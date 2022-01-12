The Bullish Case For Oil Prices In 2022

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.74 +0.10 +0.12%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.75 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 4.825 -0.032 -0.66%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.598 +0.003 +0.13%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.393 +0.002 +0.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.13 +0.38 +0.46%
Chart Mars US 11 mins 81.14 +1.02 +1.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.393 +0.002 +0.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 20 hours 82.18 +2.05 +2.56%
Graph up Murban 20 hours 83.81 +2.25 +2.76%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 80.22 +1.92 +2.45%
Graph down Basra Light 44 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 86.04 +1.29 +1.52%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 85.54 +1.66 +1.98%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 85.86 +1.01 +1.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.13 +0.38 +0.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 68.21 +1.06 +1.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 mins 68.57 +2.84 +4.32%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 19 hours 80.22 +2.99 +3.87%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 19 hours 81.62 +2.99 +3.80%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 mins 78.72 +2.89 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 mins 75.17 +2.94 +4.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 mins 75.17 +2.94 +4.07%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 mins 77.97 +2.89 +3.85%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 mins 81.02 +2.89 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 20 mins 75.12 +2.89 +4.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 83.57 +3.06 +3.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 72.75 +1.50 +2.11%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 82.13 -0.66 -0.80%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 76.59 +1.42 +1.89%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 80.54 +1.42 +1.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 80.54 +1.42 +1.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 79.00 +1.50 +1.94%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 71.50 +3.00 +4.38%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.51 +3.29 +4.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 9 minutes US oil facts
  • 59 mins Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Statoil Changes Name
  • 6 hours Is $100 Crude Bad For US Shale? That's what Oil CEOs Say
  • 2 days Russia oil production live month after month starting from November 2021 - official stats from Rosstat agency

Breaking News:

EIA Sees Oil Prices Dropping In 2022, 2023

Norway Is Determined To Boost Oil Discoveries

Norway Is Determined To Boost Oil Discoveries

Norway is determined to extract…

Biden Administration To Reduce Oil-Drilling Lease Area In Alaska

Biden Administration To Reduce Oil-Drilling Lease Area In Alaska

The Biden administration is seeking…

Canada Still Sees Future As Oil Exporter Despite Climate Ambitions

Canada Still Sees Future As Oil Exporter Despite Climate Ambitions

Canada has some of the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Bullish Case For Oil Prices In 2022

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 12, 2022, 5:00 PM CST
  • OPEC+ is nowhere near pumping to its overall quota
  • The coming oil glut could be much smaller than expected and could exert much less downward pressure on oil prices this year
  • Demand remains robust as signaled in the six-month futures spread in Brent which has more than doubled since hitting a low point in December
Join Our Community

At the start of 2022, Omicron’s surge and record COVID cases in many major economies are combining with an expected oversupply on the oil market to give bears a reason to cheer. 

Yet, oil prices rose by 5 percent in the first trading week of the year as analysts focused on the possibility that the oversupply may not be as high as predicted a few months ago, also because of very low levels of inventories at the end of 2021. In addition, supply disruptions in Libya and Kazakhstan reminded market players of the volatility of much of the world’s oil production in geopolitically sensitive areas.   

COVID developments will continue to be the biggest wild card in the market this year, but average global oil demand in 2022 is expected to exceed the pre-pandemic level from 2019, forecasters and analysts say. 

Demand is set to grow even further from 2021 into 2022, barring new mass lockdowns in many places. Supply will no doubt also grow to the point of exceeding demand, most analysts predict. Not only is OPEC+ set to continue unwinding its production cuts, but non-OPEC+ producers—led by the United States—will also raise supply, especially at $80 oil, which means that global crude oil production is set to grow from both OPEC+ producers and those outside the pact. 

However, the coming oil glut could be much smaller than expected and could exert much less downward pressure on oil prices this year, some analysts, including Bloomberg First Word oil strategist Julian Lee, say. 

OPEC+ Undershoots Oil Production Targets For Months

First, OPEC+ is nowhere near pumping to its overall quota. Depressed investments and a lack of spare capacity at many producers in the pact, especially African OPEC members, have made monthly oil production increases much lower than the allowed 400,000 bpd for OPEC+, of which 253,000 bpd is allocated to the ten OPEC members bound by the pact. 

Last month was the seventh consecutive month in which OPEC+ had failed to deliver on its production increase, and the fifth straight month in which it had undershot its target production by more than 500,000 bpd, according to Bloomberg and OPEC data compiled by Bloomberg’s Lee. 

OPEC+ produced 625,000 bpd below its overall production target in December 2021, slightly better than the 655,000-bpd shortfall off the target in November, per Bloomberg estimates. 

OPEC is not faring much better, with African members dragging output down. According to the monthly Reuters survey, OPEC’s oil production increased by just 70,000 bpd in December from November as the cartel consistently failed to raise its production by 253,000 bpd a month as per the OPEC+ deal. 

Moreover, although the group still expects a surplus on the market this year, it could be a smaller one compared to last month’s assessment. OPEC+ continues to see the Omicron impact on demand as “mild and short-lived,” just as OPEC said in its Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) in mid-December.

Spare Capacity Is Shrinking 

Yet, all oversupply models rely on the assumption that OPEC+ will actually deliver on its production target—something it has not done for seven consecutive months. 

OPEC+ has been undershooting its collective production targets for months and will likely continue to do so in the months ahead. African OPEC members lack the capacity and investments to boost production, while Russia is estimated to pump and export lower volumes than its quota. The underproduction could even become a major upside for oil in 2022, especially if Omicron’s dent to global oil demand remains limited to jet fuel, as the most recent estimates and analyses have shown. 

The biggest Arab Gulf producers have the means to raise output and fulfill their OPEC+ quotas, but this, of course, shrinks their spare production capacity, which accounts for the majority of the spare capacity globally. 

As recent weeks showed, oil market balances are one conflict in Kazakhstan—or one blockade in Libya—away from turning into deficits. With lower spare capacity, mostly concentrated in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), and Kuwait, a sudden supply disruption in 2022 would push oil prices higher. 

“The supply concern which is not going to disappear anytime soon is OPEC spare capacity. There are only a handful of members that have the capacity to increase output, whilst others are failing to meet their agreed production levels due to disruptions and lack of investment,” ING strategists Warren Patterson and Wenyu Yao said on Monday. 

Goldman Sachs, for example, is very bullish on oil for 2022 and beyond due to low investment in the sector and the fact that only two oil producers in the world—Saudi Arabia and the UAE—currently have the capacity and the means to pump more oil than they did in January 2020, just before COVID. Everyone else is struggling, Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg Television in an interview last week. 

“Overall, demand remains robust as signaled in the six-month futures spread in Brent which has more than doubled since the December, omicron demand worry low point,” Ole Hansen, Head of Commodity Strategy at Saxo Bank, said on Monday. 

Lower-than-expected supply growth could soon wipe out the certainty of a large oil glut, as uncertainty and volatility will continue to be the only two certain things in oil markets this year.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Can The World Avoid A Global Oil Supply Crunch?

Next Post

U.S. Oil Production To Hit New Record In 2023
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories

U.S. Ramps Up Battery Production With 13 New Gigafactories
5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022

5 Energy Dividend Stocks To Consider In 2022
Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?

Will 2022 Be A Good Year For Oil?
Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data

Oil Prices Jump Over 3% Ahead Of Inventory Data
Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production

Cold Weather In North Dakota And Alberta Forces Oil Producers To Curb Production



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com