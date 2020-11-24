The API Will Do Everything In Its Power To Fight Biden’s Fracking Ban

The American Petroleum Institute will use "every tool at its disposal" to fight president-elect Joe Biden if he goes ahead with plans to restrict oil and gas drilling on federal lands, the chief executive of the industry group told Reuters in an interview.

There have been multiple reports referring to a "fracking ban" proposed by Biden, and President Donald Trump accused his Democratic rival in the November elections of wanting to end fracking on the campaign trail.

Yet a fact-check from CNN notes that despite the confusing remarks Biden has made about fracking there is no written plan in his camp of banning hydraulic fracturing. There is a proposal for "banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters," but it does not specifically mention fracking.

This does not sit well with the American Petroleum Institute either.

"This would be a far-reaching proposal that would undermine American natural and energy security to the detriment of the American people," CEO Mike Sommers told Reuters.

"We would be very concerned about those kinds of proposals coming out of the Biden administration," he added.

The actual proposal of the president-elect states, as follows:

"Protecting America's natural treasures by permanently protecting the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge and other areas impacted by President Trump's attack on federal lands and waters, establishing national parks and monuments that reflect America's natural heritage, banning new oil and gas permitting on public lands and waters, modifying royalties to account for climate costs, and establishing targeted programs to enhance reforestation and develop renewables on federal lands and waters with the goal of doubling offshore wind by 2030."

Although the wording does not contain "fracking," a ban on new permits would result in less fracking on federal lands, which has the industry worried about job losses and production declines, as it would, according to Sommers, undermine national energy security.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

