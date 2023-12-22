SOCAR Expands Influence in Caspian Basin with Equinor Deal

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 73.55 -0.34 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.29 -0.06 -0.08%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.608 +0.036 +1.40%
Graph down Gasoline 18 mins 2.129 -0.030 -1.39%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.80 -1.23 -1.50%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%
Chart Mars US 49 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 18 mins 2.129 -0.030 -1.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 78.13 -0.17 -0.22%
Graph up Murban 2 days 80.05 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 78.77 -1.12 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 753 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 79.49 -1.63 -2.01%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 80.80 -1.23 -1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 80.80 -1.23 -1.50%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.06 -1.11 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.84 -0.40 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 206 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 hours 53.29 -0.33 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 76.04 -0.33 -0.43%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 74.29 -0.33 -0.44%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 hours 64.14 -0.33 -0.51%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 hours 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 60.39 -0.33 -0.54%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 63.14 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 62.89 -0.33 -0.52%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 60.64 -0.33 -0.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 76.59 +0.31 +0.41%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 70.37 +0.45 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 64.12 +0.45 +0.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.19 -0.18 -0.22%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.97 +0.45 +0.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 70.50 +0.58 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 70.50 +0.75 +1.08%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 61.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 79.55 -0.33 -0.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Solving dispute between israel, gaza and the middle east
  • 3 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 9 days e-cars not selling

Breaking News:

Russia To Cut Oil Exports From Sea Ports in January

What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

What’s Driving America’s New Oil and Gas Boom?

Despite a significant reduction in…

The Big Problem With Electrifying Everything

The Big Problem With Electrifying Everything

Global fossil fuel usage in…

Putin Orders Asset Seizures From Austrian and German Energy Giants

Putin Orders Asset Seizures From Austrian and German Energy Giants

Putin has ordered the seizure…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

SOCAR Expands Influence in Caspian Basin with Equinor Deal

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 22, 2023, 1:00 PM CST
  • Equinor will sell a 7.27% interest in the ACG fields, an 8.71% stake in the BTC pipeline, and 50% in the Karabagh field to SOCAR.
  • The ACG oil fields, operated by BP, are the largest in the Azeri sector of the Caspian basin and crucial to Azerbaijan's oil output.
  • The transaction's closure is pending regulatory and contractual approvals, marking a significant shift in the region's energy landscape.
Join Our Community
Azerbaijan

Equinor is exiting Azerbaijan by selling all its oil and gas assets there to Azeri state energy firm SOCAR, the Norwegian major said on Friday. 

For an undisclosed sum, Equinor will divest all its assets in Azerbaijan, which include a 7.27% non-operated interest in the huge Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) oil fields in the Caspian Sea, an 8.71% interest in the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline, and 50% in the Karabagh field. 

SOCAR already holds a 25.0% stake in ACG, a 25.0% interest in BTC via Azerbaijan BTC Limited, and 50% in Karabagh. 

The closing of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions including all regulatory and contractual approvals, the Norwegian company said.  

“Equinor is in the process of re-shaping its international oil and gas business, and the divestments in Azerbaijan are in line with our strategy to focus our international portfolio,” said Philippe Mathieu, Equinor’s executive vice president for international exploration and production. 

Azeri Chirag Gunashli (ACG) is the largest oilfield in the Azeri sector of the Caspian basin and is operated by UK oil and gas supermajor BP. 

Earlier this month, BP said it had started drilling the first production well from a new platform developing the next $6-billion stage of the giant field in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan. 

The $6 billion ACE project is the next stage of development of the giant ACG field in the Caspian Sea. The Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field is located about 100 kilometers (62 miles) east of Baku and is the largest oilfield in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian basin.

The new platform and facilities are designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day (bpd) and the project is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels over its lifetime, BP says.

The new project was sanctioned in April 2019 and was the first major investment decision by the ACG partnership following the extension of the ACG Production Sharing Agreement (PSA) to 2049, agreed in 2017.   

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Occidental Stake To 27.7%
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023

The Top 5 Oil Producers of 2023
Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024

Oil Prices Poised to Bounce Back in 2024
Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024

Analysts Say Oil Prices Unlikely To Hit $100 In 2024
U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation

U.S. Nuclear Sector Set for Major Transformation
Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

Bullish Bets on Oil Fell to Lowest on Record This Week

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com