Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%
Chart Mars US 12 hours 73.01 +2.07 +2.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.431 -0.030 -1.23%

Graph up Marine 1 day 75.25 +2.93 +4.05%
Graph up Murban 1 day 76.37 +2.96 +4.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 72.41 +2.51 +3.59%
Graph down Basra Light 525 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 74.77 +2.63 +3.65%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.63 +2.64 +3.67%
Chart Girassol 4 days 76.89 +2.07 +2.77%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.27 +0.52 +0.71%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 59.00 +2.00 +3.51%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.91 +1.82 +3.63%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 4 hours 75.31 +1.82 +2.48%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 4 hours 73.56 +1.82 +2.54%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 70.71 +1.82 +2.64%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 67.41 +1.82 +2.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 68.71 +1.82 +2.72%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 77.66 +1.82 +2.40%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 67.01 +1.82 +2.79%

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 73.52 -4.03 -5.20%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 61.50 +2.75 +4.68%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 71.92 +1.58 +2.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 63.87 +2.74 +4.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.82 +2.74 +4.21%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.75 +2.75 +4.23%
Chart Kansas Common 11 days 67.00 +2.00 +3.08%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 72.26 -5.91 -7.56%

All Charts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudi Aramco’s Q1 Profit Slips By 19% Year-Over-Year  

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 09, 2023, 4:53 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia’s oil giant saw net income drop by 19% in the first quarter compared to a year earlier.
  • Lower oil prices were the main reason for Aramco’s drop in profits, although the company still beat a median analyst estimate.
  • The company’s average realized oil price dropped from $97.7 a barrel in the first quarter of 2022 to $81.00 per barrel in the latest quarter.

Saudi oil giant Aramco on Tuesday reported a first-quarter net income of $31.9 billion, down by 19% from the first quarter of 2022 as macroeconomic concerns dragged down oil prices between January and March 2023.

Aramco still beat a median analyst estimate of $30.8 billion in net profit compiled by Refinitiv.

The company’s average realized crude oil price dropped to $81.0 per barrel in the first quarter of 2023, down from $97.7 a barrel in the same period of 2022.

Capital expenditures rose to $8.746 billion from $7.583 billion, driven by higher spending on boosting Saudi Arabia’s maximum sustainable production capacity to 13 million barrels per day (bpd) and the development of natural gas projects, Aramco said.

Apart from the regular dividend of $19.5 billion for the first quarter to be paid in the second quarter, the world’s largest oil firm by both production and market capitalization announced its intention to introduce a mechanism for performance-linked dividends in addition to the base dividend it currently distributes.

“The Company intends to target such performance-linked dividends to be in the amount of 50-70% of the Group’s annual free cash flow, net of the base dividend and other amounts including external investments, to be determined with the annual results,” Aramco said.

“We are also moving forward with our capacity expansion, and our long-term outlook remains unchanged as we believe oil and gas will remain critical components of the global energy mix for the foreseeable future,” President and CEO Amin Nasser commented, reiterating Aramco’s view that oil and gas will be in demand for decades to come.

Saudi Aramco booked a record net profit of $161.1 billion for 2022, up from $110 billion a year earlier, as it capitalized on the surge in oil prices last year.

Despite the decline in oil and gas prices between January and March this year, all of Big Oil, including U.S. supermajors ExxonMobil and Chevron, reported first-quarter earnings beating analyst estimates, thanks to higher production, strong trading results, and still relatively high refining margins.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

