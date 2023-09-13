Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 19 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 hours Shout out to the US EPA for sheer craziness
  • 8 hours Canada’s Carbon Capture Ambitions Have Hit A Roadblock

Breaking News:

Over 5,000 Feared Dead In Storm Daniel As Libya Reopens Ports

U.S. Shale Firms Drill Deeper Wells In Search Of Efficiency

U.S. Shale Firms Drill Deeper Wells In Search Of Efficiency

Efficiency in operations and capital…

Oil Breaks Out But Stronger Dollar Caps The Rally

Oil Breaks Out But Stronger Dollar Caps The Rally

Brent crude has broken out…

Russia On Edge Ahead Of Regional Elections

Russia On Edge Ahead Of Regional Elections

Russia's regional elections begin this…

Premium Content

Slumbering U.S. Supervolcano Holds $1.5 Trillion Worth Of Lithium

By ZeroHedge - Sep 13, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
  • The McDermitt Caldera, spanning 28 miles by 22 miles, contains an estimated 20 to 40 million metric tons of lithium.
  • US, despite having the third-largest lithium reserves, lags in production with only one active mine.
  • Battery-grade lithium prices witnessed dramatic fluctuations, from $5,850 per ton in 2020 to a peak of $80,000 in 2022, settling at $30,000.
Lithium

An ancient supervolcano along the Nevada-Oregon border contains what could be the world's largest single deposit of lithium. The findings could reshape the West's supply of the critical metal -- and might even change the geopolitical game with China. 

Researchers from Lithium Americas Corporation, GNS Science, and Oregon State University published their findings in the Journal for Science Advances on Aug. 31. They found the McDermitt Caldera, a caldera measuring 28 miles long and 22 miles wide, on the Nevada-Oregon border, contains around 20 to 40 million metric tons of lithium – a figure that would dwarf deposits in Australia and Chile.

Commenting on the findings is Anouk Borst, a geologist at KU Leuven University and the Royal Museum for Central Africa in Tervuren, Belgium, who told Chemistry World that the McDermitt Caldera deposit "could change the dynamics of lithium globally, in terms of price, security of supply and geopolitics." 

Data from the United States Geological Survey, presented by Visual Capitalist Bruno Venditti, shows the US lags behind the world in terms of lithium production. 

Even though the US has the third largest reserves. 

If you can believe it, the US only has one producing lithium mine - Silver Peak - in Nevada (about halfway between Las Vegas and Carson City) - while worldwide demand is surging due to the government-forced clean energy transition. We noted in July that Exxon Mobil Corp. was in the beginning stages of possibly becoming a 'lithium kingpin.' 

Thomas Benson, a geologist with Lithium Americas Corporation and co-author of the new study, expects mining operations at the McDermitt Caldera to begin in early 2026. 

Lithium prices have been on a rollercoaster of a ride since Coivd. Battery-grade lithium carbonate prices in China (priced in dollars) were as low as $5,850 per ton in the summer of 2020 and jumped as much as 1,200% through the peak of $80,000 in early 2022. Prices have since collapsed to $30,000. 

Daily Mail pointed out, "As of 2022, the average battery-grade lithium carbonate price was $37,000 per metric ton, meaning the volcano is potentially sitting on $1.48 trillion worth of the precious metal." 

McDermitt Caldera positions Nevada as possibly the epicenter of the 'green energy white gold rush' amid a massive push by the Biden administration to force people to drive electric vehicles -- all because they say there's a 'climate emergency.' 

By Zerohedge.com

Previous Post

IEA: OPEC+ Production Cuts To Send Oil Prices And Volatility Surging

Next Post

Faster, Cleaner Lithium Extraction Technique Could Boost Clean Energy Future
