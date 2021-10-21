Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
India Looks To Create Strategic Coal And Gas Reserves

A Novel Solution To The Plastic Pollution Problem

A Novel Solution To The Plastic Pollution Problem

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Europe's Energy Crisis Is Hurting Metal Producers In A Big Way

Europe’s Energy Crisis Is Hurting Metal Producers In A Big Way

The Days Of Cheap Solar Are Fading Fast

By ZeroHedge - Oct 21, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Spot prices for polysilicon bottomed at $6.30/kg in mid-2020 and have jumped 600% to $36.09/kg as of last week
  • Bank of America: Perhaps the cost of polysilicon and ultimately solar panels will continue to move higher over the years
The cost of going green is about to become more expensive as polysilicon prices are erupting and will likely remain elevated due to factory shutdowns in China

Polysilicon is a superrefined form of silicon used in solar panels for its semiconductor-like material properties. Spot prices for polysilicon bottomed at $6.30/kg in mid-2020 and have jumped 600% to $36.09/kg as of last week, according to BloombergNEF. 

China is a top producer of polysilicon. The latest factory shutdowns of energy-intensive factories, such as ones that refine silicon, have resulted in declining output that will affect global supply. Countries, in a rush, to greenify their economies are increasing demand for solar panels that are pressuring polysilicon prices higher. 

"It's been a very crazy year," Sakura Yamasaki, the Singapore Solar Exchange director, said during a recent Roth Capital Partners webinar. She said polysilicon prices could stabilize in the second quarter of 2022 but thinks prices will continue to increase. 

"The ride up is not over," Yamasaki said.

She said the market will remain "chaotic" in 2022 as other costs such as freight and commodities will make the cost of producing solar panels much higher than in previous years. 

"There will be no relief in 2022," she said, with the outlook "as crazy as this year."


Perhaps the cost of polysilicon and ultimately solar panels will continue to move higher over the years as Bank of America recently notedno less than a stunning $150 trillion in new capital investment would be required to reach a "net zero" world over 30 years - equating to some $5 trillion in annual investments - and amounting to twice current global GDP.

The move to a net zero global economy is shockingly expensive. For the US alone, President Biden wants 40% of the US power grid sourcing solar generation by 2035, either a bunch of new polysilicon factories will need to be built, or the cost of going green will be astronomically expensive.

By Zerohedge.com

