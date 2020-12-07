The 'Biggest Ever' Flotilla Of Iranian Tankers Is En Route To Venezuela

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.73 -0.53 -1.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 48.73 -0.52 -1.06%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.420 -0.155 -6.02%
Graph up Mars US 3 days 47.06 +0.42 +0.90%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
Graph up Urals 20 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 44.70 +0.66 +1.50%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.420 -0.155 -6.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 48.89 +0.81 +1.68%
Graph up Murban 4 days 49.48 +0.98 +2.02%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 46.81 +0.48 +1.04%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 50.42 +0.04 +0.08%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 48.88 +0.20 +0.41%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 48.94 +0.26 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 4 days 50.66 +0.65 +1.30%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 48.35 +0.90 +1.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 days 33.07 +0.47 +1.44%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 33.96 +0.62 +1.86%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 45.26 +0.62 +1.39%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 46.66 +0.62 +1.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 40.51 +0.62 +1.55%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 40.36 +0.62 +1.56%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 41.46 +0.62 +1.52%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 38.76 +0.62 +1.63%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 48.03 +0.58 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 36.50 +1.75 +5.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 47.87 +0.66 +1.40%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 40.21 +1.71 +4.44%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 44.16 +1.71 +4.03%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 42.75 +1.75 +4.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 36.50 +0.50 +1.39%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 50.25 +0.87 +1.76%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes War for Taiwan?
  • 7 minutes How China Is Racing To Expand Its Global Energy Influence
  • 10 minutes Is it time to talk about Hydrogen?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 34 mins Tesla Semi
  • 1 day Biden said he won't make CV19 vaccine mandatory . . BUT . . . .
  • 1 day Central Bank Digital Currencies and the Global Monetary Reset (part of “The Great Reset”)
  • 6 hours Who Will Foot The $40-Trillion Energy Transition Bill?
  • 9 hours CV19 VACCINE : Medical Ethics , "Do no harm"
  • 20 hours “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 2 days British PM Eyes Banning Gasoline and Diesel Car Sales

Breaking News:

Iraq’s Oil Minister Sees Oil Breaking $50 In Early 2021

Iran Prepares For Oil Export Boost

Iran Prepares For Oil Export Boost

Iran is preparing to start…

An Energy Trade War Is Brewing

An Energy Trade War Is Brewing

Trump has added one of…

The U.S. Senate Just Gave Nuclear Power A Major Boost

The U.S. Senate Just Gave Nuclear Power A Major Boost

A Senate committee has voted…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The 'Biggest Ever' Flotilla Of Iranian Tankers Is En Route To Venezuela

By ZeroHedge - Dec 07, 2020, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community

It appears both Iran and Venezuela are ready and willing to test the outgoing Trump administration in a major gambit to skirt sanctions in a crude and fuel export scheme.

The daily American military newspaper Stars & Stripes alongside Bloomberg reports this weekend that Iran "is sending its biggest fleet yet of tankers to Venezuela in defiance of U.S. sanctions to help the isolated nation weather a crippling fuel shortage," based on sources familiar with their movements.

"Some of the flotilla of about 10 Iranian vessels will also help export Venezuelan crude after discharging fuel, the people said, asking not to be named because the transaction is not public," the report continues.

Illustrative file image 

This appears to be the first instance Iran has sent such a large fleet, which may potentially include smaller military escorts or patrols, or possibly armed commandos on board. Things could get interesting especially when the flotilla crosses the Caribbean Sea, given the concentrated presence of US Navy warships there.

While Maduro's Venezuela is rich in crude, it's actually for over the past year suffered a nationwide fuel shortage, given state-run processing plans which turn crude into usable gasoline have long fallen derelict and suffered mechanical failures. Caracas has sought outside help, including from the Iranians and Russians, in not only importing the necessary mechanical parts and operational products, but in bringing in teams of technicians that can bring the facilities online. Related: The 3 Hottest Electric Car Stocks For 2021

In the meantime Iran has launched several rounds of fuel deliveries since last summer. At least one major attempt to get Iranian fuel to Venezuela saw four tankers intercepted by the US military in August. The US federal government seized the over 1.1 million barrels of petroleum and later auctioned it off.

The last batch of Iranian petrol to make it through was reportedly in October. Tankers carrying Iranian fuel typically switch off their transponders to avoid attention for their sanctions-busting activities. 

But given the size of this current flotilla, it'll be hard to miss, as Stripes reports further:

The current fleet under sail is about double the size of the one that first startled international observers in May, crossing a Caribbean Sea patrolled by the U.S. Navy, to be greeted by Maduro himself upon arrival.

"We're watching what Iran is doing and making sure that other shippers, insurers, ship owners, ship captains realize they must stay away from that trade," Elliott Abrams, the U.S. special representative for Iran and Venezuela, said in September.

It's as yet unclear precisely when the large flotilla would reach the Caribbean, but the group of ships would certainly be wiser to keep a distance until at least after January 20, when Joe Biden is inaugurated and enters the White House.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Iran Prepares For Oil Export Boost

Next Post

Can China’s Most Popular EV Conquer Europe?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation

The Real Reason Why Tesla Is Heading Towards A Trillion-Dollar Valuation
The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil

The Next Generation Of Energy Giants Aren’t Pumping Oil
How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield

How China Took Control Of Exxon’s Supergiant Iraqi Oilfield
OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts

OPEC+ Finally Reaches Deal On 2021 Oil Output Cuts
The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement

The Worrying Truth About The New OPEC+ Agreement



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com