Saudi Arabia Bullies Ultra-Rich Into Buying Aramco Stock

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.96 -0.19 -0.33%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.21 -0.08 -0.13%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.786 +0.014 +0.51%
Mars US 2 hours 57.65 +1.00 +1.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
Urals 20 hours 61.20 -0.60 -0.97%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.70 +0.41 +0.66%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.17 -0.95 -1.82%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.786 +0.014 +0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 61.29 -0.17 -0.28%
Murban 20 hours 62.93 -0.38 -0.60%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.66 +0.32 +0.60%
Basra Light 20 hours 65.31 +0.37 +0.57%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 63.68 +0.48 +0.76%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.70 +0.41 +0.66%
Bonny Light 20 hours 62.70 +0.41 +0.66%
Girassol 20 hours 63.99 +0.47 +0.74%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.39 -0.18 -0.29%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 37.12 +0.38 +1.03%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 34.35 -1.03 -2.91%
Canadian Condensate 79 days 50.35 -0.88 -1.72%
Premium Synthetic 69 days 56.75 -0.88 -1.53%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 48.85 -1.03 -2.06%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.50 -1.08 -2.27%
Peace Sour 3 hours 46.50 -1.08 -2.27%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 49.10 -1.03 -2.05%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 54.60 -0.28 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 hours 46.60 -2.38 -4.86%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 59.90 -0.64 -1.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Giddings 20 hours 47.50 +0.75 +1.60%
ANS West Coast 56 days 66.03 +0.74 +1.13%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 51.10 +0.80 +1.59%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.05 +0.80 +1.47%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 55.05 +0.80 +1.47%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 53.75 +0.75 +1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.50 -1.00 -2.11%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.93 -0.88 -1.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 8 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 10 minutes Exposing The Bogus "97% Consensus" Claim Over Climate Change 'Science'
  • 13 minutes UK Will Not Extend Brexit Transition Period
  • 3 hours BLOWOUT Official release, Scary the lack of Fundamentals Ignored
  • 3 hours Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 33 mins China Burns More Coal than the Rest of the World !
  • 4 hours Is Trump impeachment all about Ukraine Gas corruption? Nancy Pelosi was strongly against any attempt to impeach Trump - until news started reporting her son Paul Pelosi's involvement in Ukraine gas corruption
  • 6 hours BABA Next, Probably
  • 2 hours Shale worm is turning...
  • 16 hours Fracking pioneer Chesapeake Energy is drowning in debt
  • 3 hours Giant Windmills Wildly Unpopular
  • 15 hours Donald Trump snubbed East Asia Summit 3rd time in a row
  • 1 day World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman Sachs wrong.
  • 1 day The End For Deutsche Bank and the European Union?
  • 15 hours Crazy Stories From Round The World
  • 1 day Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

Encana Moves HQ From Canada To Colorado

Alt Text

Brazil’s Overhyped Oil Auction Ends In Failure

Brazil’s much-hyped oil auction has…

Alt Text

Why Qatar Is Better Off Without OPEC

Qatar’s decision to leave OPEC…

Alt Text

Four Takeaways From California’s Wildfire Tragedy

The devastation caused by California’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia Bullies Ultra-Rich Into Buying Aramco Stock

By Julianne Geiger - Nov 07, 2019, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Saudi Flag

Saudi Arabia is hitting up its wealthy citizens to buy stock in the Saudi Aramco IPO, Bloomberg sources with knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.

The citizens Saudi Arabia is asking include the wealthy Olayan family—which has existing Aramco ties--as well as Prince Alwaleed Bin Talal who in 2017 ranked as the 45th richest person on the planet, with a net worth of $18.7 billion, according to Forbes

The Olayans are considering an investment in the realm of hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of shares in Aramco. Other investors being courted include the Almajdouie family and the Al-Turki clan—both of which have sizable financial resources. These big names are pretty much expected to invest.

Even smaller investors are expected to invest, even if it means borrowing from banks on the cheap to do so—and rumor has it that the banks are willing to do just that.

But through all the listing promises and investment gathering and bank courting, the date of the IPO is far from a done deal, and details are still lacking.

Aramco’s prospectus for its long-delayed, much-hyped, mega IPO is set to be released on November 9, with the actual listing on the Tadawul expected to take place in December. The unknowns? The valuation, the number of shares to be sold, the share price, and the percentage of shares to be sold are all expected to be divulged then.

Still, some are bracing for a Saturday disappointment: the valuation HRH Mohammad bin Salman is after, of $2 trillion, appears to defy the laws of mathematics. That sticking point—and the issue over the listing venue--has cost the IPO two years in delays.

Estimates of Aramco’s valuation range from $1.22 trillion to $2.27 trillion, according to Bloomberg, although MbS has repeatedly stuck with his $2 trillion estimate.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Why The U.S. Won't Back Down From Syrian Oil Fields

Next Post

The 10 Highest Paying Jobs In Oil & Gas
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues

Oil Prices Jump As The Rig Count Collapse Continues
A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

A Wave Of Unprofitable Oil Is About To Hit The Market

 OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

OPEC Braces For Drastic Drop In Oil Demand

 Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

Saudi Arabia’s Final Plan For Higher Oil Prices

 How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

How Much Oil Does The U.S. Really Own?

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com