Oil Rises As New Saudi Oil Minister Hints At Further Cuts

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 25 mins 57.85 +1.33 +2.35%
Brent Crude 16 mins 62.59 +1.05 +1.71%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.585 +0.089 +3.57%
Mars US 3 days 57.22 +0.22 +0.39%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
Urals 16 hours 57.05 -1.65 -2.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Mexican Basket 4 days 57.13 +0.41 +0.72%
Natural Gas 25 mins 2.585 +0.089 +3.57%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 59.34 +0.70 +1.19%
Murban 4 days 60.91 +0.48 +0.79%
Iran Heavy 4 days 54.19 -1.69 -3.02%
Basra Light 4 days 62.51 +0.40 +0.64%
Saharan Blend 4 days 60.93 -1.43 -2.29%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Bonny Light 4 days 61.81 -1.17 -1.86%
Girassol 4 days 62.92 -1.31 -2.04%
Opec Basket 4 days 60.75 +0.17 +0.28%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.13 +1.04 +2.47%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 43.97 -0.43 -0.97%
Canadian Condensate 20 days 50.52 +0.22 +0.44%
Premium Synthetic 10 days 56.92 +0.22 +0.39%
Sweet Crude 3 days 51.92 +0.12 +0.23%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Peace Sour 3 days 49.22 +0.22 +0.45%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 51.27 +0.07 +0.14%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.32 +0.42 +0.74%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.27 +0.22 +0.43%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 59.65 +0.12 +0.20%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Giddings 16 hours 48.00 +1.25 +2.67%
ANS West Coast 5 days 62.27 +0.20 +0.32%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 51.80 +1.33 +2.64%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 55.75 +1.33 +2.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 54.25 +1.25 +2.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 46.75 +0.25 +0.54%
Buena Vista 4 days 64.65 +0.22 +0.34%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 7 minutes ZeroHedge: Oil And Gas Bankruptcies To Accelerate As $137 Billion Debt Matures Over Next Two Years
  • 12 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 3 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 4 mins Senator Elizabeth Warren Promises to Rebuild Russian Economy, Grow China’s Influence and Support Maduro Regime in Venezuela
  • 28 mins Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 16 hours Iranian tanker spotted off Syrian port despite assurances Tehran would not flout EU sanctions.
  • 14 hours Swedish Behavioral Scientist Suggests Eating Humans to ‘Save the Planet’ from Climate Change. What could possibly go wrong?
  • 23 hours In Saudi Shocker, Al-Falih Ousted As Energy Minister, Replaced By MbS' Half-Brother
  • 17 hours Iran in the world market
  • 8 hours Getting Weight to the Bit in a Long Lateral
  • 1 day How High Will Oil Prices Rise in 2019 if Iran cannot export ????
  • 2 days LNG is the new coal
  • 2 days The G-7 Blues, and the related Chinese formula of 'Oil In, Exports Out'
  • 1 day Anti - Oil & Gas takes center stage at Democratic candidates’ forums
  • 23 hours U.S. Vice President Pence Calls For Vigilance About Russia

Breaking News:

Qatar Shortlists Oil Majors For LNG Expansion Project

Alt Text

Argentina’s Shale Boom In Jeopardy

Drillers in Argentina’s largest shale…

Alt Text

Scientists Find Cheaper Way Of Tapping Shale Gas Resources

Researchers from Penn State University…

Alt Text

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. President Trump’s ongoing trade…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Rises As New Saudi Oil Minister Hints At Further Cuts

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 09, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Abdulaziz

Saudi Arabia reassured oil markets on Monday that the oil policy of OPEC’s largest producer and de facto leader wouldn’t change radically under its new energy minister, who also appeared to signal that further cuts could address the global glut.  

According to AFP, Saudi Arabia’s newly appointed Energy Minister, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman—the first royal to hold the oil minister’s post in the Kingdom—said at an energy conference in Abu Dhabi on Monday:

“Cutting output will benefit all members of OPEC.”  

The Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) of the OPEC and non-OPEC countries part of the deal meets in Abu Dhabi later this week to take stock of the oil market, and it could discuss further cuts.

Suhail Al Mazrouei, the energy minister of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), told Khaleej Times that “Anything that the group sees that will balance the market, we are committed to discuss it and hopefully go and do whatever necessary.”

However, the minister added a note of caution, saying “But I wouldn't suggest to jump to cuts every time that we have an issue on trade tensions.”

OPEC and its allies in the production cut pact have managed to put a floor under oil prices, but they have so far failed to prop the price of oil to a level that would balance most of OPEC members’ budgets. Trade tensions and fears of global economic slowdown have made oil market participants pessimistic about global oil demand growth this year. Rising non-OPEC production, particularly from the United States, is also offsetting part of the OPEC+ coalition’s cuts, and some analysts believe that deeper cuts may be necessary.

With market sentiment pessimistic about oil demand growth and with rising U.S. crude oil production, Saudi Arabia needs to take action sooner rather than later to support oil prices at least around US$60 a barrel Brent, IHS Markit said at the end of August.

Earlier in August, Emma Richards, senior industry analyst at Fitch Solutions, said that in the current gloomy market sentiment, OPEC would need to deepen the production cuts by 1 million bpd if the cartel wants to move up the price of oil.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

China Faces Another EV Subsidy Scandal

Next Post

Tesla’s Battery Researcher Tests 1-Million-Mile Battery Cell
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies

Wall Street Gears Up For Onslaught Of Oil & Gas Bankruptcies
2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

2020 Election Could Put Oil Out Of Business

 U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

U.S. Oil Market Suffering As The Trade War Escalates

 The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

The Silent Power Struggle Within Saudi Arabia

 Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oil Prices Must Drop Sharply To Compete With EVs

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com