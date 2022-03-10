The End Of The Global Economy As We Know It

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 106.5 +0.49 +0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 15 mins 109.3 -1.81 -1.63%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.654 +0.023 +0.50%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.330 +0.034 +1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 3.148 -0.009 -0.29%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%
Chart Mars US 15 mins 105.2 -1.63 -1.53%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.148 -0.009 -0.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 127.6 +4.77 +3.88%
Graph up Murban 2 days 130.2 +4.78 +3.81%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 118.1 -8.47 -6.69%
Graph down Basra Light 101 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 127.3 -8.84 -6.49%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 123.1 -9.07 -6.86%
Chart Girassol 2 days 124.4 -9.00 -6.75%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 128.5 +0.53 +0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 92.17 -15.23 -14.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 94.60 -15.00 -13.69%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 110.9 -15.00 -11.92%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 109.1 -15.00 -12.09%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 107.0 -15.00 -12.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 104.2 -15.00 -12.59%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 106.3 -15.00 -12.37%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 109.8 -15.00 -12.02%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 104.5 -15.00 -12.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 111.8 -14.68 -11.61%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 96.50 -2.50 -2.53%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 125.4 +4.72 +3.91%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 99.97 -2.68 -2.61%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 103.9 -2.68 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 102.8 -2.50 -2.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.00 -15.00 -13.16%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 121.6 -8.52 -6.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Oil/NG companies undervalued/overvalued Post Ukraine invasion?
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 11 hours Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 1 day Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 17 hours Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans

Breaking News:

Is A U.S. Oil Export Ban “The Stupidest Thing You Could Ever Imagine”?

These Emerging Markets Are Looking To Bolster Electric Vehicle Production

These Emerging Markets Are Looking To Bolster Electric Vehicle Production

Emerging markets are jumping on…

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

Chinese authorities have asked state…

There Is No Short Term Fix For Oil Price Volatility

There Is No Short Term Fix For Oil Price Volatility

The remarkable volatility in oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The End Of The Global Economy As We Know It

By Kurt Cobb - Mar 10, 2022, 1:00 PM CST
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has resulted in an unprecedented level of economic warfare, with sanctions and the weaponization of trade.
  • This economic disruption is very likely to destroy the current global trading system, forcing states to retreat into trading blocks to protect their economies.
  • The last time the world’s trading system was destroyed was just over a century ago, and it took nearly 50 years for the world to reestablish a global trade network.
Join Our Community

At the beginning of nearly every war, including the current one in Ukraine, there are those who loudly declare that it will be over shortly and then business-as-usual can resume. They are rarely right. While no one can say for certain what the trajectory of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict will be, the economic warfare that is going on alongside it is very likely to destroy the current global trading system. The last time a worldwide trading system was destroyed was just over a century ago. From the late 1800s up to the eve of World War I the dominance of the British fleet on the high seas and the reach of the British Empire created an era of stability and interconnection highly favorable to worldwide trade.

Then, World War I blew that stability and interconnection apart. Later, the Great Depression led to a global trade war that finished off the remnants of the international trading system. The world did not achieve a trading system that spanned the globe unhampered again until the end of the Cold War—which had split the world into two trading blocks for nearly 50 years.

It is unlikely that Russia will simply back down even in the face of crippling economic sanctions. Things have gone too far and the Russian leadership has staked too much on its position that Russia must have its own sphere of influence free from NATO soldiers and rockets. What the Russians have historically called "the near abroad" must not harbor threats to Russian security, they say. Think of this as Russia's Monroe Doctrine.

The sanctions against Russia are hard to keep track of, ambiguous and ever-expanding. Their consequences, however, are clear. Through pressure exerted by the United States and European countries, most of the world will be forced to curtail its trade with Russia sharply.

Russia, however, has potent trade weapons of its own since the country remains the second-largest producer of both oil and natural gas in the world behind the United States according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. Russia is, however, the world's largest natural gas exporter and the second- or third-largest oil exporter depending on where you look. Europeans are especially dependent on these exports. One would expect any reduction of Russian exports to cause prices to soar. This is exactly what has happened since the war began, complicating Russian deliveries—even though these exports are NOT under sanction and Russia actually INCREASED natural gas exports to Europe.

Russia is also among the top two producers of palladium used most notably in catalytic convertors and also in electronics. The same goes for platinum. In fact, Russia is a significant producer of many metals including nickel, cobalt, uranium, gold, silver, lead, zinc, and iron. A quick look at the "Mining Industry of Russia" page on Wikipedia illustrates just how important Russian production of minerals is in world markets.

Related: OPEC+ Raises Oil Production By Most In 7 Months

One of the key exports Russia is considering withholding is potash fertilizer, something that would surely drive potash prices sky high and, in turn, drive food prices even higher than they already are. Russia is the world's fourth-largest producer.

Any decision by Russia to withhold commodity exports from the world market would have to be carefully calibrated since such a move would, of course, further pummel the Russian economy by reducing or eliminating export earnings from the targeted products.

In yet another blow to the Russian economy, foreign businesses are leaving Russia at an increasing pace. Once gone, it is hard to see them returning anytime soon. And, with Russian assets abroad frozen and in some cases being seized, there is fear that Russia will seize assets within its borders belonging to foreign companies and individuals. Foreign patents might also be disregarded to allow Russia to make some of its own goods based on patented technology and designs.

Some Russian banks have been excluded from the world's largest international payments system known as SWIFT which might just push Russia to form its own payment system along with other countries suffering from sanctions such as Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Syria. Don't be surprised if additional countries including China decide to join—while remaining in SWIFT—in order to continue to trade with these countries including Russia.

Given the ferocity of the response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, it is just as hard to imagine a full-scale retreat from sanctions under practically any likely long-term scenario as it is to imagine Russia withdrawing from Ukraine and saying that it is sorry; it was all just a big misunderstanding. And, there is always the possibility that a guerilla insurgency will continue in Ukraine for years to come so that there is no clear end to hostilities.

The result of sanctions and war so far has been to cause prices of practically every commodity to rise significantly, most notably wheat, which is up 50 percent since before the war. (Russia and Ukraine are the number one and number five exporters in the world respectively.) Oil which was already trading at an elevated level is now comfortably above $110 per barrel, up about 25 percent from the start of the war.

Spikes in oil prices have preceded 10 of the last 11 recessions (not including the COVID collapse). It seems likely, though, that a recession following this spike will not be a mild one given the dislocations in the world economy already and the determination of each side in the conflict to exert increasing economic pain on the other. And, we must also remember that oil and wheat prices are not the only ones going up rapidly. Food prices, in general, are soaring as are fiber prices (lumber and cotton, for example). Rising energy prices, of course, feed into practically every other good and service. Eventually, high prices undermine economic activity as buyers simply stop buying what they cannot afford.

If the next recession is deep and drawn out, as I believe it might be, it may hasten the breakup of current trading arrangements as people around the world seek to protect their home industries from those abroad by restricting trade even further (just as countries did during the Great Depression).

The Russians sought to reorganize the security framework in Europe by making sure Ukraine does not join an alliance hostile to Russia. In the bargain, the Russians may get a reorganization of the world trading system, one that may break up into relatively closed trading blocks with more and more emphasis on self-sufficiency as a prudent bulwark against unexpected disruptions including wars.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:

 


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Ukraine Crisis Could Send Coal Prices To $500

Next Post

Here’s How Biden Could Bring Oil Prices Down
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports

China Asks State-Owned Refiners To Halt Gasoline, Diesel Exports
$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps

Oil Prices Crash By 11% As UAE Calls On OPEC To Open The Taps
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com