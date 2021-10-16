The Global Concrete Industry Is Aiming To Achieve Net-Zero By 2050

The GCCA has published a detailed roadmap with actions between now and 2030 that could prevent almost 5 billion tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere.

The industry has wider plans to achieve net-zero in concrete manufacturing by 2050.

Some of the top cement and concrete manufacturers have pledged a new 25 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

Forty global cement and concrete manufacturers have pledged a new 25 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2030.

The Global Cement and Concrete Association (GCCA) is aiming to accelerate the long-term shift to greener concrete, as part of the industry’s wider plans to achieve net-zero in concrete manufacturing by 2050

Concrete is the world’s most used human-made material. Approximately 14 billion cubic metres cubed are produced every year for use in key constructions such as roads, bridges, tunnels, home-building, hydropower installations, and flood defenses.

However, the production of cement – the key ingredient in concrete – accounts for around seven percent of global CO2 emissions.

The association has published a detailed roadmap with actions between now and 2030 that it believes will prevent almost 5 billion tonnes of carbon from entering the atmosphere compared to a business-as-usual scenario. This is equivalent to the CO2 emissions of almost 15 billion flights from Paris to New York.

It will look to significantly reduce the amount of CO2-intensive clinker in cement, fossil fuel use in manufacturing, and boost innovation in products, process efficiency, and breakthrough technologies including carbon capture.

GCCA members account for 80 percent of the global cement industry volume outside of China. The association also includes several large Chinese manufacturers.

Thomas Guillot, GCCA chief executive, praised global co-operation in the new plans. He also called on governments worldwide to play their part through public procurement reforms, carbon pricing policy, and support for the development of carbon capture technologies.

By City AM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: