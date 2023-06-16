Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 70.06 -0.56 -0.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 75.19 -0.48 -0.63%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 76.32 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.567 +0.034 +1.34%
Graph up Gasoline 13 mins 2.643 +0.001 +0.05%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 70.52 +2.15 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.643 +0.001 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 73.00 -1.30 -1.75%
Graph down Murban 1 day 74.50 -1.38 -1.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 73.36 +0.81 +1.12%
Graph down Basra Light 563 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.69 +0.64 +0.86%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 74.37 +0.79 +1.07%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.81 +0.80 +1.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.84 +1.78 +2.44%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 16 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 49.56 +2.54 +5.40%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 72.96 +2.54 +3.61%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 71.21 +2.54 +3.70%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 68.36 +2.54 +3.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 65.06 +2.54 +4.06%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 66.36 +2.54 +3.98%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 75.31 +2.54 +3.49%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 64.66 +2.54 +4.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 70.52 -1.17 -1.63%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 58.25 -1.25 -2.10%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 75.41 -1.56 -2.03%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 62.50 -1.15 -1.81%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 64.75 -1.15 -1.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 64.50 -1.25 -1.90%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 59.75 +2.50 +4.37%
Chart Buena Vista 14 days 76.40 +1.64 +2.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 56 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 days Solving The Space Problem For America’s Solar Industry
  • 19 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 7 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line
  • 2 hours Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it
  • 18 hours If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question

Breaking News:

Oil Drilling Stocks Suffer From Demand Pessimism

Heatwaves Are Sending Demand For Fossil Fuels Soaring

Heatwaves Are Sending Demand For Fossil Fuels Soaring

As heatwaves intensify across the…

Rystad Sees Major Jump In Battery Storage Capacity Through 2030

Rystad Sees Major Jump In Battery Storage Capacity Through 2030

According to a new Rystad…

The New Playbook For U.S. Shale: More For Shareholders, Less Output Growth

The New Playbook For U.S. Shale: More For Shareholders, Less Output Growth

U.S. shale drillers have abandoned…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shell Under Fire For Doubling Down On Oil And Gas

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jun 16, 2023, 4:00 AM CDT
  • Earlier this week, Shell laid out plans to raise its dividend by 15% and emphasized the importance of continuing to invest in oil and gas.
  • Some institutional investors are now reviewing their investments in Shell as they see the new strategy as running counter to their goals.
  • Shell’s CEO, echoing the voice of many others in the oil industry, emphasized that oil and gas will be around for a long time to come.
Join Our Community
Shell

Institutional investors in Europe are disappointed with Shell’s new strategy to continue investing in oil and gas production and selectively pour capital into renewable energy solutions, to the point of some investors considering removing it from their portfolios.

Earlier this week, Shell laid out plans to raise its dividend by 15%, effective from the second quarter 2023 interim dividend, as the UK-based supermajor pledged to grow its gas business and extend its position in the upstream.

“It is critical that the world avoids dismantling the current energy system faster than we are able to build the clean energy system of the future. Oil and gas WILL continue to play a crucial role in the energy system for a long time to come with demand reducing only gradually over time,” Shell’s chief executive Wael Sawan said on Shell’s Capital Markets Day on Wednesday.

“Continued investment in oil and gas is critical to ensure a balanced energy transition,” Sawan added in the pivot to ensure today’s energy needs, similar to what BP announced earlier this year.

Shell will continue to be committed to oil and gas, with a focus on LNG growth, where it is the world’s leading trader, the company’s top executives said, but also reiterated the commitment to net-zero emissions by 2050.

But fund and pension managers in Europe are unhappy with Shell’s new strategy. The UK’s largest fund manager, Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), will ask Shell to detail how it plans to reach net zero by 2050 if it grows its upstream and LNG businesses.

“There is a sense that oil and gas companies want to keep their options open in case the world misses the net zero by 2050 deadline,” Stephen Beer, senior manager for sustainability and responsible investment at LGIM, told Bloomberg in an interview.  

“In our engagements with Shell, following its recent announcements, we will be assessing how it matches with our expectations.”

Another institutional shareholder, the Church of England Pensions Board, is now “reviewing our remaining investments in the company,” Laura Hillis, director for climate and environment at the Church of England Pensions Board, told Bloomberg.

“The new CEO has set a path that will increase Shell’s absolute emissions and goes against the previous path the company was pursuing,” Hillis added.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices On Track For Weekly Gain
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle

The Oil Market Has Shifted Into A New Cycle
How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War

How Chinese Military Equipment Found Its Way Into The Ukraine War
Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut

Saudi Arabia Suckered Again By Russia In OPEC+’ s Output Cut
Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible

Tesla’s New Charging Standard Makes Competition Near-Impossible
The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

The Prospect Of Weaponizing Oil Against China

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com