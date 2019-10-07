Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 53.03 +0.28 +0.53%
Brent Crude 10 mins 58.61 +0.26 +0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.299 -0.004 -0.17%
Mars US 57 mins 53.20 -0.06 -0.11%
Opec Basket 4 days 58.59 +0.63 +1.09%
Urals 20 hours 53.80 +1.40 +2.67%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.04 +0.55 +0.99%
Louisiana Light 4 days 56.04 +0.55 +0.99%
Bonny Light 20 hours 59.91 +0.79 +1.34%
Mexican Basket 4 days 51.70 +0.87 +1.71%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.299 -0.004 -0.17%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 58.09 +0.33 +0.57%
Murban 20 hours 60.19 +0.64 +1.07%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 51.42 +0.77 +1.52%
Basra Light 20 hours 62.83 +0.81 +1.31%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.95 +0.64 +1.08%
Bonny Light 20 hours 59.91 +0.79 +1.34%
Bonny Light 20 hours 59.91 +0.79 +1.34%
Girassol 20 hours 61.12 +0.62 +1.02%
Opec Basket 4 days 58.59 +0.63 +1.09%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 36.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 38.21 +0.26 +0.69%
Canadian Condensate 48 days 46.81 +0.36 +0.78%
Premium Synthetic 38 days 53.21 +0.36 +0.68%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 48.16 +0.36 +0.75%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.41 +0.56 +1.22%
Peace Sour 2 hours 46.41 +0.56 +1.22%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 48.21 +0.31 +0.65%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 52.31 +0.86 +1.67%
Central Alberta 2 hours 46.96 +0.36 +0.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 56.04 +0.55 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 20 hours 43.00 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 25 days 59.95 -0.01 -0.02%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 46.70 -0.06 -0.13%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 50.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 50.65 -0.06 -0.12%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 49.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 43.00 +0.25 +0.58%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.24 +0.36 +0.58%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Offshore is changing
  • 7 minutes Shale Magic: SABIC, ExxonMobil break ground on US Gulf Coast petrochemical project
  • 9 minutes Aramco Crude Production Restored To Pre-Attack Levels, Official Says
  • 12 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 1 min Climate Protesters Block Streets Around The World
  • 9 mins Greta Thunberg sets sights on Keystone XL pipeline
  • 5 hours Crimea, the story made public but never told
  • 3 hours ''Enough Of Endless War!''
  • 5 hours The Chinese Delegation Just Said FU to Trump
  • 5 hours Partial China Trade Deal good for Oil Prices ? Trade Deal Includes Large Increase China Imports of U.S. Oil, BAD for Prices.
  • 1 hour Judge Orders Trump To Release Tax Returns
  • 12 hours Bullish into 4th Quarter
  • 15 hours Reasons why an all-out war against Iran is unlikely
  • 9 hours The Myth of Chinese and Indian Engineers
  • 21 hours the future
  • 24 hours Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans
  • 9 hours The Rarely Revealed Part of the Nuclear Problem

Breaking News:

Iran Ups Defenses Around Key Oil Facilities In Wake of Aramco Attack

Alt Text

False Optimism In Oil Won’t Last

News that U.S. production fell…

Alt Text

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

When earlier this year Tesla’s…

Alt Text

‘’Tesla May Lose 80% of Its Value’’

Tesla could lose more than…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

By Julianne Geiger - Oct 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Battery lab

The soon-to-be $92.2 billion battery market just got a huge boost. Scientists have just created the world’s first long-cycle Li-Carbon Dioxide battery, and in a market-shredding first: it’s fully rechargeable.

The hunt for advanced materials that will catapult battery technology to another level started decades ago. The search has been furious and diligent as researchers and scientists try to give the $90+ billion market exactly what it wants. And the market is set to reach this $92.2 billion as soon as 2024—up from $37.4 billion in 2018.

The lucrative prospects for the lithium ion market has enticed what had been furious and diligent progress and transformed it into something that now has reached a fever pitch—everyone wants in on the ground floor of the market that has nowhere to go but up.

The deliciousness of the lithium battery market is demonstrated by Tesla’s push to constantly improve its current battery tech, the latest development of which prompted Tesla to quietly acquire Canadian Hibar Systems, a battery manufacturing and engineering company. Hibar has now gone dark and deep-sixed its website. We don’t know what Tesla and Hibar have cooking, but you can bet it’s big. All battery tech is precious, and developers are keeping their battery babies close to their vest, with everyone holding onto hope that it will be the next lucky soul to discover the next lithium battery upend-er.

Up until now, this dedication to upend the battery market has occasionally and intermittently inspired some crazy techno-wizardry, producing gadgets with a grandiose and impossibly futuristic slant from breathable nanochain structures to bendable batteries that mimic the human spine.

And now … researchers at the University of Illinois at Chicago have earned their stripes in the field after unveiling the world’s first fully rechargeable lithium-carbon dioxide batteries that are seven times more efficient that conventional Li-ion types—fully rechargeable being the operative phrase here.

Related: Greta Thunberg’s Not-So-Little Carbon Footprint

The big news: the novel batteries can be recharged up to 500 times.

But there is more. These batteries are being billed as carbon-neutral. And as such, they can put a dent on the carbon levels in our atmosphere, ticking another box that the shifting landscape requires—the environmentally friendly checkbox. They actually can capture carbon dioxide from power plants and factory exhaust, offering yet another market for the carbon dioxide batteries. Who doesn’t love a good way to reduce carbon dioxide from our atmosphere?

For many years, scientists have salivated at the prospects of finding a material that could significantly extend the life of Li-ion batteries and allow them to last longer between charges. Now, researchers have discovered that lithium-carbon dioxide batteries fit the bill beautifully, since they possess up to 7x higher energy density than the common Li-ion batteries.

But one little problem has been dogging them, though: they just couldn’t figure out how to make them last beyond a few charge cycles.

Until now.

Only last year, researchers at MIT demonstrated a prototype that lasted a grand total of 10 charge cycles. At the time it was an important breakthrough that solved one of the problems in the market. It was a game-changer, even though it didn’t provide enough efficiency.

But now that’s about to change. The newer version by the University of Illinois is an even bigger step-up in terms of the shellacking it can take in the form of charge cycles before giving up the ghost.

The technical cul de sac that the researchers have overcome revolves around a tendency of carbon buildup on the catalyst during charging.

How it works

So, how does this new wonder gadget work?

According to Amin Salehi-Khojin, associate professor of mechanical and industrial engineering at UIC's College of Engineering and author of the paper, lithium-carbon dioxide batteries have been plagued by the accumulation of carbon, which not only blocks the active sites of the catalyst but also prevents efficient diffusion of carbon dioxide and triggers electrolyte decomposition in a charged state. Related: Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

To get around this challenge, Salehi-Khojin and his colleagues used a hybrid electrolyte in conjunction with molybdenum disulfide as a cathode catalyst to help incorporate carbon in the cycling process.

In plain speak, the scientists created a single multi-component composite product rather than a hodgepodge of separate products, which helped to enhance the recycling process.

While the new batteries still cannot hold a candle to high-end Tesla batteries that can be recharged up to 5,000 times and last up to a million miles, 500 charge cycles is good enough to make them practical for many everyday uses, including in portable power packs, smartphones, UPS systems and possibly even some electric vehicles.

Regarding their carbon-scrubbing abilities, at this point it’s not yet clear just how much of the greenhouse gas will be going into each battery to justify their lofty price tag but, hey, as long as they are eating it up and not spewing it out it’s fair game.

Now, the new batteries are still a long way from commercial production, but so far, they are a good proof-of-concept energy storage device that might one day provide a means to channel all that carbon dioxide into something useful.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

It’s All Or Nothing For Oil As Trade Talks Restart
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying

A Million-Mile Electric Car Battery? Musk Wasn’t Lying
Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

Is This The End Of The Lithium-Ion Battery?

 US Shale Production Is Set For A Steep Decline

US Shale Production Is Set For A Steep Decline

 Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

Is Bill Gates Right On Energy Investing?

 Oil Pirates: The Gulf Of Mexico’s Billion Dollar Problem

Oil Pirates: The Gulf Of Mexico’s Billion Dollar Problem

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com