The Global Concrete Industry Is Aiming To Achieve Net-Zero By 2050

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 23 hours 82.28 +0.97 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 22 hours 84.86 +0.86 +1.02%
Graph down Natural Gas 23 hours 5.410 -0.277 -4.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 23 hours 2.574 +0.012 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 23 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 79.83 +0.92 +1.17%
Chart Gasoline 23 hours 2.486 +0.051 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 82.88 +0.74 +0.90%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.15 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.98 +1.60 +2.07%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.78 +1.04 +1.26%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.77 +1.95 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.34 +1.42 +1.71%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.59 +1.58 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 82.50 +0.71 +0.87%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.04 +0.74 +1.12%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 66.61 +0.62 +0.94%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 80.31 +0.87 +1.10%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 81.71 +0.87 +1.08%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 79.21 +0.57 +0.72%
Graph down Peace Sour 20 hours 75.16 -0.68 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 75.16 -0.68 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 76.06 -0.88 -1.14%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 79.66 +0.62 +0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 75.31 -0.68 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 82.51 +0.79 +0.97%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 83.71 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 76.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 71.50 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.50 +0.62 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 7 minutes Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 13 minutes NordStream2
  • 2 days Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 17 hours "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 24 hours "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 23 hours An Indian Opinion on What is Going on in China
  • 1 day Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 2 days Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 2 days Succession Planning in Human Resources for Vaccinated Individuals in the Oil & Gas Industry
  • 4 days Perfect Energy Storm in Europe: turning our back on fossil fuels is easier said than done!
  • 21 hours U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 1 day Storage of gas cylinders
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

Coal Generation In UK Jumps As Wind Speed Drops

Russia Could Boost Oil Production To 11.4 Million Bpd

Russia Could Boost Oil Production To 11.4 Million Bpd

Russia is currently pumping 9.9…

Terrorists, Cocaine, And Power: A War Within Venezuela

Terrorists, Cocaine, And Power: A War Within Venezuela

For decades, Hezbollah has held…

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

Oil prices have rallied more…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Global Concrete Industry Is Aiming To Achieve Net-Zero By 2050

By City A.M - Oct 16, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Some of the top cement and concrete manufacturers have pledged a new 25 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.
  • The industry has wider plans to achieve net-zero in concrete manufacturing by 2050.
  • The GCCA has published a detailed roadmap with actions between now and 2030 that could prevent almost 5 billion tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere. 
Join Our Community

Forty global cement and concrete manufacturers have pledged a new 25 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) is aiming to accelerate the long-term shift to greener concrete, as part of the industry’s wider plans to achieve net-zero in concrete manufacturing by 2050

Concrete is the world’s most used human-made material. Approximately 14 billion cubic metres cubed are produced every year for use in key constructions such as roads, bridges, tunnels, home-building, hydropower installations, and flood defenses.

However, the production of cement – the key ingredient in concrete – accounts for around seven percent of global CO2 emissions.

The association has published a detailed roadmap with actions between now and 2030 that it believes will prevent almost 5 billion tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere compared to a business-as-usual scenario. This is equivalent to the CO2 emissions of almost 15 billion flights from Paris to New York.

It will look to significantly reduce the amount of CO2-intensive clinker in cement, fossil fuel use in manufacturing, and boost innovation in products, process efficiency, and breakthrough technologies including carbon capture.

GCCA members account for 80 percent of the global cement industry volume outside of China. The association also includes several large Chinese manufacturers.

Thomas Guillot, GCCA chief executive, praised global co-operation in the new plans. He also called on governments worldwide to play their part through public procurement reforms, carbon pricing policy, and support for the development of carbon capture technologies.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

A Novel Solution To The Plastic Pollution Problem
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens

Brent Crude Nears $85 As Global Energy Crisis Worsens
High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand

High Natural Gas Prices Could Lead To 2 Million Bpd Extra Oil Demand
Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices

Canada’s Oil Stocks Are Trading At Bargain Basement Prices
The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims

The Facts Behind Saudi Arabia’s Outrageous Oil Claims
Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand

Why $80 Oil Won't Destroy Demand



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com