Saudi Aramco Reveals New Oil And Gas Discoveries

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 42.93 +0.32 +0.75%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 45.68 +0.40 +0.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.651 +0.021 +0.80%
Graph down Mars US 4 hours 43.96 -0.26 -0.59%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
Graph down Urals 23 hours 45.00 -0.70 -1.53%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 40.58 -0.15 -0.37%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 2.651 +0.021 +0.80%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 23 hours 45.80 +1.52 +3.43%
Graph up Murban 23 hours 46.77 +2.09 +4.68%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 43.41 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph up Basra Light 4 days 48.02 +0.17 +0.36%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 44.34 -0.13 -0.29%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 44.29 +0.14 +0.32%
Chart Girassol 4 days 45.21 +0.45 +1.01%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 45.33 -0.48 -1.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 30.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 33.32 -0.07 -0.21%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 22 hours 41.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 22 hours 43.37 -0.07 -0.16%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 39.97 -0.07 -0.17%
Graph down Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Peace Sour 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Light Sour Blend 22 hours 39.72 -0.07 -0.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 41.47 -0.07 -0.17%
Chart Central Alberta 22 hours 38.47 -0.07 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 44.16 -0.47 -1.05%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 23 hours 32.75 -0.50 -1.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 43.66 -0.51 -1.15%
Graph down West Texas Sour 23 hours 36.56 -0.36 -0.98%
Graph down Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Eagle Ford 23 hours 40.51 -0.36 -0.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 23 hours 39.00 -0.50 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 33.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 47.71 -0.07 -0.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes While U.S. Pipelines Are Under Siege, China Streamlines Its Oil and Gas Network
  • 5 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 8 minutes Tesla Begins Construction Of World’s Largest Energy Storage Facility
  • 2 hours CHINA , EUROPE HAVE RESURGENCE IN COVID 19. DEMOCRATIC PARTY GAME PLAN FALLING APART
  • 1 day 10 Chinese in top 20 longest metro systems. 1 is from US (New York).
  • 3 hours End of an Era?
  • 38 mins President Donald Trump’s approval with black voters rose nine points during the Republican National Convention, according to a Hill-HarrisX poll conducted August 22-25.
  • 1 day Renewables Overtake Coal, But Lag Far Behind Oil And Natural Gas
  • 2 hours Oil Tanker Runs Aground in Mauritius - Oil Spill
  • 2 days Flooding Reaches New Record in China. Still Coming
  • 1 day The World is Facing a Solar Panel Waste Problem
  • 2 days In 1,267 days, Trump has made 20,055 false or misleading claims

Breaking News:

U.S. Seizes Websites Involved In Illegal Oil Trade

Gulf Coast Refineries Restart After Hurricane Scare

Gulf Coast Refineries Restart After Hurricane Scare

Gulf of Mexico refiners have…

Electric Ships Are Pushing The Boundaries Of Batteries

Electric Ships Are Pushing The Boundaries Of Batteries

Maritime transport is one of…

Hyundai Teases Most Efficient Car Ever

Hyundai Teases Most Efficient Car Ever

Hyundai Motor has unveiled the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Aramco Reveals New Oil And Gas Discoveries

By Irina Slav - Aug 31, 2020, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Saudi Arabia’s state oil company has discovered two new oil and gas fields in the northern part of the country, the Saudi Press Agency reported, citing Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman. The fields’ reserves have yet to be established accurately but they are both already producing gas, condensates, and oil.

One of the fields, Hadabat Al-Hajara, is pumping 16 million cu ft of gas daily, plus 1,944 barrels of condensates, and the other, Abraq at-Tulul, is producing some 3,000 barrels of crude daily as well as 49,000 barrels of condensates daily, and 1.1 million cu ft of gas.

More oil production is hardly what Saudi Arabia—or any other producer—really needs right now but, according to analysts, the two new finds could contribute to its non-oil hydrocarbons production—something the Kingdom is striving for as part of its diversification efforts. A lot of the oil Aramco produces is used locally for power generation and the company—and the government—is trying to reduce this by replacing oil with gas. To do that, gas production needs to increase.

What’s more, switching to gas would free more oil for exports, the thinking in Riyadh went before the pandemic that devastated demand for oil. Saudi Arabia is the seventh-largest natural gas market in the world, according to Aramco, which is the sole supplier of the commodity locally.

Saudi Arabia had some 303 trillion cu ft in natural gas reserves as of 2017, which accounts for 4 percent of the global total and makes the Kingdom the world’s fifth-largest holder of natural gas reserves. According to Worldometers, this amount is enough for 79 years of consumption at current levels, which average 3.614 billion cu ft annually. This makes the twin discovery in the north all the more important for Saudi Arabia’s gas ambitions

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Is Big Oil Doomed To Repeat The Coal Industry's Mistakes?

Next Post

Brent Crude Hits 5-Month High On String Of Bullish News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia

The World’s Top Oil Importer Is Turning Its Back On Saudi Arabia
Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor

Building The World’s First Nuclear Fusion Reactor
The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin

The U.S. Energy Storage Boom Is About To Begin
Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?

Is A Major Oil Price Breakout On The Horizon?
Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs

Two Major Shale Drillers Plan Layoffs



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com