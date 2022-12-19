The ESG Hype Is Showing Signs Of Fatigue

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 75.72 +0.53 +0.70%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 80.29 +0.49 +0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.16 +0.93 +1.19%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 5.859 +0.008 +0.14%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.184 +0.006 +0.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%
Chart Mars US 3 hours 70.34 +0.50 +0.72%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.184 +0.006 +0.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 19 hours 74.41 -0.97 -1.29%
Graph down Murban 19 hours 78.25 -1.20 -1.51%
Graph up Iran Heavy 19 hours 74.57 +0.71 +0.96%
Graph down Basra Light 385 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 19 hours 78.86 +0.89 +1.14%
Graph up Bonny Light 19 hours 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 19 hours 78.67 +1.13 +1.46%
Chart Girassol 19 hours 78.14 +1.19 +1.55%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 78.73 -1.74 -2.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 49.58 +1.22 +2.52%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 53.21 -1.65 -3.01%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 76.61 -1.65 -2.11%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 74.86 -1.65 -2.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 72.01 -1.65 -2.24%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 68.71 -1.65 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 70.01 -1.65 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 78.96 -1.65 -2.05%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 68.31 -1.65 -2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 76.34 -1.55 -1.99%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 64.25 -1.50 -2.28%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 78.11 -1.29 -1.62%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 68.37 -1.82 -2.59%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.77 -1.82 -2.51%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 70.50 -1.50 -2.08%
Chart Kansas Common 22 days 67.50 -3.75 -5.26%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 80.53 -2.14 -2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 10 minutes Wind droughts
  • 31 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 21 hours Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 2 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 1 day "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 1 day "CBDCs: Beyond the Basics" at The Corbett Report
  • 4 days "Dodgy Demand Data? The Oil Price Collapse Conspiracy" by Alex Kimani
  • 19 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 9 days Uniper is over - Germany (Government) buys the Company

Breaking News:

Citi Commodity Analyst: EU Gas Price Cap Numbers Are Silly

The Geopolitical Ramifications Of Price Caps

The Geopolitical Ramifications Of Price Caps

Price cap politics is everywhere…

Traders Are Selling, But Higher Oil Prices Could Be On The Horizon

Traders Are Selling, But Higher Oil Prices Could Be On The Horizon

Sentiment in the oil markets…

Tajikistan Faces Tough Winter Amid Power Rationing Measures

Tajikistan Faces Tough Winter Amid Power Rationing Measures

Tajikistan has struggled for over…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The ESG Hype Is Showing Signs Of Fatigue

By Irina Slav - Dec 19, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • The Net Zero Asset Managers alliance, set up just two years ago, brought together asset managers worth a combined $66 trillion.
  • In October, banks including JP Morgan, Morgan, Stanley, and Bank of America, threatened to leave the UN-backed group of ESG-conscious financial institutions.
  • Texas has also threatened to pull out its investments from large asset managers if they continued to be antagonistic to the oil and gas industry.
Join Our Community

  Earlier this month, Vanguard, the world’s largest asset manager, quit a net-zero banking alliance saying it wanted more independence and more clarity about its ESG commitments to investors.

Then, a week later, HSBC, the UK-based, developing world-focused lender, announced it would suspend direct financing and advisory services to new oil and gas projects, bowing under the pressure of shareholders and environmental activists.

The two events seem completely unrelated, but they are signs of things to come: fractures in the ESG investment movement are appearing--and they are likely to grow bigger at a time when consumption of fossil fuels is set to hit a new high.

The Net Zero Asset Managers alliance, set up just two years ago, brought together asset managers worth a combined $66 trillion. It later joined the UN-backed Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero, led by former Bank of England governor Mark Carney.

In October, banks including JP Morgan, Morgan, Stanley, and Bank of America, threatened to leave the UN-backed group of ESG-conscious financial institutions on the concern of breaking U.S. antitrust legislation if they comply with the GFANZ guidelines for making investment decisions.

It is in legislation that the biggest cracks are appearing, after Republicans regained a majority of the lower house of the U.S. parliament and began a crackdown on ESG investments and the possibility of such investments violating antitrust law.

It is these same Republicans, both in Congress, and in states, that are mounting pressure on asset managers and banks with regard to their ESG commitments. And some are pulling out their investments from the majors: Florida recently pulled out $2 billion worth of investments from BlackRock because of its ESG agenda.

Related: U.S. Oil Rig Count Slips Along With Crude Prices

Texas has also threatened to pull out its investments from large asset managers if they continued to be antagonistic to the oil and gas industry. In a rare example of vulnerability, BlackRock had to assure the Lone Star State that it is not, in fact, against oil and gas, which in turn prompted a backlash from its more ESG-minded, climate-conscious investors.

But while pressure in the United States is growing from legislators interested in the legality of some ESG commitments, the HSBC case suggests that elsewhere it is still shareholders with a taste for ESG investing who are keeping the upper hand.

That’s despite the fact that doubts are beginning to appear around the actual profitability of such investing, which was supposed to be superior to traditional investment. The evidence of these higher returns seems to lack credibility and, perhaps more importantly, the actual benefits of ESG investing for the planet also seem to be not there.

Because of this pressure, HSBC had to quickly update its policies and commit to refusing financing to those prospective oil and gas clients who plan to allocate more than 10 percent of their capital spending on project exploration, which would be most of them.

Yet this commitment seems more symbolic than actual. Per the Financial Times, most of the financing HSBC has been providing to the oil and gas industry is financing not tied to specific projects and, by implication, it is financing that the bank could continue to provide even after this latest commitment.

So, the picture that emerges is one in which ESG supporters and climate-conscious investors continue to be loud in their criticisms and calls for action, but another reality is reasserting itself: a reality in which there are more important things than climate commitments. Things like law abiding and keeping investors on rather than seeing them go.

It is a tough position for asset managers to be in. On the one hand, conservative investors such as the states of Texas and Arizona, threaten—and make good on their threats—to pull out their money if the ESG push gets too strong. On the other, there are the climate-conscious investors that make similar threats.

With GFANZ, things came to a head earlier this year, when Race to Zero, the UN initiative that was setting standards for financial institutions with a view to net-zero commitments, threatened banks to expel them from the net-zero alliance unless they restricted “the development, financing and facilitation of new fossil fuel assets.”

Since this is nothing short of outside interference in corporate decision-making, it was only to be expected that banks would balk at it. The directive was later softened, language-wise but the fact remained that banks have limits to the ESG pressure they are willing to take.

In this context, what is happening now with Vanguard and HSBC could be seen as yet more signs of those limits, especially when compliance of antitrust legislation is on the line with some legislators suspecting the existence of “climate cartels” and eager to investigate them.

Meanwhile, cracks are beginning to appear in the investor push for Big Oil to become more climate-conscious, too. While the past couple of years saw many climate-related resolutions tabled by environmentalist shareholders pass in the most climate-unfriendly industry, this year everything changed.

Climate resolutions failed repeatedly at Big Oil general meetings because a new priority emerged, trumping environmental, social, and governance: energy security. And it’s not going away for a while.

By Irina Slav Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Xi Has Two Priorities In Its Relationship With Saudi Arabia
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin

Big Oil Pours Billions In The Permian Basin
The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End

The Era Of Cheap Oil Has Come To An End
What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed

What Iron Ore Prices Tell Us About Where Crude Oil Is Headed
Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens

Oil Prices Continue To Climb As China Reopens
Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Just Getting Started



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com