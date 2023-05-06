Solving The Biggest Problem With Wind Energy

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 71.34 +2.78 +4.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 75.30 +2.80 +3.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.04 +2.73 +3.78%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours 2.137 +0.036 +1.71%
Graph up Gasoline 22 hours 2.379 +0.053 +2.28%
Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 6 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 70.94 +3.48 +5.16%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.379 +0.053 +2.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 72.32 +0.05 +0.07%
Graph up Murban 2 days 73.41 +0.15 +0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 523 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 73.75 -6.28 -7.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 57.00 +2.74 +5.05%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 47.31 -0.04 -0.08%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 70.71 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.96 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 66.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 62.81 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 64.11 -0.04 -0.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 73.06 -0.04 -0.05%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 62.41 -0.04 -0.06%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 6 days 77.55 -1.23 -1.56%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 58.75 -7.00 -10.65%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 75.01 -3.98 -5.04%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 61.13 -7.06 -10.35%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 65.08 -7.06 -9.79%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 65.00 -7.00 -9.72%
Chart Kansas Common 9 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Investment in renewables tanking
  • 16 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days The Bear in the China Shop!
  • 6 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

Chevron’s Venezuelan Oil Export Hopes Hit Snag

Could Argentina Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Could Argentina Replicate Brazil’s Offshore Oil Boom?

Argentina may be best known…

Is Russia Really Cutting Oil Production?

Is Russia Really Cutting Oil Production?

Earlier this year, Russia pledged…

Oil Markets Struggle To Shake Economic Doom And Gloom

Oil Markets Struggle To Shake Economic Doom And Gloom

While oil prices rallied on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Solving The Biggest Problem With Wind Energy

By Brian Westenhaus - May 06, 2023, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Scientists came up with a process to disassemble the epoxy composite of wind turbine blades.
  • The process can contribute to establishing a potential circular economy in the wind turbine, aerospace, automotive and space industries.
  • Wind turbine blades mostly end up at waste landfills when they are decommissioned, because they are extremely difficult to break down
Join Our Community

Danish researchers at Aarhus University have developed a chemical process that can disassemble the epoxy composite of wind turbine blades – and simultaneously extract intact glass fibers as well as one of the epoxy resin’s original building blocks in a high-quality. The recovered materials could potentially be used in the production of new blades.

The research paper has been published in the leading scientific journal Nature, and Aarhus University, together with the Danish Technological Institute, has filed a patent application for the process.

The new chemical process is not limited to wind turbine blades but works on many different so-called fiber-reinforced epoxy composites, including some materials that are reinforced with especially costly carbon fibers.

Thus, the process can contribute to establishing a potential circular economy in the wind turbine, aerospace, automotive and space industries, where these reinforced composites, due to their lightweight and long durability, are used for load-bearing structures.

Wind

After six days of catalysis in the laboratory, a piece of a wind turbine blade was dissolved into intact glass fibers and bisphenol A, which can be used in the production of new blades – in addition to a fraction of various oligomers, which cannot be recycled. The metal piece was cast into the wing as part of the wind turbine’s lightning protection. Image Credit: Alexander Ahrens, Aarhus University. Click the press release link for the largest view.

Being designed to last, the durability of the blades poses an environmental challenge. Wind turbine blades mostly end up at waste landfills when they are decommissioned, because they are extremely difficult to break down.

If no solution is found, we will have accumulated 43 million metric tons of wind turbine blade waste globally by 2050.

The newly discovered process is a proof-of-concept of a recycling strategy that can be applied to the vast majority of both existing wind turbine blades and those presently in production, as well as other epoxy-based materials.

Specifically, the researchers have shown that by using a ruthenium-based catalyst and the solvents isopropanol and toluene, they can separate the epoxy matrix and release one of the epoxy polymer’s original building blocks, bisphenol A (BPA), and fully intact glass fibers in a single process.

However, the method is not immediately scalable yet, as the catalytic system is not efficient enough for industrial implementation – and ruthenium is a rare and expensive metal. Therefore, the scientists from Aarhus University are continuing their work on improving this methodology.

Troels Skrydstrup, a professor at the Department of Chemistry and the Interdisciplinary Nanoscience Center (iNANO) at Aarhus University and one of the lead authors of the study commented, “Nevertheless, we see it as a significant breakthrough for the development of durable technologies that can create a circular economy for epoxy-based materials. This is the first publication of a chemical process that can selectively disassemble an epoxy composite and isolate one of the most important building blocks of the epoxy polymer as well as the glass or carbon fibers without damaging the latter in the process.”

The research is supported by the CETEC project (Circular Economy for Thermosets Epoxy Composites), which is a partnership between Vestas, Olin Corporation, the Danish Technological Institute and Aarhus University.

***

This is interesting news. While not economical by a description not explained, there is a known way now to answer the bedeviling problem of what to do with the blades that aren’t useable.

ADVERTISEMENT

There’s going to be a catalyst hunt to replace the ruthenium and there might need to be quite an engineering effort. Toluene isn’t something we should allow to simply evaporate into the atmosphere. They’re going to need robotic handlers in a gas-tight facility and very likely a way to reliquify the toluene and other chemicals.

But it can and should be done. A facility is just going to need big treatment tanks and the process will be far more expensive than anyone thought. There are a lot of blades now and its likely a huge number are going to be built.

By Brian Westenhaus via Newenergyandfuel.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Just How Advanced Are Today’s Autonomous Vehicles?
Brian Westenhaus

Brian Westenhaus

Brian is the editor of the popular energy technology site New Energy and Fuel. The site’s mission is to inform, stimulate, amuse and abuse the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance

5 Oil Producing Nations Ask To Join BRICS Alliance
The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves

The 10 Countries With The Largest Natural Gas Reserves
Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories

Why Oil Prices Are Plunging Despite Falling Inventories
The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time

The 10 Most Incredible Oil And Gas Discoveries Of All Time
Huge Volumes Of Crude Oil Are Headed To China

Huge Volumes Of Crude Oil Are Headed To China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com