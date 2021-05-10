Tesla Plans New Mystery Facility Near Texas Gigafactory

Tesla plans to build a new industrial building with a yet unknown function next to its Gigafactory in Austin, Texas, Austin Business Journal reported, citing documents the electric vehicle maker had filed with the city’s planners.

Tesla filed the site plan for a still mysterious project, dubbed “Bobcat Project”, on April 30, according to the documents Austin Business Journal has seen.

Neither the site plan nor company or city representatives Austin Business Journal has reached for comment shed more light on the project. A video posted on YouTube last week shows a clearing for the Bobcat Project and some preparatory work that could be the foundations for another industrial building.

Tesla has been doing restoration work near the Austin Gigafactory since last year in order to wind down the mining operations on the land, Andy Linseisen, assistant director of Austin’s Development Services Department told Austin Business Journal, but these were the only comments he had.

Tesla has plans for additional facilities on the large area of land it owns around Austin. One of those could be a SpaceX facility, sources have previously told Austin Business Journal.

Meanwhile, construction for the Austin Gigafactory is proceeding, and Elon Musk has set a goal for the Texas facility to be operational by the end of this year.

The Austin facility is expected to manufacture Tesla’s Model X and Model Y and the upcoming Cybertruck and Semi.

Earlier this year, Musk said on Twitter that Giga Texas would need more than 10,000 people for workforce “just through 2022!” and touted the site’s benefits as being close to the airport and downtown and right on the Colorado river.

The electric vehicle maker is also building a Gigafactory in Berlin, Germany, and is ramping up production at its first operational overseas factory in Shanghai, China.

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

