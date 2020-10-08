The Energy Sectors Most Threatened By A Biden Presidency

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 41.29 +1.34 +3.35%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 43.40 +1.41 +3.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.607 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Mars US 18 hours 40.60 -0.62 -1.50%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 40.45 +0.12 +0.30%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.91 -0.47 -1.26%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.607 +0.001 +0.04%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 41.32 +0.90 +2.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 42.02 +0.92 +2.24%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 39.07 -0.81 -2.03%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 43.04 -0.54 -1.24%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 40.01 -0.83 -2.03%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 40.24 -1.14 -2.75%
Chart Girassol 2 days 41.47 -0.82 -1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 40.45 +0.12 +0.30%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 28.31 -0.77 -2.65%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 30.20 -0.57 -1.85%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 38.95 -0.72 -1.81%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 40.35 -0.72 -1.75%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 36.50 -0.42 -1.14%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 35.50 -0.72 -1.99%
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 35.50 -0.72 -1.99%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 36.45 -0.72 -1.94%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 36.70 -1.02 -2.70%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 35.60 -0.72 -1.98%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.07 -0.35 -0.85%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 40.72 +0.88 +2.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.90 -0.72 -2.08%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.85 -0.72 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 -0.75 -2.01%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -0.75 -2.42%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.69 -0.72 -1.59%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why NG falling n crude up?
  • 7 minutes Tesla Battery Day (announcements on technology)
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 3 hours Consumer Reports Confirms EV Owners Spend Half As Much On Maintenance
  • 21 mins Russia loses its chance to capture the EU gas market
  • 15 mins Biden Single Issue Campaign "Face Masks" is a brilliant marketing strategy
  • 21 hours Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 2 days Kalifornistan, CO2, clueless politicians, climate hustle
  • 2 hours Major Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies do they have with Solar Panels and Wind Turbines ? None !
  • 3 hours The Mike Pence vs Kamala Harris Vice Presidential Debate
  • 21 hours Tesla Model 3 Is September's Top Selling Car of All Vehicles in Switzerland
  • 2 days Is there a lack of demand for oil or just over-supply?
  • 4 hours Oct 5th - Natural Gas Prices surge in early trading
  • 2 days Something wicked this way comes
  • 2 days .
  • 10 hours Oil Market Eyes Pressure from Tropics and Saudi Arabia
  • 2 days Permian in for Prosperous and Bright Future
  • 3 days California’s Electric Vehicle Dream Has A Major Problem: No

Breaking News:

Libya’s Central Banks Wants To Lift Oil Output To 1.7 Million Bpd

70% Of Lost U.S. Oil Jobs May Not Return Anytime Soon

70% Of Lost U.S. Oil Jobs May Not Return Anytime Soon

As much as 70 percent…

Colombia Struggles To Overcome Its Oil Curse

Colombia Struggles To Overcome Its Oil Curse

Colombia’s economy is heavily reliant…

The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

The World’s Last Major Onshore Oil Play?

The world’s last major onshore…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Energy Sectors Most Threatened By A Biden Presidency

By Charles Kennedy - Oct 08, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

If Joe Biden becomes the next president of the United States, the energy industry will feel the pinch, with onshore gas and offshore oil being the most vulnerable industry segments, Moody’s has said, as quoted by Natural Gas Intelligence.

The Democrat candidate has already made public a clean energy plan that will cost $1.7 trillion and that will focus on research and development of new clean energy solutions to the climate crisis.

This in itself would be negative for the oil and gas industry, if successful, as it will dampen demand for their products. But Biden has also promised his voters to stop offering new offshore oil and gas leases and to ban new drilling on federal land, even though he stopped short of promising a ban on fracking.

But federal leases for oil and gas production accounted for more than a fifth of the United States’ annual oil and gas production last year. Oil from offshore fields in the Gulf of Mexico accounted for 64 percent of oil output from federal lands, Moody’s senior oil and gas analyst John Thieroff said in a note this week.

“The mix of onshore producers is much broader than offshore, with major oil companies operating alongside such independent exploration and production [E&P] companies as EOG Resources Inc., Concho Resources Inc. and Devon Energy Corp.,” Thieroff said, adding “Gas production from onshore federal leases is heavily concentrated in Wyoming, New Mexico and Colorado, which together accounted for almost 90% of the 2019 total.”

Biden’s climate plan envisages incentives for consumers to switch from gasoline and diesel cars to EVs and get more of their electricity from solar and wind installations. According to analysts, the transition will not change electricity prices in any palpable way because it will happen slowly and gradually.

“Trump is fossil fuels first, [and] the objective is to resuscitate oil,” Stewart Glickman, energy analyst at CFRA Research, told CNBC. “Biden is discouraging fossil fuels, in a muted way. He’ll promote something different, and that something different will take time to build.″

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Are Unlikely To Collapse Again
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought

MIT Scientists: Nuclear Fusion Energy Could Be Closer Than Thought
Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall

Why Oil Prices Continue To Fall
Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard

Trump’s Offshore Oil Ban Will Hit Wind Farms Hard
Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves

Oil Prices Soar As Trump’s Condition Improves
Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power

Blue Ammonia: Another Major Breakthrough For Hydrogen Power



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com