The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 5 hours 76.28 -1.66 -2.13%
Graph down Brent Crude 4 hours 83.63 -1.71 -2.00%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 86.36 +1.51 +1.78%
Graph down Natural Gas 5 hours 7.024 -0.284 -3.89%
Graph down Gasoline 5 hours 2.328 -0.146 -5.91%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.08 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%
Chart Mars US 57 mins 76.28 +2.94 +4.01%
Chart Gasoline 5 hours 2.328 -0.146 -5.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 76.96 -3.98 -4.92%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.23 -4.87 -5.47%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 80.99 +0.67 +0.83%
Graph down Basra Light 361 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 83.76 +0.13 +0.16%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.08 +0.07 +0.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.08 +0.07 +0.08%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.39 -0.02 -0.02%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 85.19 -1.01 -1.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 798 days 49.84 -3.38 -6.35%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 56.69 -3.01 -5.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 80.09 -3.01 -3.62%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 78.34 -3.01 -3.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 75.49 -3.01 -3.83%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 72.19 -3.01 -4.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 72.19 -3.01 -4.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 73.49 -3.01 -3.93%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 82.44 -3.01 -3.52%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 71.79 -3.01 -4.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 85.83 -5.79 -6.32%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 68.25 -3.00 -4.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.15 +0.73 +0.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 73.07 -3.01 -3.96%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 74.42 -3.01 -3.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 74.50 -3.00 -3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 71.25 -6.25 -8.06%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 88.20 -3.01 -3.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes "Biden Is Running U.S. Energy Security Into The Ground" by Irina Slav
  • 6 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 6 days 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 days Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 4 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 19 mins "Forget Oil, The Real Crisis Is Diesel Inventories: The US Has Just 25 Days Left" by Zero Hedge - 5 Stars *****
  • 41 mins "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 hours The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 1 day Goldman Betting on Cryptocurrencies
  • 4 days Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 9 days Putin and Xi Bet on the Global South

Breaking News:

BP Snags Contract To Market Guyana’s Share Of Exxon’s Offshore Oil

The World Is Racing To Ramp Up Green Hydrogen Production

The World Is Racing To Ramp Up Green Hydrogen Production

Countries across the world are…

Gas Price Cap Could Cause Irreversible Harm To Energy Markets

Gas Price Cap Could Cause Irreversible Harm To Energy Markets

Traders have warned that the…

Exxon Is Emerging As An Unlikely Supporter Of America’s Decarbonization Efforts

Exxon Is Emerging As An Unlikely Supporter Of America’s Decarbonization Efforts

ExxonMobil has raked in massive…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Diesel Crunch Is Finally Causing Demand Destruction

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 25, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • Diesel inventories slumped to their lowest level for the time of the year since 1951.
  • signs have emerged that weaker demand in the past weeks may have slowly started to rebuild diesel inventories.
  • Refiners are processing more crude oil to capture the still high refining margins.
Join Our Community

High prices seem to have started to weigh on diesel demand in the United States, where distillate inventories – comprising diesel and heating oil – have been slowly rising over the past few weeks.    American distillate inventories are still below the five-year average, but the gap in stocks compared to previous years has slowly started to narrow, suggesting that high prices are hitting demand, while encouraging more refinery output thanks to solid refining margins.  

In this week’s inventory report, the U.S. Energy Information Administration said that distillate stocks rose by 1.7 million barrels in the week to November 18, with production rising to an average of 5.1 million barrels per day (bpd). Distillate fuel inventories are still about 13% below the five-year average for this time of year, but two months ago, they were more than 20% below the five-year average for that time of the year.  

Earlier this autumn, U.S. distillate stocks slumped to their lowest level for this time of the year since 1951, just as the heating season started and a few months ahead of the EU embargo on Russian oil product imports, which goes into effect in February.

Now signs have emerged that weaker demand in the past weeks may have slowly started to rebuild diesel inventories, contrary to seasonal trends. Distillate inventories in the U.S. rose by 3 million barrels in the six weeks to November 18, according to estimates by Reuters’ senior market analyst John Kemp based on EIA data.  

Related: How Will Republicans Influence Energy Policy In 2023?

In products supplied – a proxy of implied demand – distillate fuel product supplied averaged 4.0 million bpd over the past four weeks, down by 3.5% from the same period last year, the EIA data showed. 

However, as implied demand slowed, refineries boosted run rates in the week to November 18, raising overall U.S. refinery utilization to 93.9%, up from 92.9% for the previous week. This compares with 88.6% refinery utilization over the same week last year. 

“Higher refinery runs over the week, along with weaker implied demand for products meant that large builds were seen on the refined product side,” ING strategists said this week, commenting on the EIA report. 

Refiners are processing more crude oil to capture the still high refining margins, but demand seems to cool off, not least because of high diesel prices, which haven’t come off this year’s record high as fast as gasoline prices have. 

As of November 21, the average retail diesel price in the United States was $5.233 per gallon, or $1.509/gal higher than at this time last year. To compare, the average gasoline price in the U.S. on the same day was $0.253 per gallon higher than a year ago, EIA data showed. 

In New England – where distillate inventories were at their lowest level ever at the start of the heating season and where 33% of homes use heating oil as the primary heating fuel – the diesel price is nearly $6/gal, at $5.963 on November 21, or $2.297/gal higher than last year.  

Yet, demand for diesel – the primary fuel of the economy – is already showing signs of weakness, also as a result of high prices. 

However, the recent drop in international crude oil prices and lower implied demand in the U.S. while distillate production is rising have led to a decline in America’s diesel prices. 

A total of 47 of the 50 states are seeing average diesel prices drop from their week-ago levels, with diesel prices down over 10c/gal from a week ago in 19 states, Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said on Wednesday.  

Globally, stubbornly high diesel prices fueling inflation as well as slowing economies are expected to lead to a slight decline in diesel demand in 2023, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in its monthly report last week. Last year, global diesel/gasoil demand growth stood at 1.5 million bpd. This year’s growth is expected at just 400,000 bpd, while next year, diesel demand will post a small decline “under the weight of persistently high prices, a slowing economy and despite increased gas-to-oil switching,” the IEA said.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

EU To Resume Talks On Russia’s Oil Price Cap
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?

Why Is The U.S. Losing Oil Refining Capacity?
The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over

The U.S. Shale Boom Is Officially Over
New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records

New Solar Harvesting System Breaks Records
Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10

Goldman Sachs Slashes Oil Price Forecast By $10
December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil

December Could Offer ‘The Mother Of All Buying Opportunities’ For Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com