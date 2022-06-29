Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 109.7 -2.08 -1.86%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 116.1 -1.87 -1.59%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 119.2 -1.38 -1.14%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.498 -0.072 -1.10%
Graph down Gasoline 14 mins 3.824 -0.111 -2.82%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 106.2 +1.74 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 3.824 -0.111 -2.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 113.0 +3.08 +2.80%
Graph up Murban 2 days 119.1 +2.80 +2.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 111.2 +2.43 +2.23%
Graph down Basra Light 212 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 120.1 +2.35 +2.00%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 120.5 +2.01 +1.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 119.2 +1.84 +1.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 117.6 +2.67 +2.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 21 days 98.12 -0.75 -0.76%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 97.66 +2.19 +2.29%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 113.9 +2.19 +1.96%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 112.2 +2.19 +1.99%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 110.1 +2.19 +2.03%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 107.2 +2.19 +2.09%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 109.3 +2.19 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 112.9 +2.19 +1.98%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 107.5 +2.19 +2.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 115.0 +2.27 +2.01%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 102.0 +4.25 +4.35%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 116.4 +2.11 +1.85%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 106.8 +7.49 +7.54%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 110.8 +7.49 +7.25%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 108.3 +4.25 +4.09%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 102.0 +2.25 +2.26%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 120.5 +2.49 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Coincidence of EIA Report Delay? - "I had seen it delayed minutes, and a couple of times a few hours, but don’t recall something like this — do others?" asks Javier Blas
  • 3 days European Parliament Members, Cristian Terhes et al, push back against Totalitarian Digital ID and Carbon Tyranny in Europe.
  • 7 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 2 days "How Long Will The Epic Rally In Energy Stocks Last?" by Tsvetana Paraskova at OILPRICE.COM
  • 5 days "...too many politicians believe things that aren’t true." says Robert Rapier
  • 6 days Demonising fossil fuels has caused major grid problem in Australia
  • 5 days Welcome to Technocracy - The New World Energy Order... "1000s Of Sydney Homes Plunged Into Darkness As Aussie 'Price Cap' Policy Sparks Energy Shortage"
  • 7 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 332 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)

Breaking News:

Oil Likely To Hit $200: SEB Group

Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

Biden’s Green Energy Policy May “End In Tears”

The Biden Administration is betting…

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

Biden's Gas Tax Suspension Proposal Falls Flat In Congress

President Biden asked Congress on…

The Catastrophic Environmental Consequences Of Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

The Catastrophic Environmental Consequences Of Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

As Russia’s bloody war in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Warns Spare Oil Capacity Is Running Very Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 29, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Shell CEO van Beurden: spare capacity is running very, very low.
  • van Beurden: demand for oil and gas is still recovering despite the current economic and pandemic challenges.
  • Shell: it will be impossible to cover the entire pipeline gas capacity out of Russia with LNG.
Join Our Community

Global spare capacity is running very low, which will keep oil and gas markets on edge for some time, according to the chief executive of supermajor Shell.

“Spare capacity is running very, very low,” Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden said on Wednesday, as carried by Reuters.

While global spare energy capacity continues to deplete, demand for oil and gas is still recovering despite the current economic and pandemic challenges, van Beurden told reporters.

“I do believe that we’re going to be facing quite a bit of uncertainty in markets for some time to come,” Shell’s top executive added.  

Global spare capacity for crude oil production is believed to be held mostly by the large producers in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). However, Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude oil exporter, has never tested the 12 million bpd capacity it claims to have, while it has never produced more than 11 million bpd for a prolonged period.

In addition, global refining capacity lost around 3 million bpd of processing capacity in the wake of COVID and the crash in demand, as refiners opted to close some money-losing facilities, also because of uncertain oil demand trends going forward. Shell was also among the refiners who downsized refining operations in 2020, with a view to be a net-zero emissions business by 2050 or sooner.

In the gas market, where Europe is scrambling to procure non-Russian supply, capacity to meet demand is also low. According to the chief executive of Shell, which is also a top LNG trader, it’s impossible for LNG to replace all Russian pipeline gas.

“I think it will be impossible to cover the entire pipeline gas capacity out of Russia with LNG,” van Beurden told reporters.

“If we are not going to take significant measures, like for instance energy savings, maybe a certain degree of rationing, it will be problematic,” he added.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Next Post

China To Subsidize Refiners If Oil Prices Exceed $130
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on June 29 2022 said:
    Shell’s CEO Ben van Beurden has merely underlined the current realities in the global oil and gas market.

    The realities are:

    1- Global oil spare production capacity including OPEC+’s is running very low. This won’t only keep the market on edge but will also send crude oil prices on a steep upward trajectory with Brent crude hitting $130-$140 soon.

    2- OPEC+ can no longer keep the world guessing about its spare capacity because there is currently none. Saudi Arabia and UAE have reached the end of their tether of giving the impression that they have any spare capacity because they don’t.

    3- Saudi Arabia has never ever had a spare capacity of 12.0-12.5 million barrels a day (mbd). It is currently producing to the limit of its capacity. So when the Kingdom says it is currently producing 10.5 mbd, only 6.5-7.0 mbd are actually produced and the balance of 3.5 mbd-4.0 mbd comes from stored oil, a practice that it can’t maintain for ever otherwise it will completely deplete all its stored oil. Moreover, 90% of current Saudi production comes from 5 aging oilfields discovered more than 73 years ago which are being kept producing by huge injections of water.

    4- As for UAE it is currently pumping at maximum, namely 3.168 mbd. With huge investments in the next five years it could raise its production by an estimated 232,000 barrels a day (b/d).

    5- There is no global spare refining capacity either. The refining industry lost around 3 mbd of processing capacity in the wake of the pandemic and the crash in demand in 2020.

    6- It will be impossible for LNG to replace all Russian pipeline gas.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells

U.S. Shale Drillers Begin Re-Fracking Existing Wells
Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week

Oil Markets Could Face A Doomsday Scenario This Week
Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data

Oil Prices Bounce As EIA Fails To Publish Inventory Data
Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed

Why Chinese Imports Of U.S. LNG Collapsed
Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”

Goldman Sachs: Upside Risk In Oil Is “Tremendously High”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com