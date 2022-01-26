The Hype Around Carbon Capture Is Causing Problems

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 87.10 +1.50 +1.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.68 +1.48 +1.68%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 4.223 +0.170 +4.19%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.739 +0.070 +2.62%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.058 +2.35%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 83.35 +2.54 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.517 +0.058 +2.35%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.03 -1.73 -1.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.77 -1.52 -1.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.33 +1.83 +2.27%
Graph down Basra Light 58 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 +1.75 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.24 +1.70 +1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.72 +2.48 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.75 +2.29 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.60 +2.29 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.00 +2.29 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.20 +2.29 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.60 +2.29 +2.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.42 -1.20 -1.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.55 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +2.29 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 2 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 10 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 3 hours Following the Big Money
  • 2 hours NordStream2

Breaking News:

U.S. Oil Firms Urge Biden For Caution Over Possible Sanctions On Russia

Offshore Oil Is Making A Comeback As Demand Returns

Offshore Oil Is Making A Comeback As Demand Returns

A rising number of projects,…

An Expert’s Take On Energy Markets In 2022

An Expert’s Take On Energy Markets In 2022

Energy markets exploded in 2021,…

Why Geopolitical Tensions Have Spiked In The Middle East

Why Geopolitical Tensions Have Spiked In The Middle East

The recent attack by the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Hype Around Carbon Capture Is Causing Problems

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 26, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Carbon capture and storage is a seen by most energy companies and governments as having a role in reducing global emissions in the future
  • Unfortunately, the eagerness of certain actors to decarbonize has meant governments and companies have wasted huge amounts of money on technology that does not deliver
  • There are success stories out there and plenty of projects with potential, but it’s always important to remember that not all carbon capture is equal
Join Our Community

After years of pushing for carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies as the mid-term solution to cleaning up fossil fuel production, many are now concerned about the caliber of the CCS projects currently in motion. As oil firms around the world race to incorporate CCS into their operations, to decarbonize without giving up on oil completely, are they making the right decisions or simply rushing to meet international ESG expectations?

It has been widely accepted that CCS will play a significant role in global net-zero ambitions. So long as the demand for oil and gas remains high, the production of fossil fuels will bridge the gap until we have access to a cleaner alternative. Therefore, establishing low-carbon operations and incorporating CCS technologies into production processes could help to reduce emissions until we can quit fossil fuels altogether. 

However, a few years into the big CCS boom we are now seeing a lot of skepticism around the industry. Recent headlines criticize the U.S. for blowing a reported $1.1 billion on failed CCS projects. The U.S. Department of Energy (DEO) divided these funds across 11 carbon capture projects at coal-fired power plants and industrial facilities since 2009. But many of them turned out to be failures, with several never being built, according to a Government Accountability Office (GAO) report.

In addition to investing in CCS projects that never came to fruition, the government reportedly continued to fund operations that were not achieving important milestones. Many of these failed projects were seen in coal-fired power plants but as natural gas facilities become more competitive in terms of pricing and cleaner energy, many coal plants closed operations. 

A spokesperson from the DOE explains how the institution is learning from its mistakes in order to improve, "This office will seek to prove the effectiveness of innovative technologies in real-world conditions at scale in order to pave the way towards widespread adoption and deployment," they stated.

And it’s not just in the U.S. that we are seeing CCS technologies not meet their full potential. In Canada, a project that was once hailed as the future of CCS is now under scrutiny. Oil major Shell is running a CCS facility called Quest in Alberta, decarbonising its oil sands production in the region by capturing carbon. Shell gained government support for the construction of the facility, with $120 million in funds from the Canadian government and a further $745 million from Alberta. In 2020, it was seen as a “thriving example”, reaching a milestone of 5 million tonnes of sequestered carbon dioxide – equivalent to taking approximately 1.25 million cars off the road. At this time, Shell was considering replicating its Quest project in other parts of Canada. 

But the plant is now attracting criticism for releasing more CO2 into the atmosphere than it captures. This month, Global Witness published a report showing that although the plant captured 5 million tonnes of carbon dioxide since 2015, it also released 7.5 million metric tonnes of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere over that time. This means that just 48 percent of the carbon emissions from the oil sands operations were captured, far below the anticipated 90 percent rate, according to the findings. 

Shell has responded to Global Witness saying it was mistaken over the type of project in question. A spokesperson for Shell explained, “Our Quest facility was designed some years ago as a demonstration project to prove the underlying CCS concept, while capturing around a third of CO2 emissions. It is not a hydrogen production facility.” In addition, “The hydrogen projects we’re planning – like Polaris – will use a new technology that captures more than 90% of emissions. Global Witness are comparing apples with pears,” they stated. 

While CCS is vital in the shift to green, bridging the gap while oil and gas are still in high demand, governments and energy firms should be investing wisely, not simply throwing their money at risky CCS projects to meet ESG expectations. In Europe, the German Climate Minister announced this month that the speed of carbon cuts needs to be trebled to achieve carbon neutrality. While CCS may not offer the long-term solution for decarbonizing, it can help support low-carbon oil and gas operations in the mid-term. 

But let’s not forget, for every failure, there are also success stories when it comes to CCS. For example, Norway’s Equinor has carried out more than 25 years of operations injecting carbon into a saline aquifer. And with CCS only just now becoming more commonplace, there will be both successes and failures just like with all new energy projects. It is now the responsibility of energy firms and governments investing in the technology to ensure they learn from early practices and improve CCS operations over the coming decades.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry
Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com