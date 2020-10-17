Sanctioned Belarus Moves Closer To Russia As Crisis Continues

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 40.88 -0.08 -0.20%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 day 42.93 -0.23 -0.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 41.23 -0.23 -0.55%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
Graph up Urals 2 days 39.60 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 38.01 -0.04 -0.11%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 2.773 -0.002 -0.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 41.82 -0.14 -0.33%
Graph down Murban 2 days 42.78 -0.02 -0.05%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 40.28 +0.53 +1.33%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 44.25 +0.20 +0.45%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 41.94 +0.55 +1.33%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 41.96 +0.47 +1.13%
Chart Girassol 2 days 43.05 +0.62 +1.46%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 41.29 +0.09 +0.22%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 29 days 29.41 -0.26 -0.88%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 32.14 +0.40 +1.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 40.24 -0.10 -0.25%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 41.64 -0.10 -0.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 37.84 -1.70 -4.30%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 37.24 -0.10 -0.27%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 37.74 -0.10 -0.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 37.84 -0.65 -1.69%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 37.64 -0.10 -0.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 42.39 +0.23 +0.55%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 41.35 +0.86 +2.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 34.11 -0.80 -2.29%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 38.06 -0.80 -2.06%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 37.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 31.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 44.04 -0.08 -0.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 1 day Retail On Pace For Most Bankruptcies And Store Closures Ever In One Year: BDO
  • 10 minutes America Could Go Fully Electric Right Now
  • 1 day Majors Oil COs diversify into Renewables ? What synergies forget have with Solar Panels and Wind Tirbines ? None !
  • 3 hours Something wicked this way comes
  • 1 hour "COVID Kills Another Oil Rally" by Tom Kool 10/16/2020
  • 1 day Vote Biden for Higher Oil Prices
  • 2 hours Tucker Carlson responds to CDC after agency critiques commentary about mask-wearing
  • 2 hours covid. stop the carriers and thus stop the virus.
  • 1 day Dead Cow: Argentina Shale: Argentina wants $5 bln investment to boost Vaca Muerta production
  • 4 hours GPOR - Gulfport Oil - Why?
  • 2 days Google is Evil - Jeremy Kauffman Introduces LBRY and Odysee
  • 2 days Police Scotland Buys 180 Hyundai Kona Electrics
  • 2 days .
  • 3 days .

Breaking News:

Schlumberger Books Third Loss This Year As Oil Crisis Bites

Why Japan Isn’t Rushing To Reform Its Energy Mix

Why Japan Isn’t Rushing To Reform Its Energy Mix

The departure of Shinzo Abe…

Libya's Oil Rebound Continues

Libya's Oil Rebound Continues

Libya continues to open its…

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Saudi Arabia and Russia are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Sanctioned Belarus Moves Closer To Russia As Crisis Continues

By Viktor Katona - Oct 17, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Belarus is slowly entering the third month of consecutive protests and there is very little indication that either of the sides is ready to let go. President Lukashenko continues to disperse protesters with water cannons whilst gradually booting out all foreign reporters who might present a different picture than that of a Manichean struggle between the forces of law and order and hell-bent troublemakers. Amidst the manifold incarcerations and convictions, the opportunities for a negotiated solution are becoming slimmer by the day. Ironically for President Lukashenko, the international pressure on him to step down has compelled him to get back to his traditional trading partner, Russia.  In the meantime, Belarus has sunk to the reality of it being sanctioned by the European Union. EU leaders have managed to persuade Cyprus which had resisted any calls to sanction Minsk (Cyprus was obstructing the Belorussian vote as a means of focusing more attention on its travails with Turkey’s illegal drilling programs) and have levied restrictive measures on 40 Belorussian officials with one major exception granted – President Lukashenko was not included. The fact that the list is overwhelmingly composed of Interior Ministry cadres only underscores the awkwardness with which Brussels endeavors to pressurize the long-standing Belorussian leader into relinquishing his position. The US sanctions list is even thinner than the European one, combining a total of 7 persons, however Washington has had Lukashenko on sanctions since 2006. 

Political pressure mounting on Lukashenko has pushed the besieged Belorussian president closer to Moscow. One of the recurring themes of Russo-Belorussian energy talks, the price negotiations on the upcoming years’ natural gas imports, went much easier this year – by early September the two sides have already indicated their preliminary agreement on the conditions of the agreement. Before the elections President Lukashenko was stating that Minsk might ask for 40-45 USD per MMCm (its agreed 2019 price was set at 132 USD per MMCm), nowadays Belorussian officials no longer state their ideal pricing level be set that low. Moreover, Minsk now seems to be open to embrace the 2022 startup of the Eurasian Economic Union common gas market rules.

Related: China’s Oil Imports Are Falling
 It remains to be seen what exactly Minsk and Moscow could agree on with regard to the former’s crude imports. The crux of the disagreement has been the fixed discount to the average Urals monthly price which the Belarussian side sees as high as 12 USD per metric ton (i.e. 1.65 USD per barrel). As the Belorussian state oil company Belneftekhim failed to find common ground with Russian crude exporters, all of whom had no interest in maintaining a subsidized form of oil deliveries and wanted to squeeze as much as possible from Russia’s never-ending tax reform, Q1 2020 witnessed unprecedented lows in pipeline imports. This in turn has nudged Belarus to reenergize its seaborne deliveries, buying Urals lookalikes from all over the European continent. 

In the end Moscow and Minsk have agreed on a 10.70 USD per metric ton (1.45 USD per barrel) discount which would be valid for the remaining part of 2020. Running contrary to the previous trend of starting the talks quite late in the year, the 2021 price discount negotiations have already started in September, most probably due to Belarus’ willingness to avoid another supply intervention from the Russian side akin to what happened this year. This does not mean that Belneftekhim’s demands are in any way more constructive than those of 2020 – for the first bilateral meeting it has indicated 15.50 USD per metric ton price discount, 0.7 USD per barrel higher than what it had this year. Considering that the survival of the Belarussian Lukashenko regime lies primarily through the Kremlin, this seems a rather ambitious move now. 

All of the above have necessitated an attenuation of Belarus’ opportunistic crude sourcing policy that has raised some eyebrows in Moscow over the course of 2020. Merely a couple of months ago President Lukashenko publicly vowed to increase Belarus’ intake of US crudes and even took in 2 cargoes (Bakken and a custom-made blend called White Eagle Blend), that is nowhere to be seen today, economic profitability or refining suitability notwithstanding. Judging by maritime movements in the Black and Baltic Seas, the last seaborne cargo that Belorussian refiners have imported was an Azeri cargo that discharged early September in the Ukrainian port of Odessa. The increasing trend in Russian pipeline crude deliveries to Belarus, however, points to things settling back to the pre-2020 state of things.

Related: A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

Graph 1. Belarus’ Monthly Russian Crude Imports in 2020.


Source: data compiled by author.

According to the latest Belneftekhim utterances, the amount of Russian crude that Belarus will export in October 2020 stands around 1.65 million tons (see Graph 1). That is the highest monthly allocation this year has seen yet even a solid year-end of 2020 would not be enough to cover up for the gaping hole in the first couple of months. As things stand currently, Russian crude exports to Belarus have dropped 34% compared to 2019. On the other hand, the current Belorussian political leadership can provide other deal sweeteners to Russia that would satiate its boundless energy appetite – for instance, rerouting all of its products exports from Baltic ports to the Russian port of Ust-Luga. 

That this would happen should not surprise Russia-watchers, Moscow itself has invested quite the effort into eliminating its own usage of non-Russian Baltic ports and to facilitate the usage of Ust-Luga and Primorsk (in 2019 the aggregate volume of Russian exports from the Baltic states stood at 1.4 million tons, 90% down from the 2015-2016 level). By signing up for the supply route diversion, Lukashenko will simultaneously deliver a political message to Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia for sanctioning him and his close circle personally, drying up perhaps the last genuinely profitable revenue stream for the Baltic countries’ ports. The successful rerouting will take time though – as there is no direct pipeline connection to Ust-Luga or Vysotsk, the scheme’s profitability depends on the Russian Railways’ rail tariff which might need further discounting if it wants to stay competitive. 

By Viktor Katona for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why Japan Isn’t Rushing To Reform Its Energy Mix

Next Post

A Geopolitical Time Bomb In Europe
Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona

Viktor Katona is an Group Physical Trader at MOL Group and Expert at the Russian International Affairs Council, currently based in Budapest. Disclaimer: views set…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom

A Biden Presidency Could End The U.S. Oil Boom
Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil

Goldman Sachs: Biden Win Is Bullish For Oil
Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War

Why Saudi Arabia May Be Forced To Start Another Oil Price War
Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy

Why Nuclear Fusion Remains Our Best Bet For 100% Clean Energy
How Will Exxon’s Big Bet On Oil Play Out?

How Will Exxon’s Big Bet On Oil Play Out?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com