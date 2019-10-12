Solar Storms Can Devastate Entire Civilizations

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 1 day 54.70 +1.15 +2.15%
Brent Crude 1 day 60.51 +1.41 +2.39%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.214 -0.004 -0.18%
Mars US 1 day 55.05 +1.00 +1.85%
Opec Basket 3 days 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
Urals 2 days 53.40 -1.10 -2.02%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Louisiana Light 3 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.32 +1.22 +2.06%
Mexican Basket 3 days 51.16 +0.10 +0.20%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.214 -0.004 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 60.34 +2.75 +4.78%
Murban 2 days 62.41 +2.66 +4.45%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.64 +1.92 +3.86%
Basra Light 2 days 68.12 +3.32 +5.12%
Saharan Blend 2 days 60.54 +1.84 +3.13%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.32 +1.22 +2.06%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.32 +1.22 +2.06%
Girassol 2 days 61.21 +0.84 +1.39%
Opec Basket 3 days 58.71 +0.06 +0.10%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 36.87 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 1 day 37.60 +0.26 +0.70%
Canadian Condensate 53 days 47.55 +0.96 +2.06%
Premium Synthetic 43 days 53.95 +0.96 +1.81%
Sweet Crude 1 day 50.30 +0.11 +0.22%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Peace Sour 1 day 48.80 +0.96 +2.01%
Light Sour Blend 1 day 50.90 +1.06 +2.13%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 54.55 +0.56 +1.04%
Central Alberta 1 day 49.30 +0.96 +1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 56.87 -1.67 -2.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Giddings 2 days 45.00 +1.25 +2.86%
ANS West Coast 30 days 60.63 +0.26 +0.43%
West Texas Sour 2 days 48.65 +1.15 +2.42%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.60 +1.15 +2.24%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.60 +1.15 +2.24%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.25 +1.25 +2.50%
Kansas Common 3 days 43.75 +1.00 +2.34%
Buena Vista 3 days 62.98 +0.96 +1.55%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 5 Tweets That Change The World?
  • 7 minutes Trump Tariffs NOT China's Biggest concern. Chinese Shadow Banking Bigger. What is Shadow Banking You Ask ?
  • 11 minutes Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 15 minutes Glory to Hong Kong
  • 5 hours Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 4 hours Idiotic Environmental Predictions
  • 1 min American Politics II - The Political Implosion / America At War With Itself
  • 11 hours Strategic beauty of attack on Iranian tanker
  • 13 hours KURDS LEFT HIGH AND DRY TO DIE?
  • 12 mins Critics Lash Out At Trump's Trade Deal
  • 2 mins National Geographic Warns Billions Face Shortages Of Food And Clean Water Over Next 30 Years
  • 8 hours A Week Of Absurd Stories From Round The World
  • 11 hours Hundreds of law suits, protests: Greta may show her angry face there? US Opens Up California Land for Oil, Gas Leasing
  • 6 hours Hong Kong Protests Still Going Despite Their ''Love'' Of China? Weird ...
  • 23 hours China 2019 - Orwell was 35 years out
  • 1 min Shocked that U.S. did not unilaterally bomb Iran, MBS says Saudi will not Shooty Shooty Iran by themselves.
  • 6 hours USA pulls troops from Syria
  • 1 day the future
  • 11 hours Who's Afraid Of Whom? - American Politics I

Breaking News:

US Sends More Troops To Saudi Arabia After Unprecedented Attacks On Oil Infrastr

Alt Text

Alberta Plans Oil Offensive, Starts ''Energy War Room''

Alberta’s government is moving to…

Alt Text

A Worrying Sign For Oil Markets

Oil market fundamentals are looking…

Alt Text

Oil Jumps on Trade Hopes and Tanker Attack

Oil prices rose on Friday…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Solar Storms Can Devastate Entire Civilizations

By Irina Slav - Oct 12, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Solar flare

Climate has inarguably become a hot topic of discussion in developed economies over the last decade, and it is getting hotter by the day as study after study warn we are close to doomed if we don’t change our ways urgently. Yet climate on Earth is not the only problem that humankind faces. There is another climate we need to pay attention to, and there is nothing we can do to change that.

Solar storms, whose more scientific name is coronal mass ejections, were until recently believed to be a rare occurrence—only happening once every couple of centuries or so. However, there is reason to believe they may be a lot more frequent than that. In a world increasingly dependent on electricity, this is, to put it mildly, a problem.

In 1859 the Sun spewed concentrated plasma that broke through its magnetic fields in the direction of the Earth. Commonly referred to as the Carrington Event, that coronal mass ejection hit the Earth’s magnetic field, which warped it and caused telegraphs around the world to fail. For a long time, the scientific consensus was that solar storms of this magnitude were a rarity.

That was in the 19th century where telegraphs were cutting-edge tech. Now, we have power grids, airplanes, satellites, and computers, and all of them are potentially susceptible to the effects of another solar storm. We also know that solar storms of the magnitude of the Carrington Event or even worse occur more frequently.

“The Carrington Event was considered to be the worst-case scenario for space weather events against the modern civilization… but if it comes several times a century, we have to reconsider how to prepare against and mitigate that kind of space weather hazard,” the lead research in a study that reached that conclusion, Hisashi Hayakawa, said after the release of the study earlier this month. Related: Iran's 3-Part Plan To Outsmart Sanctions

The question of how to prepare is a tricky one. According to astrophysicist and aerospace engineer Robert Coker, the fallout from a severe solar storm could cost up to a trillion dollars. And that was in 2017, when he wrote “The trillion-dollar solar storm” for The Space Review. In it he discussed a 1921 solar storm with a magnitude similar to that of the Carrington Event. If that storm occurred today, he wrote, it would cost $1 trillion. It is certainly worth to be prepared, but how?

For starters, by predicting solar storms, writes atmospheric sciences professor Marshall Shepherd in an article for Forbes. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, together with the U.S. Geological Survey, recently presented a Geoelectric Field Model. This model, according to them, “calculates regional electric field levels in the U.S. caused by disturbances in Earth’s magnetic field from geomagnetic storms.”

This, according to Shepherd, will provide relevant government agencies with near real-time information about upcoming storms, a kind of a heads-up before a storm hits the Earth’s magnetic field. Yet it seems this heads-up cannot prevent the consequences of a geomagnetic storm. In fact, according to Shepherd, it is mainly useful as an impact assessment tool rather than a tool of prevention:

“Such near-real time information on geomagnetic storms like a CME is valuable for assessing impacts on the infrastructure associated with the electrical power grid,” he wrote, adding, “Take a moment and think about how you would function for weeks without electrical power, GPS, or air travel.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Saudi Attacks Mark A New Era Of Warfare
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Real History Of Fracking: Oil, Bombs And Civil War

The Real History Of Fracking: Oil, Bombs And Civil War
$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

$10 Oil - How Far Could Oil Prices Fall If We See A 2009 Style Crash?

 Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

Tech Breakthrough: Is This The End Of Lithium-Ion Batteries?

 EIA Sharply Cuts Oil Price Forecast

EIA Sharply Cuts Oil Price Forecast

 Oil Slumps Again… Will OPEC Act?

Oil Slumps Again… Will OPEC Act?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com