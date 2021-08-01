Tesla Lowers Prices In China While Raising Them In The U.S.

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 73.50 -0.45 -0.61%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 74.87 -0.54 -0.72%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 3.970 +0.056 +1.43%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.186 -0.010 -0.43%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.324 -0.010 -0.45%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.22 +1.25 +1.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 74.22 +1.25 +1.71%
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.32 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 +0.80 +1.09%
Chart Mars US 1 hour 71.55 +0.18 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.324 -0.010 -0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 17 days 73.88 +0.42 +0.57%
Graph up Murban 17 days 75.26 +0.61 +0.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 17 days 70.81 +0.36 +0.51%
Graph up Basra Light 17 days 76.95 +0.13 +0.17%
Graph up Saharan Blend 17 days 75.55 +0.77 +1.03%
Graph up Bonny Light 17 days 74.32 +0.20 +0.27%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 17 days 74.32 +0.20 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 17 days 74.13 -0.09 -0.12%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.42 +0.80 +1.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 58.74 +0.12 +0.20%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 58.02 +1.23 +2.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 72.62 +1.23 +1.72%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.02 +1.23 +1.69%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 69.62 +1.23 +1.80%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 69.62 +1.23 +1.80%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 72.27 +1.23 +1.73%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 67.62 +1.23 +1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 74.22 +1.25 +1.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 70.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 64.25 +0.25 +0.39%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 74.40 +0.47 +0.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 67.90 +0.33 +0.49%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 71.85 +0.33 +0.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 71.85 +0.33 +0.46%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 70.50 +0.25 +0.36%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 63.75 +1.00 +1.59%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 78.51 +1.23 +1.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Tesla is the Most American Made Car!
  • 7 minutes Should the US government be on the hook for $15 billion?
  • 9 minutes California breaks 1 GW energy storage milestone
  • 4 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 hours Severe Drought in the West Will Greatly Reduce Electrical Production from Hydroelectric Turbines.
  • 10 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 4 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder

Breaking News:

Eni Boosts Dividend To Pre-COVID Level After Strong Q2 Earnings   

Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Rise In Power Demand Due To EVs

Goldman Sachs Predicts Drastic Rise In Power Demand Due To EVs

Financial giant Goldman Sachs is…

Oil Bulls Remain Confident Despite Covid Concerns

Oil Bulls Remain Confident Despite Covid Concerns

Oil prices climbed this week…

5 Reasons Why The Next Gold Rush Will Happen In Canada

5 Reasons Why The Next Gold Rush Will Happen In Canada

We think a new mining…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tesla Lowers Prices In China While Raising Them In The U.S.

By ZeroHedge - Aug 01, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

After posting its most recent earnings "beat", Tesla is taking on two starkly different strategies for its U.S. and its China business. 

In the United States, the automaker is raising prices in an attempt to boost profit margins, while in China it is keeping prices steady in what is likely an attempt to drum up more demand, Reuters reported

So far, Tesla has raised the price of its Model 3 and Model Y "about a dozen times" in the U.S. this year, the report notes. At the same time, the company also introduced an affordable version of its Model Y in China.

Tesla isn't just facing increased scrutiny in China from its citizens and the government, but is also running face-first into a wall of Chinese EV competitors. 

Toni Sacconaghi of Bernstein has questioned demand in China as a result of the introduction of the lower priced Model Y. He has said that the model "may make sustained margin improvement difficult". Chinese owners were "were less enthusiastic and had lower repurchase intentions than owners in the United States and Europe," a Bernstein survey recently showed.

Meanwhile in the U.S., Tesla continues to raise the price of its Model Y long range, which is now priced at $53,990. In China, the more affordable Model Y is priced at $42,394.

Roth Capital Partners analyst Craig Irwin told Reuters: "I think Tesla is looking to be as competitive as it can be in China. Lower prices will be a part of that aggressive market positioning. There is a very large difference in battery prices in the U.S. and China, as well as local vehicle manufacturing costs."

Hargreaves Lansdown analyst Nicholas Hyett added: "It wasn't so long ago that the group was trimming prices in the U.S. to gain scale and maximize profitability, and it feels like we're now seeing that in China too."

Gene Munster at Loup Ventures attests that the lower prices in China could "have a lasting effect" for the company in the country: "Teslas are on average 3x the cost of a typical EV made in China so they have to be priced less than the U.S. to compete. Prices of Teslas in China will be below (the) rest of the world for the next decade."

Tesla's market share in China has fallen to 11% in the battery electric vehicle market. China makes up 44% of the global EV market. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Rollercoaster Ride Continues For Didi After Government Rug-Pull

Next Post

Will Carbon Taxes Level The International Playing Field?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar

Natural Gas Deficit Causes Prices To Soar
India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices

India May Join China In Bid To Lower Oil Prices
Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon

Iraq Wants Other U.S. Oil Company To Replace Exxon
The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil

The Best Risk-Reward Plays In Oil
Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana

Exxon Makes Another Major Oil Discovery Offshore Guyana



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com