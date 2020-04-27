South Korea Has Run Out Of Oil Storage

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 12.87 -4.07 -24.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 19.98 -1.46 -6.81%
Graph up Natural Gas 13 mins 1.836 +0.090 +5.15%
Graph down Mars US 23 hours 18.69 -0.21 -1.11%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
Graph up Urals 4 days 20.50 +2.05 +11.11%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 8.530 -0.010 -0.12%
Chart Natural Gas 13 mins 1.836 +0.090 +5.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 18.68 -0.27 -1.42%
Graph down Murban 4 days 18.97 -0.07 -0.37%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 12.32 -0.95 -7.16%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 25.22 -0.25 -0.98%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 14.06 -0.16 -1.13%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 16.46 -0.82 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 4 days 17.04 -0.51 -2.91%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 14.31 -0.92 -6.04%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 8.340 -2.330 -21.84%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 1.540 +0.440 +40.00%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 17.79 +0.44 +2.54%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 17.34 +0.44 +2.60%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 12.69 +0.44 +3.59%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 6.940 +0.440 +6.77%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 6.940 +0.440 +6.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 11.19 +0.44 +4.09%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 15.94 +0.44 +2.84%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 7.440 +0.440 +6.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 20.49 -0.57 -2.71%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 11.55 +1.47 +14.58%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 10.89 +0.44 +4.21%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 14.84 +0.44 +3.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 13.50 +0.50 +3.85%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 7.250 +0.500 +7.41%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 20.47 +0.44 +2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Why do oilfields take damage when production is paused?
  • 5 minutes A government-funded analysis found hydroxychloroquine ineffective for COVID-19, increases risk of death
  • 8 minutes Saudis may reroute oil currently on its way to United States
  • 11 minutes The Blind Leading the Blind
  • 10 mins Corona Virus Truths
  • 5 mins Gasoline prices haven't dropped much
  • 11 mins Russia Needs to Borrow 1 Trillion Roubles More to Cover Revenue Shortfall
  • 52 mins Peaceful rebellions against overreaching restrictions by *elected* Governors
  • 3 mins Potential Solution to the Short Term Oil Crisis!
  • 3 hours Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 6 hours "Saudi Armada heading to U.S.", "Dumping" is a WTO VIOLATION.
  • 2 hours Hydrogen car dreams float away
  • 4 hours Metal flinging...
  • 7 hours Naturally, output will shrink and demand will meet.
  • 46 mins Pew Poll: 90% of U.S. believes China is threat.
  • 6 hours Sharp, concise, correct argument for ending lockdown
  • 5 hours Is it sustainable for the United States to choose which mobile phones all humans can and cannot use ?

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Starts Production Cuts Ahead Of OPEC+ Deal

Alt Text

Rig Count Collapse Continues Despite Jump In Oil Prices

Over the last six weeks,…

Alt Text

Warren Buffett Is On The Lookout For Oil Industry Bargains

With oil prices crashing into…

Alt Text

6 Visionaries Shaping The Future Of Transportation

This is the age of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

South Korea Has Run Out Of Oil Storage

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 27, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil storage

South Korea, the country with the fourth-largest commercial storage capacity in Asia, has just run out of room to store more oil, sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg on Monday, as available storage capacity everywhere in the world in shrinking fast amid the demand collapse.  

South Korea’s total commercial storage capacity on land, at around 38 million barrels, is fully booked, Bloomberg’s sources say, while storage capacity is also depleting fast in India, a key oil consumer in Asia and the world’s third-largest importer of crude oil.  

While South Korea’s land storage capacity has been filled up, the Singapore Strait is full of tankers carrying fuel as demand has slumped and as land storage in the region has diminished, analysts and analytics firm tell Bloomberg.

Elsewhere in Asia, in India’s nationwide lockdown to contain the pandemic, demand for oil in the country has plunged while storage capacity fills up. Due to plummeting fuel demand and overflowing storage capacity, at least three oil refiners in India have asked for lower crude oil imports for May from the Middle East, including from the world’s top exporter, Saudi Arabia, officials at the refiners told Reuters last week.

With demand collapsing, India’s oil refiners have already filled 95 percent of their combined storage capacity for fuel of 85 million barrels, officials at three state oil refiners told Bloomberg last week. Even the tanks at the 66,000 fuel stations in India are full, as more than a billion people are under lockdown and not driving.

In the first two weeks of April, India’s consumption of gasoline and diesel—more than half of the country’s oil demand—crashed by over 60 percent, according to Bloomberg estimates.

According to Goldman Sachs, the oil market is set to test the limits of the global storage capacity within three to four weeks. As much as 20 percent of the world’s oil production needs to be shut in so that supply and demand could balance in the short term, Goldman Sachs said in a note carried by Bloomberg.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Low Oil Prices Won’t Hurt Tesla

Next Post

Three Scenarios That Could Push Oil Back Above $30
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100

How Oil Prices Could Go To $100
Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

Oil Jumps After Trump Orders Navy To ‘’Shoot And Destroy’’ Iranian Gunboats

 Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

Why Today’s 300% Oil Price Crash Isn’t As Bad As It Seems

 What’s Next For Oil As Prices Go Negative?

What’s Next For Oil As Prices Go Negative?

 Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil

Shale's Decline Will Make Way For The Next Big Thing in Oil



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com