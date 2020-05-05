Supply Destruction Could Send Oil To $70

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.51 -0.05 -0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 31.02 +0.05 +0.16%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.076 -0.058 -2.72%
Graph up Mars US 3 hours 28.31 +4.32 +18.01%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
Graph up Urals 6 days 21.10 +1.75 +9.04%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 18.17 +5.67 +45.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.076 -0.058 -2.72%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 21 hours 26.35 +1.46 +5.87%
Graph up Murban 21 hours 26.51 +1.13 +4.45%
Graph up Iran Heavy 21 hours 19.42 +4.29 +28.35%
Graph up Basra Light 21 hours 28.41 +2.51 +9.69%
Graph up Saharan Blend 21 hours 24.17 +4.25 +21.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Bonny Light 21 hours 23.24 +4.30 +22.70%
Chart Girassol 21 hours 25.35 +4.27 +20.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 18.36 +1.84 +11.14%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 18.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 19.28 +3.00 +18.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 21.78 +3.00 +15.97%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 23.18 +3.00 +14.87%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 18.28 +3.00 +19.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 22.78 +3.00 +15.17%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 17.78 +3.00 +20.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 26.27 +1.05 +4.16%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Graph up Giddings 21 hours 14.75 +4.00 +37.21%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 13.67 +0.64 +4.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 21 hours 18.51 +4.17 +29.08%
Graph up Eagle Ford 21 hours 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Eagle Ford 21 hours 22.46 +4.17 +22.80%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 21.00 +4.00 +23.53%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.75 +0.75 +7.50%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 23.97 +0.61 +2.61%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Metal flinging...
  • 7 minutes The best way to defeat Trump in this election: China cancels all trade war tariffs on American exports
  • 9 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 11 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 25 mins Energy Storage Replace Gas Plants
  • 3 hours Coronavirus hype biggest political hoax in history
  • 8 hours The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 4 hours California contract with China = $1 billion
  • 1 day US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 8 hours Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 1 day Michael Moore's Controversial "Planet of the Humans" Movie

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Rally Despite Another Inventory Build

Alt Text

Oil Majors Take On More Debt To Fund Dividends

Exxon posted its first quarterly…

Alt Text

Ethanol Is Taking A Beating In The COVID-19 Crisis

The impact of the COVID-19…

Alt Text

Iraqi Kurdistan On The Brink Of Collapse As Oil Prices Crash

Low oil prices and major…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Supply Destruction Could Send Oil To $70

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 05, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Barrels

The current dramatic cuts in exploration and production will have a long-lasting impact on the global oil market, with oil prices spiking to above $68 a barrel in 2025, when there could be a supply deficit of 5 million barrels per day, Rystad Energy said this week.

“Even though the world is currently facing what is arguably the largest oil glut ever recorded, the tables will turn dramatically in coming years,” the energy research firm said.  

As all oil companies moved into survival mode after the oil price crash in March, investments in exploration and new production are set to be delayed because companies are looking to preserve cash and avoid cutting dividends--something oil majors Equinor and Shell just did. So, global investments and project sanctioning activity are already drying up this year.

Due to the oil price crash, Rystad Energy expected at the end of March that exploration and production (E&P) companies were likely to reduce project sanctioning by up to $131 billion, or down about 68 percent on the year, compared to $192 billion in projects approved in 2019.  

Muted investment levels and new project activity will combine with the rebound in global oil demand once the coronavirus crisis is over to swing the global oil market into a potential oil supply deficit of some 5 million bpd, according to Rystad Energy’s latest estimates. Oil prices would top $68 a barrel to balance the market, the consultancy said.   Related: Goldman Sachs Predicts $51 Oil In 2021

The gap will be likely filled mostly by OPEC’s biggest producers – Saudi Arabia, Iraq, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – which could contribute a total of between 3 million bpd and 4 million bpd to fill the expected 5-million-bpd gap. The rest will likely come from U.S. shale.

In the U.S. shale patch, the response with investment and curtailments has been immediate with immediate effect on production, but the drastic cut of new wells will leave fewer such wells available for production in the long term, Rystad said.

“The current low oil price has tightened the medium-term supply and demand balance considerably,” says Rystad Energy Head of Upstream Research Espen Erlingsen.

“As demand is expected to recover, the core OPEC counties will need to increase their supply significantly or the market will face even higher prices than our base-case forecast,” Erlingsen added.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Worst May Be Over For Oil

Next Post

Will The World’s Largest Oil Company Cut Its Dividend?
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May

Fleet Of 28 Saudi Oil Tankers Could Send U.S. Oil Prices Crashing In May
A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

A Major Bull Run Is Forming In Oil Markets

 Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

Shell Has A Dire Warning For Oil Markets

 The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

The Critical Metal Trump Is Desperate To Secure

 The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse

The Oil Nations On The Brink Of Collapse



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com