The Dark Side Of The Digital Revolution In Energy

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 57.52 -0.14 -0.24%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.97 -0.14 -0.22%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.398 -0.005 -0.21%
Mars US 3 hours 59.96 +0.30 +0.50%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
Urals 21 hours 60.85 +0.90 +1.50%
Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Mexican Basket 6 days 59.33 +0.64 +1.09%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.398 -0.005 -0.21%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 63.21 +1.56 +2.53%
Murban 21 hours 64.75 +1.40 +2.21%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 57.95 +0.34 +0.59%
Basra Light 21 hours 65.27 +0.85 +1.32%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 63.86 +0.50 +0.79%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Bonny Light 21 hours 65.49 +0.42 +0.65%
Girassol 21 hours 65.67 +0.64 +0.98%
Opec Basket 4 days 63.55 +0.12 +0.19%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 40.28 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 45.51 +0.37 +0.82%
Canadian Condensate 21 days 53.16 +0.17 +0.32%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 58.01 +0.17 +0.29%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 53.26 -0.08 -0.15%
Peace Sour 3 hours 51.66 +0.07 +0.14%
Peace Sour 3 hours 51.66 +0.07 +0.14%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 53.86 +0.52 +0.97%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 58.46 +0.02 +0.03%
Central Alberta 3 hours 53.01 +0.17 +0.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 7 days 60.35 -3.03 -4.78%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Giddings 21 hours 48.00 +0.25 +0.52%
ANS West Coast 8 days 68.07 -0.37 -0.54%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 51.61 +0.15 +0.29%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.56 +0.15 +0.27%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.56 +0.15 +0.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 54.25 +0.25 +0.46%
Kansas Common 4 days 47.75 +1.25 +2.69%
Buena Vista 4 days 68.39 +0.17 +0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 13 minutes US Trade Deficit Rises To 5-Month High of $55.5B in May
  • 34 mins LA Solar Power/Storage Contract
  • 4 hours Sound Of Rattling Weapons: Iran's Zarif Calls On UK To Immediately Release Captured Oil Tanker
  • 1 hour Trump should move quickly!
  • 7 hours British Airways Faces Record $230 million Fine Over Data Theft
  • 10 hours Painful Cuts: Deutsche Bank Cuts Mark End To Failed Bid For Global Scale
  • 2 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 12 hours China Threatens to Withhold Rare Earth Metals
  • 2 hours Solar Panels at 26 cents per watt
  • 9 hours On time, no excuses: France Urges Iran To Reverse Breach Of Nuclear Deal
  • 1 day For all the trump fans out there
  • 4 hours Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 4 hours The Strait of Hormuz is the world’s most important oil transit chokepoint
  • 26 mins Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 9 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House

Breaking News:

Seized Iranian Tanker Fully Laden With Crude Oil

Alt Text

Iran’s Best Bet To Avoid U.S. Sanctions

Iranian decisionmakers have passed a…

Alt Text

Shale Industry Has Destroyed 80% Of Its Value Since 2008

The U.S. shale revolution is…

Alt Text

Don’t Trust The Bounce In Natural Gas

Natural gas prices jumped on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Dark Side Of The Digital Revolution In Energy

By Kurt Cobb - Jul 08, 2019, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Hackers

The U.S. Senate passed a bill last week that would form a government-industry working group to "examine ways to replace automated systems with low-tech redundancies, like manual procedures controlled by human operators." The news release linked above specifically references an attack on the Ukrainian grid that succeeded only partially because of such manual technology:

This legislation was inspired in part by Ukraine’s experience in 2015, when a sophisticated cyber-attack on that country’s power grid led to more than 225,000 people being left in the dark. The attack could have been worse if not for the fact that Ukraine relies on manual technology to operate its grid. The Senator’s bill seeks to build on this concept by studying ways to strategically use "retro" technology to isolate the grid’s most important control systems.

The enthusiasm for all things automated and digital has run into a snag. The purveyors of so-called "smart" systems would like us to think that there are always digital solutions to digital problems. But, in truth, digital security problems merely reflect an ongoing arms race between security technologies and procedures and the hackers who work constantly to circumvent them.

In most cases, the hackers are after money as was the case recently with the flawed 7-Eleven app used in Japan that allowed criminals to reset passwords in customer accounts with relative ease.

The attack on the Ukraine, however, was almost certainly one orchestrated by a military cyberwar unit. The resources and sophistication of such units make the phrase "arms race" more than just a metaphor.

I have often written about the limits of complexity. (See herehere and here.) The idea that increased complexity could become a liability rather than an enhancement to our lives remains an alien concept to most in our modern technical society. We celebrate increased complexity and venerate the master technologists of our day as if they were high priests who hold the secrets to the realization of a techno-utopian heaven on earth.

We forget that such priests have vested interests more aligned with profits than service to humanity. Implementing manual or at least non-digital solutions short-circuits the arms race in the digital world and undermines the authority and profits of the high priests of technology. Expect them to fight the move proposed in the Senate bill should it become law. Related: Iran Threatens Seizure Of UK Oil Tankers After Gibraltar Tanker Boarding

We have collectively handed over much of our lives to Google, Facebook, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, Cisco Systems, and a host of other technology giants. Their incentive is to figure out how to maximize power and profits in the short run. If that creates problems for all of us in the long run, well, as far as the tech giants are concerned, that's our problem not theirs.

To expect something other than a high-tech "solution" to come from our high-tech industries and their surrogates in academia and the media is pure foolishness. I am reminded of a quotation from author Upton Sinclair who once wrote: "It is difficult to get a man to understand something, when his salary depends upon his not understanding it."

If we truly want long-term solutions to the problems that vex us in our increasingly high-tech society, then we will have to look elsewhere than the technologists. Finding those who are creating such solutions takes a little perseverance since their solutions are not prioritized over the breathless front-page coverage of the latest high-tech "advance." But such people are out there, and apparently, there are at least a few senators who, on this one issue, could see past the beguiling rhetoric of the techno-utopian fantasists.

By Kurt Cobb via Resourceinsights.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

OPEC: Oil & Gas Are Part Of Solution To Climate Change

Next Post

Major Blackout Threatens Venezuelan Oil Production
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

Gibraltar Seizes Syria-Bound Oil Tanker Breaching Sanctions

 Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

Why Natural Gas Prices Collapsed

 Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

Trade Deal Could Send Oil To $75

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com