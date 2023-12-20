China Explores Major Infrastructure Projects in Caspian Ports

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.34 +0.40 +0.54%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.80 +0.57 +0.72%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.98 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.441 -0.051 -2.05%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.201 0.000 -0.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%
Chart Mars US 47 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.201 0.000 -0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 76.08 +0.62 +0.82%
Graph up Murban 2 days 77.44 +0.47 +0.61%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.00 +0.71 +0.91%
Graph down Basra Light 751 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.73 +0.82 +1.04%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.06 +0.52 +0.65%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.18 +0.65 +0.82%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.19 +0.72 +0.92%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 204 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 52.94 +1.12 +2.16%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 76.09 +1.12 +1.49%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 74.34 +1.12 +1.53%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 65.19 +1.12 +1.75%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 57.69 +1.12 +1.98%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 63.19 +1.12 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 66.44 +1.12 +1.71%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 57.94 +1.12 +1.97%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.28 +0.92 +1.22%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 63.67 +0.97 +1.55%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 78.31 +2.00 +2.62%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.52 +0.97 +1.46%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.92 +0.97 +1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.75 +1.00 +1.45%
Chart Kansas Common 6 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 76.99 +2.11 +2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 11 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 7 days e-cars not selling
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Brent Breaks Past $80 Barrier As Houthis Attack Red Sea

Armenia Turns to Iran To Reduce Energy Dependence on Russia

Armenia Turns to Iran To Reduce Energy Dependence on Russia

Armenia is diversifying its alliances…

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

Belt And Road Bailouts Are Soaring As Partners Struggle

As China's Belt and Road…

EU Clamps Down on Companies Aiding Russian War Efforts

EU Clamps Down on Companies Aiding Russian War Efforts

The European Union is preparing…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Explores Major Infrastructure Projects in Caspian Ports

By Eurasianet - Dec 20, 2023, 2:00 PM CST
  • Chinese companies are interested in building container facilities at Kazakhstan's Caspian port cities and modernizing railway lines.
  • Kyrgyzstan reports a 15% increase in freight rail traffic, attributing it to multimodal corridors and plans for a new China-Uzbek-Kyrgyz railway.
  • New air routes are being established between China and Kyrgyzstan, with further discussions for connections with Tajikistan.
Join Our Community
Infrastruture

A Chinese company, Shipbuilding Industry Corp., is exploring the possibility of building container facilities at the Kazakh port cities of Aktau and Kuryk, according to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport. A ministry statement added that China Railways Group Ltd. has “expressed interest in projects to modernize existing [routes] and build new railway lines.” Discussions have so far yielded no specific deals. 

In neighboring Kyrgyzstan, representatives of Kyrgyz Railways (KTZ) say freight rail traffic in the country experienced a 15 percent increase during the first 10 months of 2023, compared with the same period the previous year. Cargo traversing Kyrgyz rails during the January-October period amounted to 7.45 million tons, according to KTZ.  The “implementation of multimodal corridors,” including plans to develop a new China-Uzbek-Kyrgyz line, helped boost cargo traffic, KTZ added. The new project has had trouble attracting investors. At a recent press conference, KTZ Deputy Director Dastan Usubakunov put the price tag of the China-Uzbek-Kyrgyz railway at $4 billion.

In aviation developments, Kyrgyzstan’s Foreign Ministry announced that a Chinese carrier, Loong Air, was set to operate a new route between Bishkek and Chengdu starting December 12. Initial plans call for two flights per week between the two cities. 

Elsewhere, Chinese and Tajik officials held talks on opening a new air connection between the two states.

By Eurasianet.org

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Turkey Uses Sweden's NATO Bid as Leverage in International Deals
Eurasianet

Eurasianet

Eurasianet is an independent news organization that covers news from and about the South Caucasus and Central Asia, providing on-the-ground reporting and critical perspectives on…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation
Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week
A Big Oil Reality Check for the Energy Transition

A Big Oil Reality Check for the Energy Transition

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com