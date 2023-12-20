The Big Problem With Electrifying Everything

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 56 mins 74.22 +0.28 +0.38%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.15 -0.08 -0.10%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.98 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 2.447 -0.045 -1.81%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 2.201 0.000 0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 47 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.201 0.000 0.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 hours 78.30 +2.22 +2.92%
Graph up Murban 17 hours 79.93 +2.49 +3.22%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 hours 79.89 +0.89 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 751 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 hours 81.12 +1.39 +1.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 hours 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 hours 82.03 +0.97 +1.20%
Chart Girassol 17 hours 81.17 +0.99 +1.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 204 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 52.94 +1.12 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 76.09 +1.12 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 74.34 +1.12 +1.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 65.19 +1.12 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 63.19 +1.12 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 66.44 +1.12 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 57.94 +1.12 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 14 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days e-cars not selling
  • 14 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Brent Breaks Past $80 Barrier As Houthis Attack Red Sea

Ukraine’s Steel Industry Seeks Strategies for Export Revival

Ukraine’s Steel Industry Seeks Strategies for Export Revival

According to a Metinvest official,…

UK Sets Sights on Carbon Neutrality with Groundbreaking Legislation

UK Sets Sights on Carbon Neutrality with Groundbreaking Legislation

The UK has announced the…

Clean Energy Bulls Finally Have Reason To Be Positive

Clean Energy Bulls Finally Have Reason To Be Positive

Last year’s crisis gave rise…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Big Problem With Electrifying Everything

By Leonard Hyman & William Tilles - Dec 20, 2023, 3:00 PM CST
  • As the world pushes to electrify everything, fossil fuel usage in electricity production has remained largely unchanged over the past five decades.
  • Despite efforts to shift towards renewable energy, projections indicate a persistent reliance on fossil fuels in global electricity generation through 2050.
  • The challenge of electrification without substantial decarbonization raises concerns about the effectiveness of COP28 goals in a fossil fuel-dominated energy industry.
Join Our Community
Electricity

The UN-sponsored COP28 climate conference has issued a number of proposals for reducing CO2 emissions, some criticized as too weak, others as too radical. But looking at energy data what struck us is the enormity of that task of reducing carbon emissions and how little has actually changed over the past fifty years with respect to fossil fuel usage (the data we’re looking at begins in 1965), even though the first warnings about fossil fuel emissions date to Lyndon Johnson’s administration in the 1960s. Starting in 1965, fossil fuel usage (oil, coal, and gas) accounted for about 90% of global electricity production. The remaining 10% being mostly hydro and a small amount of first-generation nuclear. By 2023 fossil fuels still produced about 80% of total electricity consumed. But over that extended period, nuclear grew and then stalled followed by more recent growth in wind and solar. The result is an incremental 10% or so displacement of global fossil fuel usage in electricity production over the past 50+ years. 

The composition of global fossil fuel usage over the decades has changed somewhat. Oil usage has declined from its peaks in the late 1980s probably due to tightening fuel efficiency standards. Coal usage has also declined while gas usage has increased almost by an offsetting amount. Thinking like an energy monopolist for fossil fuels, if we had a 90% market share that only declined 10% over 50+ years, we would feel rather optimistic about our future prospects. And it gets even better. Why? Because we are on the verge of a huge growth in demand for electricity. True some of that increased electricity usage implies displacement of gas or oil. Heat pumps will displace gas usage and, obviously, electric cars and trucks don’t need much oil, except for some lubricants. But this is all at the retail level. Electrification can significantly escalate kilowatt-hour sales growth upward on a global, wholesale level.

In the US, for example, we are estimated to add 7.7 gigawatts of new gas-fired generating capacity in 2023-24 according to the US EIA. With no new coal or nuclear units on the horizon, all the remaining capacity additions this year are wind and solar, roughly 40 gigawatts of wind, solar, and batteries but mostly solar. So it’s fair to conclude that the US electric generating mix is decarbonizing even as it expands. However, most of the world does not look anything at all like the US in terms of electric power generation. China alone added significantly more new coal-fired power generation than the US shuttered. They also have about 25 new nuclear power stations under construction. Our point is that in growing economies like China, India, and the Southeast Asian nations energy planners are still choosing to build new coal-fired power generation. This is what we mean when we talk about electrification without decarbonization.

Projections through 2050 from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) tell the story.

Table 1. Global generating capacity (in GW) and electric generation (in billion kwh)  

FUEL

Capacity 2022

Capacity 2050

Generation 2022

Generation 2050

Oil

391

96

733

56

Natural gas

1931

2781

6699

8266

Coal

2271

2275

9696

9612

Nuclear

400

468

2660

3297

Renewable

3297

8244

8444

ADVERTISEMENT

21067

Storage

221

1158

  

    TOTAL

8511

15022

28239

42298

     

 

Source: EIA

The EIA projects world generating capacity to rise 2.0% per year and electricity production by 1.5%, which will, we suspect, turn out to be too low, given the push toward electrification.    What is more generation by fossil fuels rises in absolute terms between 2022 and 2050, although fossil fuel percentage of generation does drop from 61% to 42%. These projections, probably more based on reality than promises coming out of a UN conference, demonstrate the foot-dragging nature of the electric industry’s biggest opportunity in a century. And it asks the question: what is the point of electrifying the economy if fossil fuels will generate so much of the electricity? If electrification is the key to decarbonization, then we need to ask whether the world can meet COP 28 goals when the electric industry is so set in its ways.

By Leonard S. Hyman and William I. Tilles

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Will the COP28 Consensus Keep Fossil Fuels in the Ground?

Next Post

Guyana and Macau Top Global List of Fastest-Growing Economies
Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard Hyman & William Tilles

Leonard S. Hyman is an economist and financial analyst specializing in the energy sector. He headed utility equity research at a major brokerage house and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation
Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week
A Big Oil Reality Check for the Energy Transition

A Big Oil Reality Check for the Energy Transition

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com