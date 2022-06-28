The Catastrophic Environmental Consequences Of Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 111.3 -0.42 -0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 117.3 -0.65 -0.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 120.6 +0.67 +0.56%
Graph up Natural Gas 8 hours 6.551 +0.050 +0.77%
Graph down Gasoline 49 mins 3.908 -0.027 -0.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%
Chart Mars US 1 min 106.2 +1.74 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 49 mins 3.908 -0.027 -0.68%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 113.0 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 119.1 +2.80 +2.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 111.2 +2.43 +2.23%
Graph down Basra Light 211 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 120.1 +2.35 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 119.2 +1.84 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 114.9 +3.79 +3.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 20 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 95.47 +1.95 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 111.7 +1.95 +1.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 110.0 +1.95 +1.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 107.9 +1.95 +1.84%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 105.0 +1.95 +1.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 107.1 +1.95 +1.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 110.7 +1.95 +1.79%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 105.3 +1.95 +1.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.7 +6.19 +5.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 102.0 +4.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.3 +2.96 +2.66%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 106.8 +7.49 +7.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 99.75 +5.25 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 118.0 +5.30 +4.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 2 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 1 day "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 4 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 6 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 331 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 9 days ESG Topic - "German Police Raid Deutsche Bank, DWS Over Allegations Of Greenwashing" - ZeroHedge Bloomberg and others

Breaking News:

Oil Rises Further As API Reports Large Crude Draw

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

President Biden asked Congress on…

Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

Natural Gas In The Limelight As Power Demand Soars

While oil markets remain very…

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

In the most ironic energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Catastrophic Environmental Consequences Of Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

By RFE/RL staff - Jun 28, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s bloody war in Ukraine is about to enter its fifth month, and both human and environmental costs are growing.
  • The destruction of critical infrastructure and growing emissions from both sides’ military efforts are major causes for concern.
  • The environmental dangers Ukraine is facing as a result of armed conflict are also heightened by the country’s industrial background.
Join Our Community

In addition to thousands of deaths and the destruction of crucial infrastructure, another, more invisible, crisis tied to Russia’s invasion could haunt Ukraine for years: environmental damage. From shelled chemical plants to forests scorched by missiles, the consequences will be felt not only by Ukraine’s ecosystems but also by its people.

The list of damage caused by armed conflict in Ukraine since Russia’s illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014 is long and, if not given proper attention, could last for years.

The Conflict and Environment Observatory has reported that the environmental impact of war began even before the conflict began. Building up military forces and maintaining their readiness can consume a lot of resources. Military gear and vehicles require energy that usually comes from oil, and large militaries' CO2 emissions are greater than many countries in the world combined.

A study by Brown University showed that the U.S. military’s greenhouse-gas emissions are greater than those of countries like Portugal, Denmark, and Sweden.

After a conflict starts, hazards ramp up and the damage becomes a lot more apparent.

Ukraine's Environmental Background

Ukraine’s ecosystems are of considerable importance to Europe:

  • Encompass 35 percent of Europe’s biodiversity.
  • Are home to over 70,000 species.
  • 29 percent of Ukraine's territory is composed of natural vegetation as well as seminatural vegetation (such as managed grasslands and hedgerows, etc.).
  • 16 percent of its territory is composed of forests.
  • Ukraine has about 63,000 rivers.
  • Ukraine occupies 11 percent of the Carpathian mountain range, which comprises one-third of all plant species in Europe.

The Severskiy Donets River is the longest in eastern Ukraine and an important source of fresh water. The Dnieper is the fourth-longest river in Europe.

On March 14, after the Russian military shelled a sewage-treatment facility, water from several districts of Zaporizhzhya began to enter the Dnieper River without any treatment.

The Red Data Book of Ukraine, a document that tracks the current state of rare and threatened fauna and flora, has registered 687 endangered species of animals and 857 endangered species of plants in its latest edition from 2021.

In addition to wildlife declines due to wildfires caused by rocket launches, thousands of dolphins have been found dead in the Black Sea, which could be a consequence of increased shipping noise and the use of powerful sonar systems by navies, according to data collected by Ukraine's Tuzla Estuaries National Nature Park.

Ukraine's Industrial Sector

The environmental dangers Ukraine is facing as a result of armed conflict are also heightened by the country’s industrial background. Heavy industry is a big part of Ukraine's economy, especially in the east of the country. The largest nuclear power plant in Europe is located in Ukraine, in the city of Zaporizhzhya, and Ukraine's industrial sector accounts for nearly 29 percent of its gross domestic product.

One of the high-risk threats comprises tailings storage facilities (TSFs), which store liquid industrial waste. Altogether there are 465 TSFs in the country, storing over 6 billion tons of waste, and 200 of these TSFs are located in eastern Ukraine, the region that has been hardest hit by the war.

A 2019 study by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) showed that potential threats posed by damage to these facilities include risks of floods, explosions, and chemical, environmental, and fire hazards.

Now, three years after this report was published, more than 40 industrial sites have already been attacked by the Russian military.

A satellite image of burning oil-storage tanks in Chernihiv during Russia's invasion of Ukraine on March 21.

First responders work at a fuel-storage facility hit by cruise missiles in Lviv in western Ukraine on March 27.

According to a war assessment by the Dutch peace organization PAX, Ukraine had already been on the brink of an environmental catastrophe since the beginning of the ongoing war in the Donbas in 2014. This was avoided by the creation of de-escalation lines to prevent the bombing of chemical plants and continuous monitoring by the OSCE.

However, since this period, many industrial installations that store a huge amount of toxic and radioactive waste are in bad condition due to the effects of previous attacks and a lack of maintenance.

At the beginning of June, shelling on a chemical plant hit nitric-acid tanks, causing a big cloud of pink smoke to cover residential areas in Syevyerodonetsk. The governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Hayday, urged the population to stay inside their houses, since nitric acid can be dangerous if it is inhaled or swallowed or if it comes into contact with the skin.

A toxic cloud of smoke rises above Rubizhne in Ukraine’s Luhansk region in this social media image released by Ukraine’s parliament on April 5.

Laws And Obstacles

The four treaties of the Geneva Conventions that are supposed to regulate conduct during armed conflict don’t expressly mention the environment. However, after the Vietnam War, two important changes occurred in the law.

The first prohibits the violent use of environmental modification techniques that have “widespread, long-lasting, or severe effects.” The second blocks “methods or means of warfare that are intended, or may be expected, to cause widespread, long-term, and severe damage to the natural environment.”

As of May 2022, the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Ukraine had recorded 231 environmental crimes allegedly committed by Russia.

The problem is that, even when actions in war are harmful to the environment, it is difficult for them to be considered a violation of the provisions, because the standards for military action to fall under the two new conventions are very high.

Health Costs

The lingering consequences felt by the population include lung diseases and various types of cancer due to the inhalation of heavy metals and carcinogens present in explosives, and also in the rubble of shelled buildings. Asbestos, a highly toxic substance that was only recently banned in Ukraine, is the main concern when it comes to human health.

The asbestos still present in the structure of buildings that are being torn apart by bombardments can cause a series of diseases, ranging from breathing difficulties to cancers of the lungs, stomach, ovaries, and other organs.

Postwar Actions And Obstacles

Experts from Ecoaction: Center for Environmental Initiatives say that, after the war is over, in addition to documenting all the environmental damage (in an effort to make Russia pay for it), it is also important to include the rehabilitation and protection of ecosystems in the Ukrainian recovery plan, as well as the rebuilding of settlements focusing on nature-based solutions for dealing with and adapting to climate change.

By RFE/RL 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Are Oil Prices Heading Back To $120?

Next Post

Two Stocks To Watch As The Oil Industry Battles A Water Crisis
RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL staff

RFE/RL journalists report the news in 21 countries where a free press is banned by the government or not fully established. We provide what many…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify

Oil Tumbles Below $110 As Fears Of Recession Intensify
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed
Is It Too Late To Invest In The Oil Price Rally?

Is It Too Late To Invest In The Oil Price Rally?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com