drop PDVSA As Partner In Refinery Project
  • 3 days Are New Oil Technologies Oversold B.S.
  • 2 days Chinese FDI in U.S. Drops 90%: America's Clueless Tech Entrepreneurs
  • 5 hours China To Deploy Nuke Detonator at Shale Deposit
  • 2 hours "Brothers" in Arms: Kremlin Presses On With Turkey Missile Contract
  • 3 days How the U.S. Could Lose a Tech Cold War
  • 2 days *Happy Dance* ... U.S. Shale Oil Slowdown
Alt Text

Oil Prices Unmoved By Venezuela Turmoil

Oil prices rose a bit…

Alt Text

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

U.S. shale production has seen…

Alt Text

Oversold Lithium Could Be About To Rally

Last year’s lithium selloff is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

The Key Takeaways This Earnings Season

By Martin Tillier - Feb 03, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Chevron

Exxon Mobil and Chevron released fourth quarter earnings this morning, and the market cheered. After a period of misses, this morning’s release was the second consecutive beat of expectations for EPS by Exxon, confirming that Q3 wasn’t just a flash in the pan. Chevron also built on last quarter’s good results. That is welcome news for both companies, but if you dig a little deeper into the numbers and accompanying comments there are some interesting things that can be learned that go beyond the company-specific.

(Click to enlarge)

Obviously, EPS of $1.41 versus expectations for $1.08 at XOM were significant, but it came on revenue of $71.89 billion that was just below the consensus estimate for $72.4 billion. CVX missed expectations slightly on EPS, and also missed on revenue. That suggests that the main story here was one of increased profitability at Exxon, not an industry-wide improvement in market conditions. Investors should therefore avoid extrapolating long-term good news for other big oil companies and the energy sector in general. In fact, some of the details of the Exxon beat actually suggest that the opposite may be true.

They reported a four percent increase in oil production, an increase largely down to increased activity in the Permian Basin. About one third of U.S. crude now comes from that region and, based on other details given by Exxon’s CEO Darren Woods in a post-earnings interview on CNBC, the cost…

To read the full article

Sign in for free as an Oilprice member and gain access to this premium content.

RegisterLogin

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Japanese Gas Major To Ramp Up Overseas Investment
Martin Tillier

Martin Tillier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers

Trouble In Paradise For U.S. Frackers
U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

 Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

Is The Permian Bull Run Coming To An End?

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

The Major Risk That Oil Markets Are Underestimating

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com