Slowing Economic Growth Could Weigh On Commodity Prices

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 86.82 +0.21 +0.24%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 90.03 +0.69 +0.77%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 4.639 +0.356 +8.31%
Graph down Heating Oil 1 day 2.786 -0.009 -0.32%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%
Chart Mars US 1 day 84.82 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.542 +0.021 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 87.50 -0.20 -0.23%
Graph down Murban 2 days 89.38 -0.21 -0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.79 +0.73 +0.87%
Graph down Basra Light 61 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 92.89 +1.56 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 91.38 +1.07 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 91.28 +0.85 +0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 90.20 +0.85 +0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 73.20 +0.16 +0.22%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 73.76 -0.74 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 85.61 -0.74 -0.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 87.01 -0.74 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 84.21 -0.74 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 84.51 -0.74 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 86.61 -0.74 -0.85%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 81.21 -0.74 -0.90%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 90.01 -0.72 -0.79%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 77.00 +0.25 +0.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 90.51 +1.69 +1.90%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 80.77 +0.21 +0.26%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 84.72 +0.21 +0.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 83.25 +0.25 +0.30%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 76.75 -0.75 -0.97%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 89.85 -0.74 -0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 20 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day FOREX. Currencies of oil-producing countries.
  • 4 days "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 3 days NordStream2
  • 3 days Following the Big Money

Breaking News:

Chevron Books Best Yearly Earnings Since 2014 

Putin Has The Power To Intensify Europe’s Energy Crisis

Putin Has The Power To Intensify Europe’s Energy Crisis

As geopolitical tensions between Russia…

The Hype Around Carbon Capture Is Causing Problems

The Hype Around Carbon Capture Is Causing Problems

Carbon capture and storage may…

Los Angeles City Council Votes To Ban Oil Drilling

Los Angeles City Council Votes To Ban Oil Drilling

In what many see as…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Slowing Economic Growth Could Weigh On Commodity Prices

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jan 29, 2022, 6:00 PM CST
  • Forecasts point to slower economic growth in 2022 and 2023 compared to 202. 
  • Slowing economic growth could begin to drag down demand for commodities in 2023.
  • Despite the expected global growth slowdown over the coming months, prices of commodities could continue rising in the short term. 
Join Our Community

Supply chain challenges and higher inflation are moderating global economic growth, with last year’s pace of expansion set to slow this year and next, potentially dragging down demand for commodities.  If commodity demand slows down, prices could reflect the moderation in economies. This could take place before the end of 2023, Reuters’ market analyst John Kemp argues. According to Kemp, historical patterns in economic cycles suggest that we could see a slowdown in economic expansion next year.  

This, combined with interest rate hikes as early as this year, could weigh on global manufacturing and growth and potentially lower the demand for some commodities. 

Forecasts point to slower economic growth in 2022 and 2023 compared to 2021 when economies rebounded from the 2020 recession to hit 5.9 percent growth. 

“The global economy enters 2022 in a weaker position than previously expected,” the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in its World Economic Outlook Update this week. As a result, the IMF revised down its 2022 growth estimate to 4.4 percent in 2022—half a percentage point lower than in the October World Economic Outlook (WEO). The downward revision largely reflects forecast markdowns in the two largest economies—the United States and China, the IMF said. 

“Rising energy prices and supply disruptions have resulted in higher and more broad-based inflation than anticipated, notably in the United States and many emerging market and developing economies. The ongoing retrenchment of China’s real estate sector and slower-than-expected recovery of private consumption also have limited growth prospects,” said the fund. 

Next year, global growth is expected to slow to 3.8 percent. Although this is 0.2 percentage points higher than in the previous forecast, the upgrade largely reflects a mechanical pickup after current drags on growth dissipate in the second half of 2022. Unsurprisingly, the IMF forecast is conditional on most countries overcoming the pandemic by end-2022, and no new variants necessitating large-scale mobility restrictions or lockdowns.

Related: UK Gas Production Could Plunge 75% By 2030

“Elevated inflation is expected to persist for longer than envisioned in the October WEO, with ongoing supply chain disruptions and high energy prices continuing in 2022,” the IMF noted. 

“Assuming medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored and the pandemic eases its grip, higher inflation should fade as supply chain disruptions ease, monetary policy tightens, and demand rebalances away from goods-intensive consumption towards services,” the fund added.  

Rising interest rates, a slowdown in manufacturing growth, and moderating economic growth could ease upward price pressures on commodities. 

The World Bank also warned this month of decelerating global growth in 2022 and 2023, “as pent-up demand dissipates and as fiscal and monetary support is unwound across the world.” 

“Global macroeconomic developments and commodity supply factors will likely cause boom-bust cycles to continue in commodity markets,” the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects report.

Despite the expected global growth slowdown over the coming months, prices of energy commodities and key energy transition metals could continue rising amid tighter-than-thought markets and soaring demand in the green energy drive, respectively.  

Goldman Sachs, for example, said earlier this month that commodities overall were set for a supercycle that could potentially last a decade. Currently, we are seeing record dislocations in energy markets, metals markets, and agriculture markets, Jeff Currie, global head of commodities research at Goldman Sachs, told Bloomberg Television at the beginning of this month.  

Goldman Sachs, which is “extremely bullish” on the whole commodity complex, is also very bullish on oil. Goldman expects that oil prices could hit $100 this year and rise to $105 per barrel in 2023 on the back of the “surprisingly large deficit” on the oil market due to the much milder and potentially briefer impact of Omicron on oil demand.

Tighter market balances, coupled with shrinking spare production capacity, have made a growing number of investment banks more bullish on oil. Major Wall Street banks, including Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, JP Morgan, and Morgan Stanley, expect prices to hit $100 a barrel as soon as this year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Permian Average Well Production Is Set To Break Records In 2022
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Climb Most Ever In Single Day
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022

How To Play The Electric Car Boom in 2022
Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?

Has The Oil Market Flipped Into Surplus Territory?



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com