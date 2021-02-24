Tesla's Stock Drop Is All Thanks To Musk's Big Bitcoin Bet

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 63.34 +0.12 +0.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 67.17 +0.13 +0.19%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 2.854 -0.025 -0.87%
Graph up Mars US 28 mins 62.87 +1.50 +2.44%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
Graph up Urals 64 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 60.53 +0.43 +0.72%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 2.854 -0.025 -0.87%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 20 hours 62.98 -0.45 -0.71%
Graph down Murban 20 hours 63.10 -0.76 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 20 hours 62.75 +1.46 +2.38%
Graph up Basra Light 20 hours 66.47 +2.20 +3.42%
Graph up Saharan Blend 20 hours 65.70 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 20 hours 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Bonny Light 20 hours 65.36 +1.63 +2.56%
Chart Girassol 20 hours 66.10 +1.60 +2.48%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 63.73 +1.73 +2.79%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 20 hours 52.16 +1.56 +3.08%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 hours 50.17 +0.22 +0.44%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 19 hours 60.67 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 19 hours 62.07 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 hours 59.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Peace Sour 3 hours 56.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 hours 58.42 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 60.17 -0.03 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 3 hours 56.32 -0.03 -0.05%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.31 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 59.75 +1.50 +2.58%
Graph up Giddings 20 hours 53.50 +1.50 +2.88%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 64.60 +2.45 +3.94%
Graph up West Texas Sour 20 hours 57.17 +1.55 +2.79%
Graph up Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.12 +1.55 +2.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 20 hours 61.12 +1.55 +2.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 59.75 +1.50 +2.58%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.00 +0.25 +0.48%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.06 +0.18 +0.27%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 38 mins Texas forced to have rolling black outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 19 hours Wednesday Nikki Haley reached out to Trump for meeting at Mar-a-lago. Trump said No ! You blew it Nikki . . .
  • 1 day NYT:  The Supreme Court’s order (Re:  Trump’s tax returns) set in motion a series of events that could lead to the startling possibility of a criminal trial of a former U.S. president
  • 2 hours Retired RAF pilot wins legal challenge over a wind farm
  • 4 hours Speaker Pelosi, "Tear Down This Wall"
  • 4 hours Disaster looming in UK offshore wind power
  • 4 hours The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.
  • 1 hour Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 4 hours The latest GOP nonsense on Texas shows us the future Republicans want
  • 3 hours Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 hours Pipeline vs Train vs Ship to Transport Crude Oil.

Breaking News:

OPEC+ Considers Production Increase At March Meeting

Canada May Become Global Leader In Booming Battery Metals Market

Canada May Become Global Leader In Booming Battery Metals Market

Canada has a sizeable opportunity…

Biden Is About To Send The Electric Vehicle Revolution Into Overdrive

Biden Is About To Send The Electric Vehicle Revolution Into Overdrive

With Biden and the Democrats…

Oil Demand Won’t Be Wiped Out By Energy Transition

Oil Demand Won’t Be Wiped Out By Energy Transition

Regardless of when peak oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla's Stock Drop Is All Thanks To Musk's Big Bitcoin Bet

By Haley Zaremba - Feb 24, 2021, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

After a meteoric rise of more than 700% in 2020, Tesla’s stock value has taken a dive and the company has suddenly entered a bear market. Indeed, just two months after speculation over the electric car company’s addition to the S&P 500 made Elon Musk the richest man on Earth, briefly overtaking fellow centibillionaire Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Tesla’s shares have dropped a whopping 22% since their record close, turning the company negative for the year. Most recently, Tesla’s stock prices dropped 6% in a single day, the company’s largest single-day loss in half a year. 

At a time when the EV revolution is just starting to explode, electric car company stocks are hotter than hot, and investors are making big bets on clean energy tech in general, what caused this huge drop in Tesla’s share values? According to some analysts, the answer involves another buzzworthy boom-and-bust commercial entity: the cryptocurrency giant Bitcoin. 

“This pullback really started after Tesla made the decision to buy $1.5 billion of bitcoin,” New York-based investment research firm CFRA’s Garrett Nelson was quoted by MarketWatch. “Although Tesla used a relatively small percentage of their overall cash to make the purchase, it has investors questioning its future growth strategy.”

Earlier this month, in an official filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Tesla stated that the company made its massive bitcoin purchase for “more flexibility to further diversify and maximize returns on our cash.” Musk’s company has also said that they plan to accept bitcoin as payment in the very near future, in a move that would make them the very first major automaker to accept the divisive cryptocurrency. “The moves raise questions around CEO Elon Musk’s recent behavior on Twitter, where he has been credited for increasing the prices of cryptocurrencies like bitcoin and dogecoin by posting positive messages that have encouraged more people to buy the digital currencies,” CNBC reported in February. 

Related Video: Tesla, Bitcoin Destined for Twin Volatility?

Initially, the move paid off--to the tune of about $1 billion in paper profits according to Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives. Now, however, Tesla’s involvement with bitcoin has taken a turn for the worse. According to analysts, the EV company’s shares are now married to the value of bitcoin, and both have taken quite a dive in recent days. “Musk is now tied to the bitcoin story in the eyes of the Street and although Tesla made a billion paper profit in its first month owning the digital gold, it comes with added risk, as seen this week,” Ives was quoted by CNBC on Tuesday.

Indeed, Elon Musk’s net worth plummeted by a whopping $30 billion overnight, making the company’s initial $1 billion in paper profits from the bitcoin purchase look like a paltry sum. The second-richest man on earth’s net worth now stands at $169 billion, while Tesla stocks are trading at $697. Adding insult to crypto-injury, the company’s falling out of favor with traders was catalyzed by the disappointing $24 billion valuation of market newcomer Lucid Motors, which cast a pall over the entire EV sector, according to reporting by MarketWatch.

While a bear market is never good news, the company’s 22% drop is a drop in the bucket compared to the more-than 700% gain Tesla showed last year, and the company’s market volatility is likely far from over. Especially if Tesla’s valuation continues to be directly tied to the similarly turbulent price of bitcoin. And while analyst Ives has remarked on the risks of this unofficial marriage, he still believes that the bitcoin buy-in was a “smart move at the right time for Tesla.” And let’s be honest, taking into account the suddenness and swiftness of Tesla’s past market volatility, at the same time that this goes to press Musk could already be laughing all the way to the bank. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Could This Be The Hottest Commodity Play Of 2021?

Next Post

Oil Demand Won’t Be Wiped Out By Energy Transition
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors

The Texas Cold Blast Was A Warning To Hydrogen Investors
Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket

Goldman Sachs: Historic Copper Shortage Loom As Prices Rocket
What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?

What The #%@$ Is Happening In Texas?
Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough

Big Oil Invests In Geothermal Energy Breakthrough
Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze

Gas Companies “Hit the Jackpot” On Deep Freeze



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com